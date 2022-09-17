Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
theadvocate.com
Fambrough: As 6-3A season begins, expectations are again high for U-High, Madison Prep
You can call it a 21st century kind of thing that lingers today. The names, faces and some of the teams have changed. There is a reason why people are watching when Class 3A district football play begins in Baton Rouge each year. Who will emerge as contenders? Will they have a say in how multiple LHSAA titles are decided?
theadvocate.com
Feliciana football has shining weekend; East Feliciana just misses a win
Let’s take a look at all the high school football happenings from across the Felicianas this past Thursday and Friday. It was a rare Thursday night outing for the Tigers of East Feliciana, who lost a close one at home to visiting Kentwood High School. East Feliciana fought well against a tough opponent but came up just short, 26-32, in a game that could have gone either way. The East Feliciana Tigers fell to 1-2 on the season, but the team will look to get right back in the saddle this week as it hosts Jewel M. Sumner High School in a last home game before a long road stretch.
theadvocate.com
Smiley: Did you wear pajamas to the game?
This one is from my "The Times Have Really Changed" file:. Thanks to Earl Newman, of Baton Rouge, for bringing back memories of an event from my freshman year at LSU. Well, partial memories, because I can't recall details. Earl says the fall issue of the LSU alumni magazine mentions...
theadvocate.com
Who will LSU play in 2023? See full football schedule with the dates and Tigers’ opponents.
LSU’s 2023 football schedule was released Tuesday night by the Southeastern Conference. The Tigers will open their second season under coach Brian Kelly on Sunday, Sept. 3, against Florida State in Orlando, Florida. They then host Grambling for the first time before playing five straight SEC games. The other...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theadvocate.com
LSU women's tennis player who used racial slur no longer part of the team
An LSU women's tennis player who was caught on video using a racial slur is no longer part of the team, a source told The Advocate. Maddie Scharfenstein, a freshman walk-on from Slidell, was filmed last week saying the slur and laughing about it with other people. Her name is not on LSU's online roster.
theadvocate.com
Anthony Bradford is available again, but he has to compete for his spot on LSU's line
Redshirt junior offensive lineman Anthony Bradford will be available to play this weekend against New Mexico after a one-game absence, LSU coach Brian Kelly said, but he’ll have to compete to regain his spot at right guard. Bradford was unavailable in LSU’s win over Mississippi State for undisclosed reasons....
theadvocate.com
The game time has been set for the LSU-Auburn football game
The SEC announced on Monday that the LSU-Auburn football game is set for a 6 p.m. kickoff in Auburn, Alabama, on Oct. 1. That means that LSU will start the season with five consecutive night kickoffs. The Auburn game will be LSU's first official road game of the 2022 campaign.
theadvocate.com
Zachary High School Hall of Fame Class of 2022: Vincent Perry
The second member of the 2022 Zachary High School Hall of Fame class inductees is Vincent Perry. Perry’s athletic career spans Northwestern High School through his junior year to Zachary High School, where he played quarterback and graduated in 1971. Perry’s qualifications extend from his playing career at both...
RELATED PEOPLE
theadvocate.com
After a rivalry win and first 3-0 start in eight years, Springfield looks to build on fast start
Last Friday’s rivalry game between Springfield and Albany, known as the Battle of I-12, was one of the most exciting the two Livingston Parish schools have played. Springfield claimed a hard-fought 52-49 victory to end a six-game losing streak in the rivalry series between the two schools located six miles apart along the Interstate 12 corridor.
theadvocate.com
PitStop Car Wash officially opens in Denham Springs
PitStop Car Wash is taking over the former Ollie’s location in Denham Springs with a full rebranding marked by an official ribbon-cutting Sept. 2. District Manager Heath Starns and his team were on hand for the event, as well as representatives from the Livingston Parish Chamber. The Ollie’s brand...
Look: Olivia Dunne's Joe Burrow Jersey Photo Goes Viral
Olivia Dunne appears to be a fan of Joe Burrow. The LSU Tigers gymnast, who has millions of followers across social media, has made it clear that she's a fan of the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback. Dunne shared a photo next to a Burrow painting on social media earlier this month.
theadvocate.com
A wine and cheese pairing class at Blend, Empty Bowls at Baton Rouge Gallery and BBQ in the Park
You may have attended wine and cheese pairing events in the past, but do you know why certain cheeses go better with certain wines?. Well, here's your chance to learn. The "somm school" at Blend Wine Bar, 304 Laurel St., will host a class from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday to discuss the marriage of wine and cheese and how to craft the perfect pairing. Tickets are $45 per person, which includes four cheeses and four wines to pair.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAFB.com
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Shooting victim shows up at hospital, Baton Rouge police say. Tigers’ offense erupts in 2nd half to take down Bulldogs in SEC opener. The LSU Tigers opened up SEC play with a big 31-16 win against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday, Sept. 17, in Tiger Stadium. Ascension Parish...
WAFB.com
Shooting victim shows up at hospital, Baton Rouge police say
Tigers’ offense erupts in 2nd half to take down Bulldogs in SEC opener. The LSU Tigers opened up SEC play with a big 31-16 win against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday, Sept. 17, in Tiger Stadium. Ascension Parish lieutenant sings National Anthem during Saints game. Updated: 15 hours...
wbrz.com
Vandal steals cross from slain LSU student's memorial
BATON ROUGE - A cross bearing the photo of Allie Rice was seemingly stolen from the impromptu memorial set up at the place where she was killed early Friday morning. Saturday, family and friends created a memorial on Government Street between I-110 and Park Boulevard, leaving pictures, cards, flowers, crosses and some of the late LSU student's favorite snacks.
WAFB.com
Heart of Louisiana: Old Music Jam
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Live music jam sessions are fairly common around south Louisiana, especially Cajun music jams. But once a month, Jam at the West Baton Rouge Parish Museum in Port Allen features what they call ‘old time music.’. The songs all sound familiar, from old records...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theadvocate.com
See these Baton Rouge luxury homes listed over $2 million
Baton Rouge is home to a variety of architectural styles — Acadian, cottage, French, Creole and ranch, to name a few. The city's current real estate market includes a variety of home styles, but the high-end homes have some common traits — over-the-top bathrooms, lots of garages and more.
theadvocate.com
Roundabouts are appearing all over state but do drivers like them? DOTD says signs point to yes
A little more than two years ago, Gov. John Bel Edwards, his transportation secretary, Shawn Wilson, and other state and local officials visited the small Ascension Parish town of Sorrento for a standard ribbon cutting. State contractors had just finished a new $5.6 million roundabout at La. 22 and La....
theadvocate.com
First Nicholas Cefalu graduate research scholarship awarded
Southeastern Louisiana University history master’s candidate and Center for Southeast Louisiana Studies research assistant Lauren Guillory has been selected as the recipient of the inaugural Nicholas Cefalu Graduate Research Scholarship. Created in honor of former state representative and Tangipahoa Parish businessman Nick Cefalu, the award is designed to support...
ABC13 Houston
Urgent manhunt for killer after LSU student shot to death in car
BATON ROUGE, Louisiana -- A Louisiana State University student died after being shot multiple times while sitting in her vehicle early Friday, Baton Rouge police say. Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Allison Rice of Geismar, Louisiana, who was shot around 2:19 a.m. Friday on the 1500 block of Government Street, the Baton Rouge Police Department said in a news release.
Comments / 0