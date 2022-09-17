ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

How to get your landlord to make repairs

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A leaky roof, A/C that doesn't work, a toilet that runs constantly. When you rent, it's not your responsibility to fix the issue, but getting the issue fixed can be a frustrating process. Your first course of action? Communication. “If your landlord is not making repairs,...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Battery Maker Announces $40 Million North Carolina Plant

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A global energy technology company plans to...
WFMY NEWS2

Forsyth County Commissioners to allocate remaining funds

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Commissioners will decide which county resource will receive funding at their meeting on Thursday. Forsyth County received $74 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and plans to allocate the remaining $22.7 million which includes funding for local nonprofits, county projects, and profits loss from the pandemic.
WXII 12

Greensboro: Operation clear track

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — In Guilford County, Greensboro police are taking part in Operation Clear Track. Drivers notice more officers stationed at the railroad tracks along East Market Street. This is to help educate drivers about the dangers of railroad crossings and trespassing laws. The DOT said people should...
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem listed among cities with fastest growing rent prices

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem placed tenth in a list of cities with the fastest growing rent prices. Myrtle Beach was ranked just above Winston-Salem in ninth place. The list was compiled by apartment rental agency Dwellsy and shared in a news release. “Tucson, Arizona, tops the list,” said CEO and Cofounder of Dwellsy Jonas […]
WXII 12

Register for Salvation Army assistance for this Christmas

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Save the date: The Salvation Army of Greater Winston-Salem has announced when you can register for Christmas Assistance. Online applications will be available from 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 7. It'll be available again from 9 a.m to 1 p.m. Oct. 8. Families from Forsyth, Davie,...
wfdd.org

Triad housing market: How we got here and where we're headed

There was an error loading the media player. New data shows the super-charged COVID-era housing market beginning to cool off in many regions across the country, including the Carolinas. In June, roughly a quarter of all sellers in Raleigh dropped their asking price. And for the first time in a decade, according to one index U.S. home prices recently fell slightly — hopeful signs for what has been an unsustainable upward trend. Here in the Triad where values have been steadily rising over the past five years, affordability continues to be a big concern.
News Argus

2406 Markwood Lane Southeast

AFFORDABLE LUXURY APARTMENT!! RECENTLY RENOVATED, INTERNET INCLUDED!!, updated flooring, new finishes, and appliances, central air, and heating, washer and dryer connection, conveniently located within 5 mins drive time from South East Plaza Shopping center, 10 mins drive time from Winston Salem State University, Bus line, convenient to i40 & US52. 2bedroom 1 bath, Section 8 Vouchers Accepted. Credit, background checks, income verification required, ONLY DOING VIEWING/WALK THRU FOR COMPLETED APPLICATIONS. Check out the video here>>> bit.ly/eliteproperties4rent.
WXII 12

Where to pick apples and pumpkins in North Carolina

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It’s fall… y’all! That’s right, get to the pickin' and then to all the baking! We’re talking about all things apple cider, cinnamon apples and of course apple or pumpkin pies!. So, grab a basket and get to pickin' those apples...
FOX8 News

New non-profit executive director is High Point’s major cheerleader

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — You could call Amber Williamson a professional cheerleader. She doesn’t cheer for a sports team. She cheers for the Piedmont-Triad’s third largest city. And she doesn’t yell, wear a uniform or wave pom-poms. She communicates through virtual and print media along with one-on-one meetings. “So I am High Point’s cheerleader,” […]
wfmynews2.com

Spookywoods returns for another season with a few changes

ARCHDALE, N.C. — Kersey Valley Spookywoods is one of the largest haunted attractions in the country. Spookywoods originally opened back in 1985, when a group of teenagers transformed an old farmhouse into their own haunted house. With just a couple bucks to get in, and wanting more, friends and...
WXII 12

Winston-Salem: Happy Hills vote post-poned

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The future of city-owned land in Winston-Salem remains up in the air after Monday night's city council meeting. Members were expected to vote on a resolution approving the sale of nearly nine acres in the Happy Hill community to the arts-based school-supporting organization. Instead, the board...
FOX8 News

County-wide feeding initiative in 3 Triad counties

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Bold 2 B U Community held its second annual county-wide feeding initiative on Saturday afternoon. Based in High Point, the organization provides grocery services and personal hygiene products to senior citizens, college students and special needs families. The group set up 12 locations in three counties, Guilford, Davidson and Rockingham, […]
