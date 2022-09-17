ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Sports Desk: Lobos look for more offense against UTEP

By Bradley Benson
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3saUuy_0hz3FGhC00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Following their first two games, the UNM defense ranks 7th in the country. The offense on the other hand, ranks 121 out of 131. The team knows how important it is to get the offense rolling against UTEP on Saturday.

“It’s just focus,” QB Miles Kendrick said. “I just think, coming out with a little more focus, coming out with a little more energy. I think that’s the biggest thing right now just our focus and energy coming out. I think that will intern allow us to start a little bit faster and get a couple of first downs and get the game going.”

Story continues below:

In other news, former Lobo football player and high school coach Alfredo Martinez died last week. A memorial service will take place in the West Mesa high school auditorium on Saturday, September 24 at 1 p.m.

The New Mexico State football team is still seeking its first win of the season. It will be a tough task for the Aggies this week as the team travels to Wisconsin to take on the Badgers. but coach Kill believes anything can happen

“You have to play every week and it’s the best team on that week, on that week, on that day is going to win, the best team on that day and there’s a lot of stuff that can happen on that day,” Kill said. “You might get every tipped ball. You might get an onside kick. You might get whatever those three schools got, but everything just falls your way.”

Also, local boxer Jose Sanchez is set to return to the ring following a year absence. He is fighting Jahi Tucker which will be a big test, but he believes he has what it takes to come out victorious.

“He’s tough, he’s undefeated,” said Sanchez. “He has speed, I feel like I’m stronger, so it’s going to be a good fight. Even though it’s been a year, I’ve been training, so I’m ready. I’m ready to go out there and show everyone.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Pair of Lobos pick up Mountain West weekly football honors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM senior linebacker Reco Hannah is the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week. Hannah had a forced fumble and interception returned for a touchdown in the Lobos’ 27-10 victory over the UTEP Miners this past Saturday. “It kind of surprised me when it was just flicked in the air,” said Hannah. […]
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Sports Desk: Jadyn Toppin says yes to New Mexico basketball

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jadyn Toppin said he will play basketball at the University of New Mexico. The six-foot-eight-inch, 210-pound power forward made his verbal commitment public on social media Monday. New Mexico State is hoping to pick up their first win of the season Saturday when they host Hawaii. The Aggies remain winless at 0-4, […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

Organ Mountain football player honored in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Las Cruces City Council is honoring the life of a high school football player. Seventeen-year-old Organ Mountain football captain Abraham Romero died Saturday night after spending weeks in the hospital. Romero suffered a brain injury on August 26 during a game against Deming. Romero was number 22 on the field, so […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
State
New Mexico State
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
El Paso, TX
College Sports
El Paso, TX
Sports
Las Cruces, NM
Football
City
Albuquerque, NM
El Paso, TX
Football
Las Cruces, NM
Sports
Las Cruces, NM
College Sports
City
Rio Rancho, NM
krwg.org

End of glory days was inevitable

The comedy show was several years ago, and I don’t remember the comedian’s name. But I do remember the joke. She was a Las Cruces native who had moved to Las Angeles to start her career and was back in town for the show, The joke was, “Nobody in LA cares about anything as much as you guys care about that stupid football game.” Except she didn’t say “stupid.” It was the late-night show.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

Jeff Dunham to emcee Barbara ‘Mother’ Hubbard celebration

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Jeff Dunham is returning to New Mexico to pay tribute to the New Mexico State University icon Barbara Hubbard. Dunham will emcee the event called “95 and Very Much Alive” at NMSU’s Pan Am Center on October 19 at 5:30 p.m. Dunham was the winner of an American Collegiate Talent Showcase […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Downtown stabbings, Las Cruces mourns, Storm chances, Redistricting vote, Painting low riders

Monday’s Top Stories Albuquerque man arrested for sex crime against minor New Mexico State Fair Grand Champion Steer racks up $11,000 bill Las Cruces man arrested after disappearing from hospital Film expo aims to help community with media careers Central New Mexico Community College student flees war in Ukraine, shares story New Mexico seeing threats […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tomi Lahren
Person
Miles Kendrick
KRQE News 13

Proposed funds would improve Santa Teresa highways

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The federal government is pitching in $45 million to improve highways around the Santa Teresa port of entry. A bulk of the money will help create a highway connector. The port is a point of entry for large industrial shipments. Currently, trucks entering from Mexico travel 13 miles west before connecting to […]
SANTA TERESA, NM
KTSM

Bel Air HS assistant principal to participate in Texas Tech fellowship

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Vania Reyes, assistant principal at Bel Air High School, has been selected to participate in the 2022-23 Texas Education Policy Fellowship Program (TX-EPFP), a Texas Tech University initiative designed to help education professionals deepen their knowledge and develop skills in leadership and public policy. Reyes is a Ysleta ISD graduate, […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Las Cruces restaurant owner charged with murder of his wife

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Robert Yacone, co-owner of Forghdaboutit Southwest Italian restaurant in Las Cruces, is charged with first-degree murder of his wife Kimberly Yacone during a domestic dispute that also resulted in an officer-involved shooting.  Dona Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart said deputies responded to the Yacone home off Vista del Oro just […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utep#American Football#College Football#Unm#Fbi#Community#101st#The New Mexico State#Aggies#Badgers
AdWeek

El Paso Station Off Air After Power Outage

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. El Paso, Texas NBC affiliate KTSM is off the air after a power outage. The station posted the news to its website...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Deadly shooting in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico --One person is dead after a shooting in Las Cruces. It happened Sunday night at around 8:00 p.m. at the 6500 block of Vista del Oro. Police say that one man from inside the home called 911. When crews arrived, one female was found dead at the scene. Officials say that The post Deadly shooting in Las Cruces appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
everythinglubbock.com

New Mexico man arrested after disappearing from hospital

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Joshua Lopez, 25, of Las Cruces, reportedly disappeared from a hospital after leading police on a chase. He was arrested Friday afternoon in Las Cruces. He was accused of trying to steal an air conditioner from Lowe’s with Myles Luciano. He fled from and...
LAS CRUCES, NM
El Paso News

Roxy’s Tuesday Forecast: Warm afternoon with slight rain

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Another warm day in the Borderland with less rain chances!. Expect a high of 92 degrees!⛅️ Only 2 more days until the first day of fall! We will cool down pretty soon next week but as for this week we are sticking to those low 90s.
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KTSM

Update: One woman dead in shooting incident in Las Cruces

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One woman was shot at a home in Dona Ana County on Sunday night. The incident happened at the 6500 block of Vista de Oro around 8:00 p.m. Dona Ana Sheriff Officers say a young male called requesting assistance for an injured female resident. When the first units arrived, a […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

One person dead in Montana Vista incident, EPCSO investigating

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Montana Vista residents woke up to heavy law enforcement presence in their neighborhood. On September 20, 2022, at 05:48 am deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Officereceived a 9-1-1 call in reference to a person who had possibly been shot. An El Paso County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson confirmed they […]
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

35K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy