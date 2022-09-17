Kendall Stanley: To the Queen!

What a reign that was, going strong for 70 years.

Great Britain’s Elizabeth II began her reign in 1952, working right up to the end. She had declared as much, telling her subjects when she was a young woman that she would serve her country to the end of her life, whether short or long. Turned out to be long.

Our household wasn’t filled with Anglophiles, but Mom and I liked to remark that Mom was the same age as the queen and I was the same age as Prince Charles. Minus all the jewels, castles, horses and Corgis of course.

Going around on Facebook is a mock newspaper front page with the headline “73-year-old man gets his first job” with a large photo of Charles. In reality, Charles has spent most of his 73 years on this planet preparing for a job, the job of King. You try waiting around for 70 years to take over the job that you are entitled to as the heir apparent.

Charles has his work cut out for him. His mother set a high bar for a monarch, guiding the nation with a steady hand. Things were not going to go amuck on her watch.

Yes I know, the story of the British Empire is one of colonizing and control of a quarter of the world’s population. The queen missed the mark with the death of Princess Diana and handling the divorces of three of her four children.

No one is perfect.

The queen died at her beloved Balmoral castle in the Scottish Highlands, far from the hustle and bustle of Windsor or Buckingham castles. That was her getaway spot, although Holyrood house in Edinburgh is the queen’s official residence in Scotland.

Diana and I saw the queen once, in 1988, as she was celebrating the Trooping of the Colours in honor of her birthday. While the queen’s real birthday is in April, her birth is celebrated in June. The queen was riding in a carriage and moving right along so we didn’t get a chance to chat. Plus, we had just flown in from Detroit that morning and were just a tad jet-lagged when we went off to the parade route.

The crowds lined the streets and it was all good pomp as the queen made her way along the parade route.

Now it is Charles’ turn as he faces issues with his two sons, who at least appeared together after spending no time together for years, a new prime minister who his mother met with two days before her death, some colonies that are wondering whether to continue under the monarchy’s umbrella and just getting the hang of this new king thing.

God save the king indeed, he’s going to need all the help he can get.

End in sight

As I write this, Team Elmer’s is getting ready to lay down a layer of asphalt on my street and I am SOOOO pleased!

East Lake Street has been under reconstruction since April and by reconstruction I mean electrical, water, sewer and storm sewer replacement, new sidewalks and driveway curb cuts.

In just a few more weeks everything will be redone from Division Street to the Mitchell/Kalamazoo intersection. It will look great (although I worry that the traffic speeds will increase with the new pavement).

We had a couple of weeks when we didn’t have to park our cars around the corner on Ottawa Street, but that ended for a couple of days while the paving was being done. Soon it’s back in the driveway for our two rides.

The next big project on streets won’t come for a few years when Howard Street will see some improvements from State Street to Jennings Avenue depending on some Michigan Department of Transportation funding.

The long range goal is new or improved streets and the undergrounding of city utilities. The city is getting there!

— Kendall P. Stanley is retired editor of the News-Review. He can be contacted at kendallstanley@charter.net. The opinions expressed in this column are those of the writer and not necessarily of the Petoskey News-Review or its employees.