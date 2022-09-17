Read full article on original website
Related
foxnebraska.com
Farming Today with KRVN, September 21, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. — Bryce Doeschot with KRVN has a look at your agriculture headlines. - Nebraska Cattlemen accepting nominations for Young Cattlemen’s Connection Class of 2023. - Soybean farmers provide $900,000 to help expand soybean meal exports.
foxnebraska.com
Nebraska Extension: eCommunities program boosts rural Nebraska's entrepreneurial capacity
LINCOLN, Neb. — The term “community environment” can cover everything from culture to safety to infrastructure. To help foster an entrepreneurial mindset within rural Nebraska, Shawn Kaskie with Nebraska Extension created eCommunities, a program funded by the U.S. Economic Development Administration that focuses on helping communities identify, collect and cultivate resources that encourage entrepreneurship within their towns.
foxnebraska.com
Nebraska Women Veterans Symposium
KEARNEY, Neb. — For the first time ever, state veterans groups are hosting a symposium focused on women. Erin Colson, Nebraska Veterans Affairs Outreach and Women Veterans coordinator, has more on the event happening at the Holiday Inn in Kearney, September 24-25. This event is free (including meals) for...
foxnebraska.com
Safety tips for this harvest season
LINCOLN, Neb. — As the combines and grain carts head to the fields, the Nebraska Corn Board and Corn Growers Association are urging farmers, drivers and others to think about safety during the harvest season. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2020, there were...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxnebraska.com
Organizations come together to address early childcare, education needs in the state
KEARNEY, Neb. — Everywhere in the state the need for quality childcare and education continues. The Buffett Early Childhood Institute at the University of Nebraska along with 20 other partners from across the state hosted the fifth annual Thriving Children, Families and Communities Conference to address the challenges of childcare.
foxnebraska.com
Nebraska confirms 9th case of avian flu
LINCOLN, Neb. — A ninth case of highly pathogenic avian influenza has been confirmed in Nebraska. The state's Department of Agriculture (NDA) said the case was in a small backyard flock in Dawes County. The last case was discovered in April. According to NDA State Veterinarian Dr. Roger Dudley,...
foxnebraska.com
Pardons board denies Jackson's bid for commutation of sentence for murder
LINCOLN, Neb.—A man who has served 22 years behind bars for a crime he and many others say he didn't commit won't get his prison sentence commuted. A jury had convicted Earnest Jackson of first degree murder in the 1999 death of Larry Perry. Later, separate juries acquitted two...
foxnebraska.com
Nebraska Task Force 1 helping with Hurricane Fiona relief
Members of Nebraska Task Force 1 will now have a big job on their hands. That's to help with recovery efforts in Puerto Rico. About 45 members headed out to the American territory Monday morning. Hurricane Fiona has caused extensive damage and knocked out electricity to the entire island. The...
Comments / 0