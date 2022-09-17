Read full article on original website
nbc25news.com
Flint and Beecher Community Schools restrict who can attend future football games
FLINT, Mich. - Flint Community Schools has announced that upcoming football games will be 'invite only' after fights broke out last weekend, causing a game to be canceled. You can see the letter sent from the Superintendent here:. Dear Flint Community Schools Families,. At Flint Community Schools, the safety and...
SB M-47 at Hospital Rd closed due to crash
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan Department of Transportation stated on Twitter Tuesday night about a crash on M-47. The crash caused the south bound road to close at Hospital Rd. on September 20. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. South bound M-47 reopened for all...
$28M in loans approved to upgrade affordable housing in Fenton
LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) Board approved loans of more than $137.5 million for eight affordable housing projects across the state. “The efforts of the MSHDA Board will go a long way in expanding access to safe, quality, attainable housing for individuals and families...
AG Nessel, EGLE announces action against Lockhart Chemical Co. for spill into Flint River
FLINT, Mich. - Attorney General Dana Nessel visited Flint on Monday to announce action against Lockhart Chemical Company for a spill into the Flint River. Nessel announced the issuance of an Order by the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) to Lockhart Chemical Company in Flint. Directors Final...
Woman dies after vehicle goes airborne in Rochester Hills
OAKLAND COUNTY. Mich. - A 23-year-old Rochester Hills woman is dead after crashing a vehicle in Rochester Hills. Police say the crash happened on Adams Road near Tienken Road around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Investigators say the Jeep the woman was driving left the roadway, hit an embankment and went...
Staffing shortages continue to impact bus routes for local school district
GRAND BLANC, Mich. - Mid-Michigan's schools are not immune to the staffing shortage of bus drivers. Grand Blanc Community Schools has once again announced bus route cancelations due to staff shortages. Below are the cancellations for Monday, September 19, 2022:. Bus #4 (WMS & Brendel Elem) does not have a...
Police give the 'all clear' after investigating threat at high school in Oakland County
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported threat at Stoney Creek High School in Rochester Hills. The school was put on lockdown shortly before noon by the school’s principal as a student told a school official there was another student armed with a gun. Furthermore, another student claimed to have heard a gunshot in the building.
MSP: Man arrested for suspected impaired driving, felony weapons offenses
SAGINAW, Mich. - A 42-year-old man was arrested in Saginaw on multiple offenses by the Michigan State Police. Troopers made a traffic stop at Wilkins & Cambrey Streets on September 18th around 9 p.m. The driver was suspected driving impaired and arrested, according to police. Police say the man was...
Michigan Senate returns to Lansing after summer break, weeks of canceled session
LANSING, Mich. — Members of Michigan's full-time legislature returned to the Statehouse in Lansing Tuesday for the first time in 82 days, weeks after they were originally supposed to come back from summer break. The Republican-led body canceled two weeks of session days in September, along with two session...
Oakland County Prosecutor launches commission on gun violence
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - This year, not a single week has gone by without a mass shooting in the world, according to Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. Due to this data, The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office has decided to launch a commission on gun violence. McDonald says the commission will...
Radiothon for Hurley Children's Hospital raises more than $80k
FLINT, Mich. - The third annual “Let’s Make Miracles” Radiothon with Townsquare Media presented by Dort Financial Credit Union was held at the radio station in Burton last week. This event raised $82,015 for the Children’s Miracle Network program at Hurley Children’s Hospital. This was...
Narcan vending machine installed at Saginaw County Health Department
SAGINAW, Mich. - A Naloxone vending machine was installed recently at the Saginaw County Health Department. SCHD says it will serve as a vital tool to address the opioid crisis and the stigma of substance use. At no charge, the vending machine dispenses the following:. Fentanyl test strips to detect...
Saginaw County animal shelter is over its capacity of 79 animals
SAGINAW, Mich.—About 6.3 million pets enter U.S shelters each year, According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Saginaw County Animal Care & Control said they are feeling the impact, having 199 animals in their building. Bonnie Kanicki, the Director at the Saginaw County Animal...
CPSC warns consumers to 'immediately' stop using male-to-male cords sold on Amazon
FLINT, Mich. - The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to "immediately" stop using and dispose of certain extension cords sold on Amazon because they pose several safety hazards. The CPSC says the male-to-male extension cords, with a three-prong plug, can shock or electrocute users, and pose fire...
