Tyler, TX

Texas High now 3-1 after home win over Tyler Legacy

By Christa Wood
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

TEXARKANA, Texas ( KETK ) — The Texas High Tigers are now 3-1 on the season after getting a win over the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders.

The final score was: 27-3

Next week, Texas High will host Hallsville, while Legacy will be on the road in Mesquite.

