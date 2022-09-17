Read full article on original website
FSU Dillan Gibbons named to 2022 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team
TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — Florida State offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons has been named to the 2022 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, it was announced Monday. Gibbons’ selection marks the second straight year an FSU football student-athlete has been named to the team, which features 11 players from FBS, after tight end Camren McDonald’s selection last season. Florida State is one of only four FBS schools with selections to both the 2021 and 2022 Allstate Good Works Team.
Watts & Washington's incredible performances not enough
TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — Brooke Lynn Watts and Dominique Washington poured in more than half of their team's total points, but it wasn't enough in Florida A&M's 3-2 setback to UAB Sunday (Sept. 18). The volleyball veterans each contributed 20 points and left Al Lawson Center with double-doubles - Watts...
Welcome home, Coach Mike Rice
TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — Florida A&M Sports Hall of Famer, Mike Rice, is returning to Florida A&M as the Men's Head Golf Coach. "It is a delight to have Coach Rice back and part of the FAMUly again," said Interim Director of Athletics Michael Smith. "We know our Men's Golf program will continue to have success. We also thank Assistant Coach Mia Campbell for her willingness to step up and guide the program these past two months."
ABC 27's Friday Night Overtime Play of the Week: Florida Week 4, Georgia Week 5
(WTXL) — Three schools, three play of the week nominees from high school football athletes in Florida's Big Bend and south Georgia. This week's nominees for ABC 27 Friday Night Overtime Play of the Week are Godby High School's Zhilyn Martin, Brooks County High School's Jamal Sanders and North Florida Christian School's Leon Washington.
Monday evening First To Know Tropics check (09/19/2022)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — While Hurricane Fiona pulls away from Hispaniola and spreads into the western North Atlantic, two other noteworthy systems exist elsewhere in the ocean waters. A disorganized tropical wave a few hundred miles west of the Windward Islands is not impressively formed Monday evening. It is...
Tropical Storm Gaston forms in open waters of northern Atlantic
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — In a flurry of recent hurricane season activity in September, Tropical Storm Gaston developed Tuesday afternoon after reaching depression stage earlier in the day. Gaston was about 1,000 miles west of the Azores in the eastern Atlantic, moving north-northeast at 18 mph, based on statistics...
Dry and hot week ahead
TALLAHASSEE — Fall may be Thursday, but temperatures did not get the memo. The Autumnal Equinox occurs Thursday marking the first days of the Fall season, but we can expect some very warm temperatures and dry air this week. A few showers and storms are possible Monday afternoon closer...
Community programs addressing gun violence in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — $1 million is how much the city commission has agreed to set-aside each year for 5 years to fight gun violence in Tallahassee. This week, the City Commission will hear data on the causes of gun violence. They'll also hear some community programs that have been successful in addressing it and how additional funding can help them have a greater impact.
Hot temperatures bring us through the first days of Fall
TALLAHASSEE — Wednesday marks the last day of Summer as the Autumnal Equinox occurs Thursday just after 9 PM EST. Temperatures Wednesday will climb into the mid 90s. Dry air will stay in place as we head into the first day of Fall, Thursday. Highs rocket into the upper...
