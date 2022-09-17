Texas High now 3-1 after home win over Tyler Legacy
TEXARKANA, Texas ( KETK ) — The Texas High Tigers are now 3-1 on the season after getting a win over the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders.
The final score was: 27-3
Next week, Texas High will host Hallsville, while Legacy will be on the road in Mesquite.
