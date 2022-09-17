ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Farming Today with KRVN, September 21, 2022

LINCOLN, Neb. — Bryce Doeschot with KRVN has a look at your agriculture headlines. - Nebraska Cattlemen accepting nominations for Young Cattlemen’s Connection Class of 2023. - Soybean farmers provide $900,000 to help expand soybean meal exports.
Nebraska Extension: eCommunities program boosts rural Nebraska's entrepreneurial capacity

LINCOLN, Neb. — The term “community environment” can cover everything from culture to safety to infrastructure. To help foster an entrepreneurial mindset within rural Nebraska, Shawn Kaskie with Nebraska Extension created eCommunities, a program funded by the U.S. Economic Development Administration that focuses on helping communities identify, collect and cultivate resources that encourage entrepreneurship within their towns.
Nebraska Women Veterans Symposium

KEARNEY, Neb. — For the first time ever, state veterans groups are hosting a symposium focused on women. Erin Colson, Nebraska Veterans Affairs Outreach and Women Veterans coordinator, has more on the event happening at the Holiday Inn in Kearney, September 24-25. This event is free (including meals) for...
Safety tips for this harvest season

LINCOLN, Neb. — As the combines and grain carts head to the fields, the Nebraska Corn Board and Corn Growers Association are urging farmers, drivers and others to think about safety during the harvest season. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2020, there were...
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska confirms 9th case of avian flu

LINCOLN, Neb. — A ninth case of highly pathogenic avian influenza has been confirmed in Nebraska. The state's Department of Agriculture (NDA) said the case was in a small backyard flock in Dawes County. The last case was discovered in April. According to NDA State Veterinarian Dr. Roger Dudley,...
Nebraska Task Force 1 helping with Hurricane Fiona relief

Members of Nebraska Task Force 1 will now have a big job on their hands. That's to help with recovery efforts in Puerto Rico. About 45 members headed out to the American territory Monday morning. Hurricane Fiona has caused extensive damage and knocked out electricity to the entire island. The...
NEBRASKA STATE

