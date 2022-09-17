Read full article on original website
utrockets.com
Toledo Opens MAC Play this Week
TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo women's soccer team will open Mid-American Conference action this week in Bowling Green on Thursday before hosting Northern Illinois on Sunday afternoon. Thursday's annual Battle of I-75 will kick off at 7:00 p.m., and Sunday's match will begin with senior day recognition before the 1:00 p.m. start time at Paul Hotmer Field. Both games willl be streamed locally on BCSN.
utrockets.com
Dennis Mutai Named MAC Runner of the Week
TOLEDO, Ohio – Toledo sophomore Dennis Mutai was named Men's Cross Country Runner of the Week by the Mid-American Conference for his performance last Saturday at the Indiana State John McNichols Invitational. Mutai won the men's 8K race with a time of 24:17.7, nearly 10 seconds ahead of the...
utrockets.com
Toledo to Host Nation's Top Programs at Inverness Intercollegiate
TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo men's golf team will host some of the nation's top teams and players at the 16th-annual Inverness Intercollegiate on Monday-Tuesday, Sept. 26-27 at the Inverness Club. The 54-hole tournament will be played on a par-71, 7,302-yard layout that has hosted numerous major golf championships. The event will begin with 36 holes on Monday (8:45 a.m. shotgun start) followed by the final 18 holes on Tuesday (8:30 a.m. tee times on Holes No. 1 and 10).
utrockets.com
Dequan Finn Named Ironman of the Ohio State Game
TOLEDO, Ohio – Sophomore quarterback Dequan Finn was voted "Ironman of the Game" for this performance in last Saturday's game at Ohio State. Finn had a superb game on Saturday against the Buckeyes, throwing for 153 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for a team-best 70 yards and a 23-yard TD. Finn has thrown for 541 yards and five touchdowns on the season, and leads Toledo with 208 rushing yards and four scores.
utrockets.com
Tickets Still Available for 2022 Varsity T Hall of Fame Induction
Toledo, Ohio - Tickets are still available for the 2022 University of Toledo Varsity T Hall of Fame induction banquet on Friday, Oct. 14 at the Pinnacle in Maumee. Social hour for the event begins at 6:00 p.m. with the program starting at 7:00. Tickets are $45 or $450 for a table of 10 and can be purchased by calling the Athletic Development Office at 419-530-5087.
utrockets.com
Rockets Head to San Diego State Saturday to Close Out Non-Conference Campaign
TOLEDO, Ohio – Toledo wraps up non-conference play with a visit to San Diego State to take on the Aztecs at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 24 (12:30 p.m. PT/FS1). The Rockets are 2-1 with home wins over LIU (37-0) and UMass (55-10), and most recently a loss at No. 3 Ohio State (77-21) on Sept. 21.
