Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
localsyr.com
‘Cuse Shutout Colgate On The Road
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Syracuse men’s soccer extended its win streak to five with a hard-fought 2-0 win over in-state foe Colgate. The five-match win streak is the longest since 2016, and the 7-0-1 start is the best since 2016 as well. After a tense beginning portion of the...
localsyr.com
Orange ready for Friday Night Lights
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – The eyes of the college football world will be on Syracuse on Friday night when it hosts ACC foe Virginia at 7 p.m. in the JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange are coming off a thrilling come-from-behind victory against Purdue and will look to go 3-0 to start the season for the first time since 2018.
localsyr.com
Wagner game scheduled for 5 PM kick on ACCNX
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Syracuse’s matchup against Wagner on Saturday, October 1 is scheduled for a 5 p.m. kickoff. The game will be televised on ACC Network Extra. Before the Orange take on Wagner, ‘Cuse has a primetime nationally televised ACC contest on Friday night vs. Virginia....
localsyr.com
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor
(STACKER)- Brunch—the portmanteau is combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you’re looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated brunch restaurants in Syracuse on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
localsyr.com
Penalty Stroke Lifts No. 10 Syracuse Field Hockey in Defensive Battle
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – It was a defensive stalemate for 58 minutes at J.S. Coyne Stadium on Sunday before No. 10 Syracuse broke through with two minutes left thanks to a penalty stroke, dispatching Hofstra University 1-0. Laura Graziosi went stick-side low against Pride netminder Merlijn van der Vegt with 1:59 showing on the clock to keep the ‘Cuse unbeaten at home with a 3-0 record.
localsyr.com
ACC Announces Week 3 Football Honorees
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference Football Players of the Week have been recognized following their standout performances in last weekend’s games. The selections are determined by a vote of a select media panel. The following are this week’s honorees:. QUARTERBACK – Garrett Shrader, Syracuse,...
localsyr.com
Shrader named Manning Award Star of the Week
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Quarterback Garrett Shrader can add another national award to his growing list, earning a Manning Award Star of the Week honor. The ‘Cuse signal caller threw for three scores, including a 25-yard dime to Oronde Gadsden II with seven-seconds left, in Syracuse’s thrilling 32-29 victory over Purdue to move the squad to 3-0 on the season.
localsyr.com
Three earn ACC Player of the Week honors
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) -Three Syracuse players have been honored by the ACC for their performances in the 32-29 win against Purdue. Junior Garrett Shrader is the league’s Quarterback of the Week after throwing a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown passes, while redshirt junior Caleb Okechukwu is the Defensive Lineman of the Week after returning an interception for a touchdown. In addition, junior Mikel Jones, who led the team in tackles against the Boilermakers, is the Linebacker of the Week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
localsyr.com
St. Joseph’s Hospital allowing more visitors and increasing visitation hours
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- St. Joseph’s Health Hospital has updated its protocols allowing more leeway for patients. As of September 21, St. Joseph’s will be expanding its visitation hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Along with this modification, also comes the following:. Up to two persons per patient,...
localsyr.com
Thomas Reff’s journey to the World Cup
LACONA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Despite being born without a right hand, Thomas Reff has adapted and excelled in kinds of sports. At a young age, however, he fell in love with soccer. “There’s just something beautiful about how anybody can do it,” he said, “I remember I would watch...
localsyr.com
Winston Gaskin Community Walk set for this Saturday
(WSYR-TV) — Winston Gaskin was Syracuse’s first black pharmacist, and his mission to protect the community lives on in the work of many of the people he touched. The group 100 Black Men of Syracuse will remember the pioneer with the annual Winston Gaskin Community Walk this Saturday.
localsyr.com
City of Syracuse to repair Grant Boulevard and Butternut Street
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The City of Syracuse will be closing Grant Boulevard from Cleveland Avenue to Craig Street beginning on Wednesday, September 21, to make repairs to Butternut Street. Crews plan on closing a portion of Grant Boulevard to replace sewer and water mains. The road will remain closed while...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
localsyr.com
Missing vulnerable adult in Madison County
MUNNSVILLE, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police have issued a Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert has been posted for a woman from Munnsville. The woman is Shari Parkis, a 53-year-old white female with blonde hair and hazel eyes. Parkis is 5’ 5” tall, and 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt and gray shorts.
localsyr.com
Help locate this missing teen
CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is looking for your help to find a missing teen. Sheriff’s detectives are trying to locate 15-year-old Mikayla Coulter, who ran away from her Dunning Drive home in the Town of Camillus on September 9. Coulter is a...
localsyr.com
Francis House to host “There’s No Place Like Home”
(WSYR-TV) — It’s no doubt one of Central New York’s favorite fundraisers, it’s the Francis House’s “There’s No Place Like Home” event. In fact, it’s attended by more than 2,000 people annually. Francis House provides a home and an extended family...
localsyr.com
Off-duty deputy cut in face by man holding folding saw
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An off-duty Onondaga County Sheriff’s deputy was taken to the hospital for a “large laceration” to his face. According to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Department, Joseph Peters, 45, approached two deputies who just finished their shifts at the Justice Center around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.
localsyr.com
National Council of Negro Women celebrates 70 years
(WSYR-TV) — The National Council of Negro Women has been serving Central New York for 70 years, and they’re set to celebrate that special anniversary this October. The National Council of Negro Women was founded by Mary McCleod Bethune in Florida 87 years ago. “She loved education, she...
Comments / 0