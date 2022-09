Stanley Strycharz started his junior season with the Coventry High boys soccer team with a hat trick, leading the visiting Patriots to a 5-0 NCCC win over SMSA at Colt Park in Hartford to open their season.

All five goals for Coventry (1-0-0) came in the first half. Scores from Aidan Hecht and Boden Almeida book ended Strycharz’s hat trick.

Owen Dieterle had two assists while Jacob Wojtkowiak, Malachy Blood and Noah Poulin had one.