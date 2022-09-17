This week in SWFL High School Football
High School Football is back! Here’s a look from around Southwest Florida for scores of all the games and highlights from select matchups from the week.
THURSDAY – SEPTEMBER 15th:
– South Fort Myers 38 – East Lee 0
FRIDAY – SEPTEMBER 16th:
– Barron Collier 35 – Bonita Springs 23
– Cape Coral 13 – Cypress Lake 10
– Clewiston 14 – Calvary Christian Academy 25
– Community School of Naples @ Neumann
– DeSoto County 29 – Gateway Charter 0
– Dunbar @ Fort Myers — POSTPONED
– Estero 7 – Island Coast 0
– Evangelical Christian 34 – Bradenton Christian 0
– Gulf Coast 14 – Bishop Verot 27
– Hardee @ Palmetto Ridge — Saturday @ 7 p.m.
– Immokalee 41 – Lake Placid 7
– Keswick Christian @ Southwest Florida Christian
– Lehigh 28 – Riverview Sarasota 31
– Marco Island Academy @ Oasis — Monday September 19th @ 5 p.m.
– Moore Haven 17 – Appling County 35
– Naples 38 – Golden Gate 14
– North Fort Myers 37 – Lemon Bay 0
– Port Charlotte 35 – Ida Baker 0
– Riverdale 31 – Mariner 13
– St. Stephen’s Episcopal 21 – Canterbury 42
– Southeast 3 – Lely 38
OFF THIS WEEK: Charlotte, First Baptist Academy, Gateway, Labelle
Comments / 0