weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Ashland, Richland by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 18:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-21 06:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Ashland; Richland A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Richland and northwestern Ashland Counties through 645 AM EDT At 605 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Shelby, or 9 miles north of Mansfield, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ashland, Shelby, Savannah, Bailey Lakes, Shenandoah and Olivesburg. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Cuyahoga, Medina, Summit by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 22:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-21 08:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent lightning is also occurring with these storms. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cuyahoga; Medina; Summit Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Medina, Cuyahoga and northern Summit Counties through 815 AM EDT At 724 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Cleveland to near Brunswick. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Cleveland, Akron, Parma, Lakewood, Cuyahoga Falls, Euclid, Cleveland Heights, Strongsville, Brunswick, North Royalton, Solon, Hudson, Twinsburg, Tallmadge, Warrensville Heights, Macedonia, Mogadore, Highland Hills, Stow and Garfield Heights. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
