TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo men's golf team will host some of the nation's top teams and players at the 16th-annual Inverness Intercollegiate on Monday-Tuesday, Sept. 26-27 at the Inverness Club. The 54-hole tournament will be played on a par-71, 7,302-yard layout that has hosted numerous major golf championships. The event will begin with 36 holes on Monday (8:45 a.m. shotgun start) followed by the final 18 holes on Tuesday (8:30 a.m. tee times on Holes No. 1 and 10).

TOLEDO, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO