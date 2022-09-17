ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Dennis Mutai Named MAC Runner of the Week

TOLEDO, Ohio – Toledo sophomore Dennis Mutai was named Men's Cross Country Runner of the Week by the Mid-American Conference for his performance last Saturday at the Indiana State John McNichols Invitational. Mutai won the men's 8K race with a time of 24:17.7, nearly 10 seconds ahead of the...
Toledo Opens MAC Play this Week

TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo women's soccer team will open Mid-American Conference action this week in Bowling Green on Thursday before hosting Northern Illinois on Sunday afternoon. Thursday's annual Battle of I-75 will kick off at 7:00 p.m., and Sunday's match will begin with senior day recognition before the 1:00 p.m. start time at Paul Hotmer Field. Both games willl be streamed locally on BCSN.
Tickets Still Available for 2022 Varsity T Hall of Fame Induction

Toledo, Ohio - Tickets are still available for the 2022 University of Toledo Varsity T Hall of Fame induction banquet on Friday, Oct. 14 at the Pinnacle in Maumee. Social hour for the event begins at 6:00 p.m. with the program starting at 7:00. Tickets are $45 or $450 for a table of 10 and can be purchased by calling the Athletic Development Office at 419-530-5087.
Toledo to Host Nation's Top Programs at Inverness Intercollegiate

TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo men's golf team will host some of the nation's top teams and players at the 16th-annual Inverness Intercollegiate on Monday-Tuesday, Sept. 26-27 at the Inverness Club. The 54-hole tournament will be played on a par-71, 7,302-yard layout that has hosted numerous major golf championships. The event will begin with 36 holes on Monday (8:45 a.m. shotgun start) followed by the final 18 holes on Tuesday (8:30 a.m. tee times on Holes No. 1 and 10).
Rockets Head to San Diego State Saturday to Close Out Non-Conference Campaign

TOLEDO, Ohio – Toledo wraps up non-conference play with a visit to San Diego State to take on the Aztecs at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 24 (12:30 p.m. PT/FS1). The Rockets are 2-1 with home wins over LIU (37-0) and UMass (55-10), and most recently a loss at No. 3 Ohio State (77-21) on Sept. 21.
Rockets Topped by Sun Devils, 5-0

TEMPE, Ariz. – The Toledo women's soccer team closed out its non-conference schedule with a 5-0 loss to Arizona State Sunday evening. The Rockets are now 1-4-2 heading into conference play this week. Arizona State struck early with a goal at the 10th-minute of play and added one more...
