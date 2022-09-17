Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses 3rd straight in 1-0 loss to No. 17 Wake ForestThe LanternColumbus, OH
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Experience a new twist on Bao at Asheboro's Asian-Caribbean fusion restaurant - The Bun HutThe Planking TravelerAsheboro, NC
Room at the Inn hosting benefit banquet in support of pregnant homeless women in the TriadThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Active Zone Gaming brings mobile parties to Randolph CountyThe Planking TravelerRandolph County, NC
Related
How to get your landlord to make repairs
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A leaky roof, A/C that doesn't work, a toilet that runs constantly. When you rent, it's not your responsibility to fix the issue, but getting the issue fixed can be a frustrating process. Your first course of action? Communication. “If your landlord is not making repairs,...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Battery Maker Announces $40 Million North Carolina Plant
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A global energy technology company plans to...
Forsyth County Commissioners to allocate remaining funds
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Commissioners will decide which county resource will receive funding at their meeting on Thursday. Forsyth County received $74 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and plans to allocate the remaining $22.7 million which includes funding for local nonprofits, county projects, and profits loss from the pandemic.
Triad mausoleum littered with trash and cobwebs, daughter can't stand the smell: 2 Wants to Know
WALKERTOWN, N.C. — About every week or two Ann Barrett makes the short drive to Walkertown to visit the cemetery and spend time with her parents. Her mom and dad are both in the mausoleum on the grounds. “I miss them,” Barrett said. While she misses them, she...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 people in Chapel Hill scammed out of more than $73,000 in a matter of days
"These scammers are really good. That's why they keep doing these scams," Chapel Hill Police Chief Chris Blue said.
WXII 12
Greensboro: Operation clear track
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — In Guilford County, Greensboro police are taking part in Operation Clear Track. Drivers notice more officers stationed at the railroad tracks along East Market Street. This is to help educate drivers about the dangers of railroad crossings and trespassing laws. The DOT said people should...
Winston-Salem listed among cities with fastest growing rent prices
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem placed tenth in a list of cities with the fastest growing rent prices. Myrtle Beach was ranked just above Winston-Salem in ninth place. The list was compiled by apartment rental agency Dwellsy and shared in a news release. “Tucson, Arizona, tops the list,” said CEO and Cofounder of Dwellsy Jonas […]
WXII 12
Register for Salvation Army assistance for this Christmas
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Save the date: The Salvation Army of Greater Winston-Salem has announced when you can register for Christmas Assistance. Online applications will be available from 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 7. It'll be available again from 9 a.m to 1 p.m. Oct. 8. Families from Forsyth, Davie,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfdd.org
Triad housing market: How we got here and where we're headed
There was an error loading the media player. New data shows the super-charged COVID-era housing market beginning to cool off in many regions across the country, including the Carolinas. In June, roughly a quarter of all sellers in Raleigh dropped their asking price. And for the first time in a decade, according to one index U.S. home prices recently fell slightly — hopeful signs for what has been an unsustainable upward trend. Here in the Triad where values have been steadily rising over the past five years, affordability continues to be a big concern.
News Argus
2406 Markwood Lane Southeast
AFFORDABLE LUXURY APARTMENT!! RECENTLY RENOVATED, INTERNET INCLUDED!!, updated flooring, new finishes, and appliances, central air, and heating, washer and dryer connection, conveniently located within 5 mins drive time from South East Plaza Shopping center, 10 mins drive time from Winston Salem State University, Bus line, convenient to i40 & US52. 2bedroom 1 bath, Section 8 Vouchers Accepted. Credit, background checks, income verification required, ONLY DOING VIEWING/WALK THRU FOR COMPLETED APPLICATIONS. Check out the video here>>> bit.ly/eliteproperties4rent.
WXII 12
Where to pick apples and pumpkins in North Carolina
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It’s fall… y’all! That’s right, get to the pickin' and then to all the baking! We’re talking about all things apple cider, cinnamon apples and of course apple or pumpkin pies!. So, grab a basket and get to pickin' those apples...
WXII 12
'Fighting with them': Winston-Salem woman lights city purple for gynecologic cancer
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Are you wondering why Winston-Salem is purple this week? It's thanks to one Triad woman, driven to prevent others from getting diagnosed with cervical cancer — as her mother was. Watch more WXII headlines in the video above. "The bravery of the people diagnosed with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Suitcase full of puppies taken by Good Samaritan to Guilford County Animal Services
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Good Samaritan found a suitcase full of puppies in Guilford County last week and dropped them off with Guilford County Animal Services, according to a GCAS post on social media. When the puppies were found in the suitcase on the side of the road, the case was zipped up […]
All lanes of Holden Road in Greensboro reopened after being closed due to crash involving injuries
GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: All lanes are now reopen. A part of North Holden Road in Greensboro has been reopened after it was closed Tuesday due to a crash involving injuries. Greensboro city officials said North Holden Road between Hill-N-Dale Drive and Shady Lane Drive was temporarily closed. Drivers...
New non-profit executive director is High Point’s major cheerleader
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — You could call Amber Williamson a professional cheerleader. She doesn’t cheer for a sports team. She cheers for the Piedmont-Triad’s third largest city. And she doesn’t yell, wear a uniform or wave pom-poms. She communicates through virtual and print media along with one-on-one meetings. “So I am High Point’s cheerleader,” […]
wfmynews2.com
Spookywoods returns for another season with a few changes
ARCHDALE, N.C. — Kersey Valley Spookywoods is one of the largest haunted attractions in the country. Spookywoods originally opened back in 1985, when a group of teenagers transformed an old farmhouse into their own haunted house. With just a couple bucks to get in, and wanting more, friends and...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem: Happy Hills vote post-poned
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The future of city-owned land in Winston-Salem remains up in the air after Monday night's city council meeting. Members were expected to vote on a resolution approving the sale of nearly nine acres in the Happy Hill community to the arts-based school-supporting organization. Instead, the board...
Stolen car going 95mph on Battleground Avenue linked to crash, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — FOX8 is digging deeper into a crash that shut down Battleground Avenue near Markland Drive on Friday. FOX8 is learning one of the vehicles involved in the crash was stolen from Capital Ford in Rocky Mount, which is two hours east of Greensboro. The second driver involved says he heard a […]
Texas Roadhouse creates candle inspired by its honey cinnamon butter
If you love candles and the scent of Texas Roadhouse's honey cinnamon butter, look no further.
County-wide feeding initiative in 3 Triad counties
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Bold 2 B U Community held its second annual county-wide feeding initiative on Saturday afternoon. Based in High Point, the organization provides grocery services and personal hygiene products to senior citizens, college students and special needs families. The group set up 12 locations in three counties, Guilford, Davidson and Rockingham, […]
Comments / 2