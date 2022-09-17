ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This week in SWFL High School Football

By NBC2 News
 4 days ago
High School Football is back! Here’s a look from around Southwest Florida for scores of all the games and highlights from select matchups from the week.

THURSDAY – SEPTEMBER 15th:

South Fort Myers 38 – East Lee 0

FRIDAY – SEPTEMBER 16th:

– Barron Collier 35 – Bonita Springs 23

– Cape Coral 13 – Cypress Lake 10

– Clewiston 14 – Calvary Christian Academy 25

– Community School of Naples @ Neumann

– DeSoto County 29 – Gateway Charter 0

– Dunbar @ Fort Myers — POSTPONED

– Estero 7 – Island Coast 0

– Evangelical Christian 34 – Bradenton Christian 0

– Gulf Coast 14 – Bishop Verot 27

– Hardee @ Palmetto Ridge — Saturday @ 7 p.m.

– Immokalee 41 – Lake Placid 7

– Keswick Christian @ Southwest Florida Christian

– Lehigh 28 – Riverview Sarasota 31

– Marco Island Academy @ Oasis — Monday September 19th @ 5 p.m.

– Moore Haven 17 – Appling County 35

– Naples 38 – Golden Gate 14

– North Fort Myers 37 – Lemon Bay 0

– Port Charlotte 35 – Ida Baker 0

– Riverdale 31 – Mariner 13

– St. Stephen’s Episcopal 21 – Canterbury 42

– Southeast 3 – Lely 38

OFF THIS WEEK: Charlotte, First Baptist Academy, Gateway, Labelle

IN THIS ARTICLE
Fort Myers, FL
