Home Team Friday: Off The Gridiron (9/16/22)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Dan Engler wears many hats. He’s a husband and a father of three, he’s a referee for the WWE, and he is the creator of the oldest Indiana high school football website – reitzfootball.com.

“My dad got the internet in ’96, right when I graduated high school, and I would go to all these websites and thinking, hey, it’d be cool if I started one,” said Engler. “And my dad suggested, well, why don’t you start one for Reitz? Because there wasn’t anything out there. So I took that and ran with it.”

A lot has changed in 26 years. Certainly not his love for the Panthers, but the technology has evolved exponentially since the start of his website.

“I had to log into [dial up]. And it was it was all HTML by basically kind of coding it by hand.”

Engler spends hours each week getting all of the inside scoop from the top of the hill. He says he researches the articles, the previews, and the history of the game. After the games he adds local media recaps and updates the standings. And he definitely has some pretty great sources.

“I check Home Team Friday!”

Dan’s love of Reitz goes way back. He played four years of football for the panthers before graduating in 1996.

“I wasn’t very good. But I tried hard and had a good time with it. And my teammates gave me the name, ‘Rudy,’ because that’s when the movie came out. Because I’d get my butt knocked around, but I’d get back up and go for more.”

Dan says of course his kids are following in his footsteps, decking out in navy and grey at The Bowl. Although, one of his sons says he is a Mater Dei fan. Dan says he hopes one day his kids can continue on the legacy of reitzfootball.com.

“I’ll keep doing it until I can’t anymore. And maybe one of these days, my kids will take it over or find somebody that’s passionate about like I am and you know, we’ll see. But I’ll plan to keep doing it for decades to come.”

With a schedule as busy as his, keeping up with Indiana high school football each week is a lot to add to his plate. But he says it’s a labor of love and he wants people to be as proud of the west side as he always has been.

“Reitz football has given so much to me. Getting out there and playing football and getting knocked around getting back up. It helped me instill in me confidence. And that’s something I want to help pass on, you know, to the next generation. Help them understand why Reitz football is so special to me and to this west side community and teach them about you know the history of it because so much of it is going to be lost in time if it’s not documented.”

Dan has written several books about the history of Indiana high school football. More information can be found at reitzfootball.com .

