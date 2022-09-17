ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Plattsburgh mayor says it's 'too little, too late' to save the Crete

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — On Thursday, the Plattsburgh Common Council voted toauthorize a study on the demolition of the Crete Memorial Civic Center and to begin seeking a bid for demolition. Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest is an advocate for demolishing the Crete but he said that decision isn't easy due...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
Margaret Elizabeth (Campbell) Vivlamore

Margaret Elizabeth (Campbell) Vivlamore, 79, of Malone, passed away on September 16, 2022. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Brushton, NY., at 2 p.m. with Fr. Steven Murray officiating. Margaret was born on February 6, 1943, to the late Hobert...
MALONE, NY
Sand Bar State Park named Northwest Vermont Park of the Year

Sand Bar State Park in Milton has been named the Northwest Vermont Park of the Year by the state park system. Announced late last week, the award is given to one park in each region of the state for its exceptional customer service, team work and park upkeep. Emily White,...
MILTON, VT
Breakfast in Montpelier (and Beyond): Where to Find the Best Meal of the Day

My husband wooed me over omelets and bacon. Our love affair unfurled at the Wayside, the Coffee Corner, and the pre-COVID lushness of a J. Morgan’s all-you-can-eat brunch buffet. We savored the first meal of the day while we read newspapers, talked, and refilled our coffees and teas till well past noon. You could say breakfast built my marriage.
MONTPELIER, VT
Driver charged with DUI #2 in Williston

WILLISTON — A 54-year-old man from Barre was arrested for his second DUI in Williston early this morning. Police say they initiated a traffic stop after observing a speeding violation at Vermont Route 2A at around 12:20 a.m. The driver was identified as Alexis Seraus. While speaking with Seraus,...
WILLISTON, VT
Police: Two dead from overdose in Killington

Killington, VT — Two people found dead in a room at the Killington Motel on Saturday likely died of accidental drug overdose, police said. Darlene Parker, 56, of Swanton and Thomas Dodge, 53, of Montpelier, were pronounced dead at the scene, one day after emergency responders revived a person in a neighboring room with the overdose reversal drug Narcan.
KILLINGTON, VT
Loon Lake’s lifestyles of the rich and famous

HIstoric former resort features a surviving hotel annex, several cottages (including one that housed multiple presidents) and a history of famous visitors. Loon Lake is along a road less taken. You won’t pass it on your way from here to there. Found three miles west of state Route 3, 20 miles north of Saranac Lake, along Route 26, the old Port Kent-Hopkinton Turnpike, it requires a dedicated trip. Its history as one of the most “socially prominent” resorts in the Adirondacks saw wealthy families such as the Vanderbilts, Whitneys, Rothschilds, Rockefellers, and Guggenheims regularly staying as guests. It features one of the earliest golf courses in the Adirondacks and African-American homesteaders with ties to Gerrit Smith of Timbuctoo and the abolitionist movement.
LOON LAKE, NY
Will heating costs leave some North Country families out in the cold?

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Winter will be here before you know it and many are concerned about heating their homes this winter with the rising cost of fuel. Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-New York, says the federal Low Income Heating Energy Assistance Program, known as LIHEAP, is out of funding. He is proposing $1 billion in emergency funding in the upcoming temporary budget bill to help families across the country.
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
State police investigating desecrated headstones at Hopkinton cemetery

A New York State Police squad car is parked in Fishers Landing on May 29, 2021. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times HOPKINTON — State police are investigating the desecration of headstones at Church of the Holy Cross cemetery in the town of Hopkinton.... –––––––– –––– –––– ––––––––– –– –––– –––––– –––– –– ––––– ––––...
HOPKINTON, NY
Man who mistook fellow hunter for a bear charged in shooting incident

HUNTINGTON, Vt. — A Vermont man who shot a fellow hunter after he mistook him for a bear has been charged with aggravated assault and negligent use of a gun. The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife said Alex Gaudette, 25, of Bolton, shot James Cameron, 35, of Fairfax, while the two were out hunting on private land in the town of Huntington earlier this month.
HUNTINGTON, VT
Franklin County land bank initiative moves forward

MALONE — Jeremy S. Evans, CEO of the Franklin County Economic Development Corp., addressed county legislators and provided an update on his office’s work to establish a land bank in Franklin County that would aim to create another avenue for dealing with blighted and vacant properties. According to...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NY
This is Our Home: South Hero

Ben Frechette visits the beautiful lakeside town of South Hero, Vermont this week. He catches up with Rob Swanson, a photographer for The Islander who regularly captures "Island Life" – Ben also visited the Goulet Farmstand and The Green Frog gift shop.
SOUTH HERO, VT
