ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13 benchmarks — how much faster is the new iPhone?

By Philip Michaels
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Sw3T_0hz3FfZF00

The chipset that powers Apple's new iPhone 14 (and the iPhone 14 Plus when that model ships in October) isn't new at all. Instead, Apple has turned to the A15 Bionic that powered last year's phones.

Or to be more specific, Apple is using the A15 Bionic found in last year's iPhone 13 Pro , meaning Apple is using a version of the A15 that includes a fifth GPU core. The A15 powering the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini features a 4-core GPU.

Does that extra core make a difference? More than you might think. While our earlier iPhone 14 Pro benchmarks show that the A16 Bionic powering the iPhone 14 Pro models enjoys the bigger performance gains, the iPhone 14 does post better numbers than the iPhone 13 in our testing, even though those two phones are using similar silicon.

Here's a closer look at how the iPhone 14's performance compares to last year's iPhone 13 and what these benchmarks mean if you're considering an upgrade to one of Apple's new phones.

iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13 benchmarks: Geekbench

Geekbench measures overall performance, and we find it to be a useful tool for comparing performance between different phone models. Using both single- and multicore results, you can get a sense for how one device performs relative to another.

Phone Processor Geekbench, single-core Geekbench, multicore
iPhone 14 A15 Bionic 1727 4553
iPhone 13 A15 Bionic 1684 4192
iPhone 12 A14 Bionic 1593 3859
iPhone 11 A13 Bionic 1333 3251

In the case of the iPhone 14, the A15 variant inside of that handset gives it a little boost over the version of the A15 that's powering the iPhone 13. The iPhone 14 posted single- and multicore scores of 4,553 and 1,727, respectively. Those represent gains of 8% and 2% over the iPhone 13's Geekbench results. So the iPhone 14 is faster, though not significantly so.

You'll see bigger gains when you compare the iPhone 14 to older models. The new phone beats the A14-powered iPhone 12's multicore Geekbench score of 3,859 by 18%. The performance jump over the iPhone 11 and its A13 chipset is even greater — a 40% jump. That's going to impress anyone with an older iPhone contemplating an upgrade to the iPhone.

iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13 benchmarks: Graphics testing

3DMark's Wild Life Unlimited test gives us a good idea of how a system-on-chip can handle graphics. While Wild Life Unlimited produces its own score, the number to pay attention to is frames per second. The higher the FPS, the better a phone is able to handle graphically-demanding apps and games.

Phone Processor 3DMark Wild Life Unlimited score 3DMark Wild Life Unlimited frames per second
iPhone 14 A15 Bionic 11,531 69
iPhone 13 A15 Bionic 9,373 60
iPhone 12 A14 Bionic 8,554 51

Again, the iPhone 14 enjoys a gain over the iPhone 13, posting a 69 fps result to the 60 fps last year's phone produced. We'll credit that 15% gain to the extra GPU core the iPhone's A15 chip includes.

The numbers are similarly strong when compared to 2020's iPhone 12. That older iPhone posted a 51-fps score — good at the time, but surpassed by the more modern iPhone 14. Unfortunately, we can't compare the iPhone 11's performance on this test, as our review of that phone predates our switch to Wild Life Unlimited for measuring graphical performance.

iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13 benchmarks: Adobe Premiere Rush

A real-world test we like to perform involves Adobe Premiere Rush. Here, we take a 4K video clip and transcode it to 1080p, timing the results. This gives us a very real sense of how fast a particular phone can handle a task.

Phone Processor Adobe Premiere Rush transcode time (Mins:Secs)
iPhone 14 A15 Bionic 0:28
iPhone 13 A15 Bionic 0:26
iPhone 12 A14 Bionic 0:26
iPhone 11 A13 Bionic 0:45

There's a bit of a surprise in our results, as the iPhone 14 actually finished behind the iPhone 13, though not by much. Only 2 seconds separate the two phones. That's a quite a bit more narrow than the 17-second gap between the iPhone 14 and iPhone 11.

We're not sure why transcode times are marginally slower with the iPhone 14 over last year's model. Apple's phones have been hovering around the 26-second mark for the past few update cycles so it's possible that the A Series chips have gone just about as far as they can go. Or maybe the app needs to be better optimized for iOS 16.

iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13 benchmarks: Outlook

It's understandable if you were disappointed by the news that the iPhone 14 would use an A15 processor just like the iPhone 13. We've been trained to expect new silicon for Apple phones every year, and the fact that a new A16 chipset powers the iPhone 14 Pro models only stokes those feelings of envy.

At least our benchmarks show some performance gains for this version of the A15 Bionic over the silicon powering the iPhone 13. It's not as dramatic as what the iPhone 14 Pro models can do, but it's still an upgrade, even if it's not enough of one to justify switching from an iPhone 13 to a new iPhone 14.

The again, upgrading your phone every year has gone out of style. The true iPhone 14 upgrade dilemma is faced by people who've had the same phone for two or more years. As you might imagine, our numbers indicate a big jump forward for the iPhone 14 over the iPhone 12 and iPhone 11.

Throw in the other improvements Apple has included in its new phone — a better main camera in low-light situations and features like crash detection and the ability to send emergency alerts using satellites — and an upgrade to the iPhone 14 is a much easier call.

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

iPhone Flip: what we know about Apple’s foldable plan

Over the past few years, Samsung’s annual August Galaxy Unpacked events have raised the same question among iPhone fans: When will Apple give us something like the Galaxy Z Flip 4 or Galaxy Z Fold 4?. Contents. Rumors of Apple’s work on foldable iPhone technology have been making the...
CELL PHONES
Business Insider

7 ways to make your iPhone speakers louder

To make your iPhone louder, adjust Apple Music EQ settings or increase Spotify's volume level. You can also disable Reduce Loud Sounds in Settings or use a Bluetooth speaker. Placing your iPhone in a bowl — or upside down — will help make it louder. Most iPhone models...
CELL PHONES
CNET

iOS 16: There's an Easy Fix for the iPhone's Frustrating New Search Button

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. If you've downloaded iOS 16, you likely noticed a bunch of new features on your iPhone. Many of them are lovely additions that make everyday tasks like sending text messages just a little easier. But, there are others that you might not be so fond of, even if you're getting the new iPhone 14.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Iphone#Iphone 11 Pro#Iphone 12#Smart Phone#Ios#Gpu
shefinds

Apple Experts Agree: You Should Delete This iPhone App ASAP For A Faster Phone

Is it just your imagination or does your phone seem so much more sluggish these days? There are a number of reasons why your phone may not be resembling the device you took home from the Apple store (even if that purchase date wasn’t so long ago). Your charging habits could be causing battery power to dwindle faster. Maybe you’re storing it in places where the temperature is too high for its battery. Or, the most likely culprit of all, the many apps you’ve downloaded over the years include a few that are notorious for draining your phone of resources and slowing it down to a snail’s pace. Apple experts agree: you should delete this iPhone app ASAP for a faster phone.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

The PS Vita’s time is now, again

Every couple of weeks, I exhume my gadget graveyard from underneath my bed. I look at my iPods, old phones, and some other stuff. Most of it doesn’t stir me anymore, but the PS Vita is another story. It’s the device that I pull out most frequently, charging it up to, well, just to feel like it’s a part of the modern world.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
CNET

Ditch Your iPhone Password. Apple's New iOS 16 Feature Is More Secure

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's new iPhone 14 models will come technology called passkeys designed to be as easy to use as passwords but much more. That comes with iOS 16, but Google is building passkeys into its phone and browser software, too.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

How to record phone calls on your iPhone

Can you secretly record your iPhone conversations? Well, sort of. It’s the bread and butter of every TV courtroom drama. The guilty person gets caught out confessing the crime in a secretly taped phone call. But if you think you can record all your phone calls on your iPhone, you need to reconsider that strategy. First, there is no built-in call recorder on the iPhone. Secondly, laws worldwide about call recording vary wildly. You may live in a country or a state where call recording is outright banned, or you must inform the other side they’re being taped. Assuming you have consent from the other caller to record the call, here are some options to record phone calls on an iPhone.
CELL PHONES
CNET

These iOS 16 Features on the iPhone Are Annoying. How to Turn Them Off

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's new iOS 16 software comes with great features including the return of the battery percentage icon and the ability to edit and unsend text messages. However, there are also several features that you'll be less excited about. For instance, there's the new search button on the home screen that's a little too easy to accidentally tap, or the unexpected personal photo pop-ups that might just be a little too personal.
CELL PHONES
Gizmodo

16 Things You Can Do in iOS 16 That You Couldn’t Before

After months of previews and betas, iOS 16 is here and rolling out to iPhones worldwide. Once you’ve got it safely installed on your device, you’ll want to know about all the new features now at your fingertips—and we’ve picked out 16 of our favorites, from major to minor, that can make a real difference to the way you use your smartphone.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

How to quickly update all of your iPhone apps on iOS 16

Apps are what make the iPhone useful. Without them, you wouldn’t really be able to do much with your smartphone, which is why it’s important to keep them up to date. By making sure to update them, you’ll ensure you’ll benefit from the latest security and feature updates. Luckily, iPhones can automatically update apps for you, or you can manually update one or all of them by yourself — and it’s a pretty quick and easy process, too.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Why You Shouldn't Update Your iPhone to iOS 16 Just Yet

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. It's always exciting to update your iPhone to explore all the new features, especially with iOS 16. You've got lock screen customization (with widgets!), the ability to unsend and edit text messages, improved privacy and security features and so much more.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

iOS 16 can instantly remove the background from any image, here’s how

IOS 16 is full of headline-grabbing new features like a customizable Lock Screen, upgrades to Messages, and a refreshed design for notifications. iOS 16 also brings some smaller changes – and sometimes the smaller changes are even more notable than the tentpole features. This year, one of my favorite...
CELL PHONES
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
452K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy