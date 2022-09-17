ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Home Team Friday: Off The Gridiron (9/16/22)

By Bailey Smith
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FLmgk_0hz3Ca2z00

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Dan Engler wears many hats. He’s a husband and a father of three, he’s a referee for the WWE, and he is the creator of the oldest Indiana high school football website – reitzfootball.com.

“My dad got the internet in ’96, right when I graduated high school, and I would go to all these websites and thinking, hey, it’d be cool if I started one,” said Engler. “And my dad suggested, well, why don’t you start one for Reitz? Because there wasn’t anything out there. So I took that and ran with it.”

A lot has changed in 26 years. Certainly not his love for the Panthers, but the technology has evolved exponentially since the start of his website.

“I had to log into [dial up]. And it was it was all HTML by basically kind of coding it by hand.”

Engler spends hours each week getting all of the inside scoop from the top of the hill. He says he researches the articles, the previews, and the history of the game. After the games he adds local media recaps and updates the standings. And he definitely has some pretty great sources.

“I check Home Team Friday!”

Dan’s love of Reitz goes way back. He played four years of football for the panthers before graduating in 1996.

“I wasn’t very good. But I tried hard and had a good time with it. And my teammates gave me the name, ‘Rudy,’ because that’s when the movie came out. Because I’d get my butt knocked around, but I’d get back up and go for more.”

Dan says of course his kids are following in his footsteps, decking out in navy and grey at The Bowl. Although, one of his sons says he is a Mater Dei fan. Dan says he hopes one day his kids can continue on the legacy of reitzfootball.com.

“I’ll keep doing it until I can’t anymore. And maybe one of these days, my kids will take it over or find somebody that’s passionate about like I am and you know, we’ll see. But I’ll plan to keep doing it for decades to come.”

With a schedule as busy as his, keeping up with Indiana high school football each week is a lot to add to his plate. But he says it’s a labor of love and he wants people to be as proud of the west side as he always has been.

“Reitz football has given so much to me. Getting out there and playing football and getting knocked around getting back up. It helped me instill in me confidence. And that’s something I want to help pass on, you know, to the next generation. Help them understand why Reitz football is so special to me and to this west side community and teach them about you know the history of it because so much of it is going to be lost in time if it’s not documented.”

Dan has written several books about the history of Indiana high school football. More information can be found at reitzfootball.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
southerneronline.com

Brakie returns to Gibson Southern with a new goal in mind

Kyle Brakie is the new math special education teacher at Gibson Southern High School. However, he is definitely not a foreigner to the school, as he graduated from Gibson Southern himself in 2016. He then attended the University of Southern Indiana for college. Before landing the job at Gibson Southern, he worked as a special education teacher at Evans Elementary School in Evansville. He also coaches football at Gibson Southern as the offensive assistant coach.
FORT BRANCH, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Experience leads Henderson Co. to 3-1 start

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) Henderson County is off to a good start this season. The Colonels are 3-1, with the only loss at state power Boyle County. The Colonels have an experienced roster, and head coach Josh Boston says that’s paying off. “I think this is by far the most experienced team we have had,” says […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Princeton’s very own Jackie Young wins WNBA title

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) — Princeton’s Jackie Young continues her winning ways. Her Las Vegas Aces are the WNBA Champions. It is another reason for her hometown to be proud of her. “Jackie comes back and she’ll visit the school when she is here. She’ll go out to the park and see students. She’s participated in […]
PRINCETON, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Football
City
Evansville, IN
Evansville, IN
Football
Evansville, IN
Sports
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Sports
WEHT/WTVW

Gear up for Pucks in the Park!

Look out! Its time for another fun-filled scavenger hunt! Owensboro Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) has collaborated with WBKR and the Owensboro Youth Hockey Association to bring you, Pucks in the Park!
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Hardcore band that rocked a Sonic Drive-In coming to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Millions of hungry people flock to Sonic Drive-In every year for slushes, hamburgers and shakes. But how many people can say they saw a hardcore punk show at one? A couple of weekends ago, people moshed and threw down as hardcore bands melted faces at a Sonic restaurant in Hainesport, New […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Engler
WEHT/WTVW

Jackie Young, Las Vegas Aces win WNBA title

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WEHT) – Princeton, Indiana native Jackie Young is now a WNBA champion! The Las Vegas Aces defeated the Connecticut Sun 78-71 on Sunday to pick up their first ever title. Young logged 13 points, 5 rebounds and 8 assists in the championship game. This is also the first time that a rookie head […]
PRINCETON, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Gridiron#High School Football#American Football#Home Team#Wwe
14news.com

Mid 90s Wednesday, upper 40s Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Summer’s final stand pushed temps above 90 for the second day in a row. Heat index values were around 100. The hot air will stay in place for Wednesday, when highs may peg the mid 90s, within reach of the record high of 98 set in 2010. A cold front will usher cooler air into the Tri-State beginning Wednesday night. A few showers and storms will be possible with the frontal passage. Fall begins on Thursday with high temps in the lower 70s. Friday morning will chill into the upper 40s. Mostly sunny on Friday and Saturday with a chance for rain on Sunday. Highs will rise back into the upper 70s to lower 80s, about normal for this time of the year.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Missing Indiana girl found safe, authorities say

Around 11:45 a.m. Monday, the Whitely County Sheriff's Department said that 12-year-old Emery Osborne had been found safe. No other details on the incident were released. Indiana authorities are investigating the disappearance of a 12-year-old girl. The Indiana State Police sent out a Statewide Silver Alert on Monday morning for...
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WEHT/WTVW

Mental health event coming to Evansville September 24

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A mental health event is coming to Evansville. The Mental Health Matters event is scheduled for September 24 at CK Newsome in Evansville. This event is free and open to the public with online registration. Check-in begins at 9 a.m., and the first session will begin promptly at 10 a.m.   Schedule: 10 a.m. – Opening session […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Jason Aldean coming to the Ford Center

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Multi-Platinum entertainer Jason Aldean has announced that he is traveling the country with his Rock N’ Roll Cowboy Tour. The tour will include special guests Tracy Lawrence, John Morgan and Dee Jay Silver. The three-time ACM “Entertainer of the Year” has 26 Number One hits, 15 billion streams and more than […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy