Davison, MI

nbc25news.com

Flint and Beecher Community Schools restrict who can attend future football games

FLINT, Mich. - Flint Community Schools has announced that upcoming football games will be 'invite only' after fights broke out last weekend, causing a game to be canceled. You can see the letter sent from the Superintendent here:. Dear Flint Community Schools Families,. At Flint Community Schools, the safety and...
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

SB M-47 at Hospital Rd closed due to crash

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan Department of Transportation stated on Twitter Tuesday night about a crash on M-47. The crash caused the south bound road to close at Hospital Rd. on September 20. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. South bound M-47 reopened for all...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

$28M in loans approved to upgrade affordable housing in Fenton

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) Board approved loans of more than $137.5 million for eight affordable housing projects across the state. “The efforts of the MSHDA Board will go a long way in expanding access to safe, quality, attainable housing for individuals and families...
FENTON, MI
nbc25news.com

Woman dies after vehicle goes airborne in Rochester Hills

OAKLAND COUNTY. Mich. - A 23-year-old Rochester Hills woman is dead after crashing a vehicle in Rochester Hills. Police say the crash happened on Adams Road near Tienken Road around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Investigators say the Jeep the woman was driving left the roadway, hit an embankment and went...
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
nbc25news.com

Police give the 'all clear' after investigating threat at high school in Oakland County

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported threat at Stoney Creek High School in Rochester Hills. The school was put on lockdown shortly before noon by the school’s principal as a student told a school official there was another student armed with a gun. Furthermore, another student claimed to have heard a gunshot in the building.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

MSP: Man arrested for suspected impaired driving, felony weapons offenses

SAGINAW, Mich. - A 42-year-old man was arrested in Saginaw on multiple offenses by the Michigan State Police. Troopers made a traffic stop at Wilkins & Cambrey Streets on September 18th around 9 p.m. The driver was suspected driving impaired and arrested, according to police. Police say the man was...
SAGINAW, MI
nbc25news.com

Oakland County Prosecutor launches commission on gun violence

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - This year, not a single week has gone by without a mass shooting in the world, according to Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. Due to this data, The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office has decided to launch a commission on gun violence. McDonald says the commission will...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

Radiothon for Hurley Children's Hospital raises more than $80k

FLINT, Mich. - The third annual “Let’s Make Miracles” Radiothon with Townsquare Media presented by Dort Financial Credit Union was held at the radio station in Burton last week. This event raised $82,015 for the Children’s Miracle Network program at Hurley Children’s Hospital. This was...
BURTON, MI
nbc25news.com

Saginaw County animal shelter is over its capacity of 79 animals

SAGINAW, Mich.—About 6.3 million pets enter U.S shelters each year, According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Saginaw County Animal Care & Control said they are feeling the impact, having 199 animals in their building. Bonnie Kanicki, the Director at the Saginaw County Animal...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI

