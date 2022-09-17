Read full article on original website
Related
West Chazy, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in West Chazy. The Plattsburgh Senior High School volleyball team will have a game with Beekmantown Senior High School on September 19, 2022, 13:30:00.
Saranac Lake, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Saranac Lake. The Lake Placid Senior High School volleyball team will have a game with Saranac Lake Senior High School on September 19, 2022, 13:30:00.
mynbc5.com
Plattsburgh mayor says it's 'too little, too late' to save the Crete
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — On Thursday, the Plattsburgh Common Council voted toauthorize a study on the demolition of the Crete Memorial Civic Center and to begin seeking a bid for demolition. Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest is an advocate for demolishing the Crete but he said that decision isn't easy due...
mymalonetelegram.com
Margaret Elizabeth (Campbell) Vivlamore
Margaret Elizabeth (Campbell) Vivlamore, 79, of Malone, passed away on September 16, 2022. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Brushton, NY., at 2 p.m. with Fr. Steven Murray officiating. Margaret was born on February 6, 1943, to the late Hobert...
IN THIS ARTICLE
miltonindependent.com
Sand Bar State Park named Northwest Vermont Park of the Year
Sand Bar State Park in Milton has been named the Northwest Vermont Park of the Year by the state park system. Announced late last week, the award is given to one park in each region of the state for its exceptional customer service, team work and park upkeep. Emily White,...
Big cats spotted in Upstate NY
A bobcat has been photographed walking the grounds of St. Alphonsos Cemetery in Tupper Lake. This isn't the first time big cats were seen in NY.
WCAX
Who can call themselves Abenaki? Dispute between Vermont, Canadian tribes
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Who qualifies as Abenaki? That’s the question at the center of a disagreement between Vermont Abenaki and Canadian Abenaki. Vermont’s Abenaki tribes are speaking out against members of the Odanak First Nation, an Abenaki reserve in Quebec. At a University of Vermont conference, the...
montpelierbridge.org
Breakfast in Montpelier (and Beyond): Where to Find the Best Meal of the Day
My husband wooed me over omelets and bacon. Our love affair unfurled at the Wayside, the Coffee Corner, and the pre-COVID lushness of a J. Morgan’s all-you-can-eat brunch buffet. We savored the first meal of the day while we read newspapers, talked, and refilled our coffees and teas till well past noon. You could say breakfast built my marriage.
Plattsburgh on Bed Bath & Beyond chopping block
The home good chain announced 56 stores set to close in the coming weeks -- including the Plattsburgh store on Centre Drive.
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged with DUI #2 in Williston
WILLISTON — A 54-year-old man from Barre was arrested for his second DUI in Williston early this morning. Police say they initiated a traffic stop after observing a speeding violation at Vermont Route 2A at around 12:20 a.m. The driver was identified as Alexis Seraus. While speaking with Seraus,...
mychamplainvalley.com
Police: Two dead from overdose in Killington
Killington, VT — Two people found dead in a room at the Killington Motel on Saturday likely died of accidental drug overdose, police said. Darlene Parker, 56, of Swanton and Thomas Dodge, 53, of Montpelier, were pronounced dead at the scene, one day after emergency responders revived a person in a neighboring room with the overdose reversal drug Narcan.
Loon Lake’s lifestyles of the rich and famous
HIstoric former resort features a surviving hotel annex, several cottages (including one that housed multiple presidents) and a history of famous visitors. Loon Lake is along a road less taken. You won’t pass it on your way from here to there. Found three miles west of state Route 3, 20 miles north of Saranac Lake, along Route 26, the old Port Kent-Hopkinton Turnpike, it requires a dedicated trip. Its history as one of the most “socially prominent” resorts in the Adirondacks saw wealthy families such as the Vanderbilts, Whitneys, Rothschilds, Rockefellers, and Guggenheims regularly staying as guests. It features one of the earliest golf courses in the Adirondacks and African-American homesteaders with ties to Gerrit Smith of Timbuctoo and the abolitionist movement.
WCAX
Will heating costs leave some North Country families out in the cold?
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Winter will be here before you know it and many are concerned about heating their homes this winter with the rising cost of fuel. Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-New York, says the federal Low Income Heating Energy Assistance Program, known as LIHEAP, is out of funding. He is proposing $1 billion in emergency funding in the upcoming temporary budget bill to help families across the country.
dailyadvent.com
State police investigating desecrated headstones at Hopkinton cemetery
A New York State Police squad car is parked in Fishers Landing on May 29, 2021. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times HOPKINTON — State police are investigating the desecration of headstones at Church of the Holy Cross cemetery in the town of Hopkinton.... –––––––– –––– –––– ––––––––– –– –––– –––––– –––– –– ––––– ––––...
mynbc5.com
Man who mistook fellow hunter for a bear charged in shooting incident
HUNTINGTON, Vt. — A Vermont man who shot a fellow hunter after he mistook him for a bear has been charged with aggravated assault and negligent use of a gun. The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife said Alex Gaudette, 25, of Bolton, shot James Cameron, 35, of Fairfax, while the two were out hunting on private land in the town of Huntington earlier this month.
mymalonetelegram.com
Franklin County land bank initiative moves forward
MALONE — Jeremy S. Evans, CEO of the Franklin County Economic Development Corp., addressed county legislators and provided an update on his office’s work to establish a land bank in Franklin County that would aim to create another avenue for dealing with blighted and vacant properties. According to...
mynbc5.com
This is Our Home: South Hero
Ben Frechette visits the beautiful lakeside town of South Hero, Vermont this week. He catches up with Rob Swanson, a photographer for The Islander who regularly captures "Island Life" – Ben also visited the Goulet Farmstand and The Green Frog gift shop.
mynbc5.com
Despite rain, Pride Center VT's Annual Pride Parade and Festival brings out it's largest crowd yet
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Pride Center of Vermont made its presence known in Sunday's largest pride parade and festival event since the celebratory tradition began in 1983. “It’s fantastic because we outgrew Battery Park, it was too small to accommodate the level of celebration,” said Mike Bensel, executive director of Pride Center of Vermont.
WCAX
2 dead in apparent drug overdoses in Killington
KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two people are dead and another is fighting for life after suffering apparent drug overdoses in Killington. Vermont State Police say Darlene Parker, 56, of Swanton, and Thomas Dodge, 53, of Montpelier, were found dead in the Killington Motel just before 7 p.m. Saturday night. Investigators recovered evidence that indicated the pair died from drug overdoses.
mynbc5.com
Plattsburgh officials drain storage tank as plans to fix discolored water continue
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Plattsburgh officials have drained and cleaned one of the city's water storage tanks in an effort to clear up the discolored water that has irked residents for several weeks. Officials said crews from the water treatment plant and public works department were able to enter the...
Comments / 0