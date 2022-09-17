Read full article on original website
A birthday tribute to Ray Charles takes place in his childhood hometown this Friday
The world-famous musician known as Ray Charles died in 2004 and would have been 92 years old this Friday. In his memory, 2 Tallahassee musicians will celebrate Ray Charles' birthday in the town where he grew up. One half of the duo Hot Tamale, Adrian Fogelin thinks Ray Charles deserves...
Leon Superintendent Rocky Hanna blasts public money going to more school vouchers in Florida
Since 2019, when Florida lawmakers created a voucher program called the Family Empowerment Scholarship Program, the “flow of public funds to private education” has dramatically increased, according to a new report by the nonprofit Florida Policy Institute and the Education Law Center. The report details an increase in...
City of Tallahassee holds final budget hearing on curbing gun violence
Today the Tallahassee City Commission will finalize its budget for the next fiscal year. The budget includes one million dollars to mitigate gun violence -- an issue that has alarmed city residents for years. But as yet there are no details about how the money will be spent. “How am...
