ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kendall Stanley: To the Queen!

By Kendall Stanley
Petoskey News Review
Petoskey News Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e5kS7_0hz3DJGx00

What a reign that was, going strong for 70 years.

Great Britain’s Elizabeth II began her reign in 1952, working right up to the end. She had declared as much, telling her subjects when she was a young woman that she would serve her country to the end of her life, whether short or long. Turned out to be long.

Our household wasn’t filled with Anglophiles, but Mom and I liked to remark that Mom was the same age as the queen and I was the same age as Prince Charles. Minus all the jewels, castles, horses and Corgis of course.

Going around on Facebook is a mock newspaper front page with the headline “73-year-old man gets his first job” with a large photo of Charles. In reality, Charles has spent most of his 73 years on this planet preparing for a job, the job of King. You try waiting around for 70 years to take over the job that you are entitled to as the heir apparent.

Charles has his work cut out for him. His mother set a high bar for a monarch, guiding the nation with a steady hand. Things were not going to go amuck on her watch.

Yes I know, the story of the British Empire is one of colonizing and control of a quarter of the world’s population. The queen missed the mark with the death of Princess Diana and handling the divorces of three of her four children.

No one is perfect.

The queen died at her beloved Balmoral castle in the Scottish Highlands, far from the hustle and bustle of Windsor or Buckingham castles. That was her getaway spot, although Holyrood house in Edinburgh is the queen’s official residence in Scotland.

Diana and I saw the queen once, in 1988, as she was celebrating the Trooping of the Colours in honor of her birthday. While the queen’s real birthday is in April, her birth is celebrated in June. The queen was riding in a carriage and moving right along so we didn’t get a chance to chat. Plus, we had just flown in from Detroit that morning and were just a tad jet-lagged when we went off to the parade route.

The crowds lined the streets and it was all good pomp as the queen made her way along the parade route.

Now it is Charles’ turn as he faces issues with his two sons, who at least appeared together after spending no time together for years, a new prime minister who his mother met with two days before her death, some colonies that are wondering whether to continue under the monarchy’s umbrella and just getting the hang of this new king thing.

God save the king indeed, he’s going to need all the help he can get.

End in sight

As I write this, Team Elmer’s is getting ready to lay down a layer of asphalt on my street and I am SOOOO pleased!

East Lake Street has been under reconstruction since April and by reconstruction I mean electrical, water, sewer and storm sewer replacement, new sidewalks and driveway curb cuts.

In just a few more weeks everything will be redone from Division Street to the Mitchell/Kalamazoo intersection. It will look great (although I worry that the traffic speeds will increase with the new pavement).

We had a couple of weeks when we didn’t have to park our cars around the corner on Ottawa Street, but that ended for a couple of days while the paving was being done. Soon it’s back in the driveway for our two rides.

The next big project on streets won’t come for a few years when Howard Street will see some improvements from State Street to Jennings Avenue depending on some Michigan Department of Transportation funding.

The long range goal is new or improved streets and the undergrounding of city utilities. The city is getting there!

— Kendall P. Stanley is retired editor of the News-Review. He can be contacted at kendallstanley@charter.net. The opinions expressed in this column are those of the writer and not necessarily of the Petoskey News-Review or its employees.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Queen Rania of Jordan re-wore the black coat dress she sported to meet the Queen in 2001 as she joined King Abdullah II for the funeral - after praising Her Majesty's 'generous' advice

Queen Rania of Jordan paid tribute to the Queen by re-wearing an outfit she had previously worn to meet the monarch when she attended her funeral. The glamorous royal, 52, looked respectful in the black ruffled fabric wrap coat, as she attend the state funeral of the monarch with King Abdullah II at Westminster Abbey on Monday.
WORLD
AFP

Prince William cites queen's love for environment in climate plea

Prince William on Wednesday hailed his late grandmother's passion for the environment as he called for the "fastest change the world has ever known" in transitioning to sustainable energy sources.  "Together, we need to ensure the transition to sustainable solutions is the fastest and most endemic change the world has ever known." jwp/phz/jmm
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Danish monarch who attended Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral diagnosed with Covid

Queen Margrethe of Denmark, who attended Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral earlier this week, has tested positive for Covid-19, the royal court in Copenhagen said on Wednesday.The 82-year-old head of state, who has been on the throne for half a century, has cancelled her appointments for the week.Queen Margrethe, who has been vaccinated against the coronavirus, was also diagnosed with Covid-19 in February this year, showing mild symptoms at the time.Her half-century reign now makes her Europe’s longest-serving monarch following the death of Elizabeth II, 96, who ruled for 70 years, on 8 September. Out of respect for the late...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Petoskey News Review

Petoskey News Review

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
249K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Petoskey, MI from Petoskey News-Review.

 http://petoskeynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy