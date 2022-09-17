Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
St. Cecilia volleyball wins sixth straight in Doniphan-Trumbull sweep
DONIPHAN, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings St. Cecilia traveled to play Doniphan-Trumbull Tuesday night. The Hawkettes swept the Cardinals, 3-0, to earn their sixth consecutive victory. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Hastings volleyball handles Crete in triangular
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings volleyball hosted a triangular with Crete and Gothenburg Tuesday. In the first matchup of the day, the Tigers played against the Cardinals and won 2-0. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
UNK track, cross country bring Bonsall family closer together
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Brady Bonsall and his wife Sherri aren’t the kind of parents who force their kids to follow in their footsteps. They were both standout runners at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where the couple met as members of the cross country and track teams, but they never pushed their kids to participate in a specific sport.
KSNB Local4
UNK volleyball sweeps York University in dominate fashion
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - The now seventh-ranked Nebraska Kearney volleyball team used its depth to sweep York University (-15, -7, -12) Monday night at the Health & Sports Center. This was just the second all-time meeting between the Lopers (13-1) and NAIA Panthers (2-10). Coming off a tough MIAA...
KSNB Local4
Hastings softball blasts Lexington on Senior Night
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings softball hosted Lexington on its Senior Night Tuesday. It was an emotional pregame for the Tigers, who won the game 11-1. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Taylor wins NAIA Attacker of the Week for Hastings College
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Thedford native and Hastings College senior outside hitter Marlee Taylor was named the NAIA National Attacker of the Week Tuesday. The honor comes after Taylor earned 76 kills with a .397 hitting percentage, while also adding 10 digs and seven blocks across five matches for the Broncos, who went 4-1 during that span.
KSNB Local4
Northwest High School Athletic Hall of Fame 2022-23 class released
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (Press Release) -The Northwest High School Athletic Hall of Fame is pleased to announce its third class for the 2022-23 school year. The Northwest Hall of Fame committee was formed in the summer of 2020 with the goal of developing a permanent hall of fame to recognize past Northwest teams, students and coaches who displayed excellence during their time at Northwest. Additionally, the committee will recognize community members who had a lasting impact on Northwest athletics.
KSNB Local4
Top 5 Plays showcase action thrilling week of sports
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Top 5 Plays are back! Find out who made the list in this weeks edition. 5. Hastings College football’s John Zamora helps secure the Broncos 21-17 win over Concordia to improve to 3-1. 4. Hastings College volleyball’s Marlee Taylor, a big contributor in the Broncos...
KSNB Local4
UNK, UNMC launch early admission pathway program for nursing students
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - A new agreement between the University of Nebraska Medical Center and University of Nebraska at Kearney streamlines the process for students pursuing a bachelor’s degree in nursing. The partner institutions recently launched an early admission pathway program for students who start their Bachelor of...
KSNB Local4
Old Chicago to close in Kearney on Oct. 2
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) -The Old Chicago Pizza and Taproom, located at 115 South 2nd Avenue East in Kearney, will be closing on Oct. 2. According to a statement by the company, the owner of the restaurant, Jim Gardner, is moving into retirement and will not be renewing his franchise agreement with Old Chicago.
KSNB Local4
Hastings College football 3-1 after comeback win over Concordia
SEWARD, Neb. (Press Release) - It was a wild day for the Hastings College football team seeing missed opportunities create a hole for the Broncos only to see the defense step up time and time again as Hastings erased a 15 points second half deficit to defeat the Bulldogs 21-17 on Saturday afternoon.
KSNB Local4
Hastings Community Theatre play is a COVID casualty
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hastings Community Theatre cancelled an upcoming play because of COVID. In a press release, HCT said “Glorious! The True Story of Florence Foster Jenkins,” which had been scheduled for Sept. 30 - Oct. 8, is cancelled because 75 percent of the cast and crew tested positive for COVID. HCT said they’ve been quarantined for the recommended five days and are recovering.
KSNB Local4
“Falling” temperatures bring an autumn feel....
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Mid to late September usually conjures up thoughts of pulling out the fleece pullovers and lighting up the fire pit for the first time, but that was likely furthest from your mind today. Certainly not when most of the area was dealing with high 90 and 100 degree weather. It was a record breaking day for many towns. It was the second latest 100 degree reading for Grand Island today and for Lincoln it was the first back to back 100 degree days ever for the month of September.
News Channel Nebraska
World’s Largest Truck Convoy returns to central Nebraska
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- The World's Largest Truck Convoy made its trek through Hastings and into Grand Island Saturday. Forty-four truckers departed from the Adams County Fairgrounds Saturday morning, man of them with Nebraska Special Olympic athletes along for the ride to the Bosselman Travel Center. The convoy has been...
KSNB Local4
Heartland United Way celebrates 75 years of service
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Heartland United Way celebrated its 75th anniversary on Tuesday, with a sweet treat for the community. They opened up their “Scoops Ice Cream Parlor” at Fonner Park to hand out free ice cream for all who wanted to enjoy. This was a...
KSNB Local4
Violent video games can lead to violent behavior
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The type of video games kids play can impact who they become. Multiple studies have shown violent games can impact children by making them immune or numb to violence. “Kids that are playing these first-person-shooter online things, they’re interacting with real people and I think that’s...
KSNB Local4
Two transported following Highway 281 & Old Potash crash
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two people were injured in a crash Tuesday at a busy intersection in Grand Island. Grand Island Fire was called out to a two-vehicle crash at Highway 281 and Old Potash Highway around 11:36 a.m. Details regarding the cause of the crash have yet to...
KSNB Local4
Record breaking heat ahead before temperatures fall just in time for Autumn
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - If you were looking to get some Vitamin D this morning, you were out of luck as we had cloudy skies around to start the day. The clouds eventually burned off by mid afternoon giving way to mainly sunny skies this afternoon with temperatures ranging from the low 80s north to the mid 90s southeast. Winds this afternoon have been generally out of the northeast at 5 to 15 mph for most of us. The only exception was far southeast areas where you had southerly flow in place which gave you much warmer temperatures this afternoon. As we head into the evening and overnight you can expect mainly clear skies with easterly flow and temperatures falling into the mid 50s north to mid 60s south. Once again with very moist air at the surface, clear skies and generally light winds, we will see lots of low clouds along with patchy fog tomorrow morning.
KSNB Local4
Minden Police pursue teen driving stolen vehicle out of Grand Island
MINDEN, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island teen is being referred for criminal charges in Kearney County after he led police in Minden on a high-speed chase. The Minden Police Department said around 8:40 a.m. Tuesday, they received a report of a possible runaway juvenile being at a residence in town. Officers checked it out and didn’t locate anyone at the residence.
KSNB Local4
Nebraska educators stride to improve early childhood education
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Educators gathered at Younes Conference Center to discuss how they can become better caregivers. The Thriving Children, Families, and Communities Conference was once again in person, after two years of COVID-19 restrictions forced them to hold the conference virtually. The state-wide meeting featured early education leaders discussing how they can improve “quality” early childhood education; with one their focuses being inclusion.
