Effective: 2022-09-21 18:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-21 06:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Ashland; Richland A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Richland and northwestern Ashland Counties through 645 AM EDT At 605 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Shelby, or 9 miles north of Mansfield, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ashland, Shelby, Savannah, Bailey Lakes, Shenandoah and Olivesburg. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

ASHLAND COUNTY, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO