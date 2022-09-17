TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — Florida A&M Sports Hall of Famer, Mike Rice, is returning to Florida A&M as the Men's Head Golf Coach. "It is a delight to have Coach Rice back and part of the FAMUly again," said Interim Director of Athletics Michael Smith. "We know our Men's Golf program will continue to have success. We also thank Assistant Coach Mia Campbell for her willingness to step up and guide the program these past two months."

