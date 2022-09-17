There was an error loading the media player. New data shows the super-charged COVID-era housing market beginning to cool off in many regions across the country, including the Carolinas. In June, roughly a quarter of all sellers in Raleigh dropped their asking price. And for the first time in a decade, according to one index U.S. home prices recently fell slightly — hopeful signs for what has been an unsustainable upward trend. Here in the Triad where values have been steadily rising over the past five years, affordability continues to be a big concern.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO