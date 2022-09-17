ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

localsyr.com

‘Cuse Shutout Colgate On The Road

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Syracuse men’s soccer extended its win streak to five with a hard-fought 2-0 win over in-state foe Colgate. The five-match win streak is the longest since 2016, and the 7-0-1 start is the best since 2016 as well. After a tense beginning portion of the...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Orange ready for Friday Night Lights

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – The eyes of the college football world will be on Syracuse on Friday night when it hosts ACC foe Virginia at 7 p.m. in the JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange are coming off a thrilling come-from-behind victory against Purdue and will look to go 3-0 to start the season for the first time since 2018.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Wagner game scheduled for 5 PM kick on ACCNX

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Syracuse’s matchup against Wagner on Saturday, October 1 is scheduled for a 5 p.m. kickoff. The game will be televised on ACC Network Extra. Before the Orange take on Wagner, ‘Cuse has a primetime nationally televised ACC contest on Friday night vs. Virginia....
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor

(STACKER)- Brunch—the portmanteau is combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you’re looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated brunch restaurants in Syracuse on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Penalty Stroke Lifts No. 10 Syracuse Field Hockey in Defensive Battle

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – It was a defensive stalemate for 58 minutes at J.S. Coyne Stadium on Sunday before No. 10 Syracuse broke through with two minutes left thanks to a penalty stroke, dispatching Hofstra University 1-0. Laura Graziosi went stick-side low against Pride netminder Merlijn van der Vegt with 1:59 showing on the clock to keep the ‘Cuse unbeaten at home with a 3-0 record.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

ACC Announces Week 3 Football Honorees

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference Football Players of the Week have been recognized following their standout performances in last weekend’s games. The selections are determined by a vote of a select media panel. The following are this week’s honorees:. QUARTERBACK – Garrett Shrader, Syracuse,...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Shrader named Manning Award Star of the Week

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Quarterback Garrett Shrader can add another national award to his growing list, earning a Manning Award Star of the Week honor. The ‘Cuse signal caller threw for three scores, including a 25-yard dime to Oronde Gadsden II with seven-seconds left, in Syracuse’s thrilling 32-29 victory over Purdue to move the squad to 3-0 on the season.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Three earn ACC Player of the Week honors

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) -Three Syracuse players have been honored by the ACC for their performances in the 32-29 win against Purdue. Junior Garrett Shrader is the league’s Quarterback of the Week after throwing a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown passes, while redshirt junior Caleb Okechukwu is the Defensive Lineman of the Week after returning an interception for a touchdown. In addition, junior Mikel Jones, who led the team in tackles against the Boilermakers, is the Linebacker of the Week.
SYRACUSE, NY
#Linus School Sports#Night Fever#High School Football#Football Season#Instant Classic#American Football#Highschoolsports#C Ns#Cba#Newschannel 9#Itc#Westhill#Class C Solvay#Cato Meridian
localsyr.com

Thomas Reff’s journey to the World Cup

LACONA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Despite being born without a right hand, Thomas Reff has adapted and excelled in kinds of sports. At a young age, however, he fell in love with soccer. “There’s just something beautiful about how anybody can do it,” he said, “I remember I would watch...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
localsyr.com

Winston Gaskin Community Walk set for this Saturday

(WSYR-TV) — Winston Gaskin was Syracuse’s first black pharmacist, and his mission to protect the community lives on in the work of many of the people he touched. The group 100 Black Men of Syracuse will remember the pioneer with the annual Winston Gaskin Community Walk this Saturday.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

City of Syracuse to repair Grant Boulevard and Butternut Street

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The City of Syracuse will be closing Grant Boulevard from Cleveland Avenue to Craig Street beginning on Wednesday, September 21, to make repairs to Butternut Street. Crews plan on closing a portion of Grant Boulevard to replace sewer and water mains. The road will remain closed while...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Missing vulnerable adult in Madison County

MUNNSVILLE, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police have issued a Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert has been posted for a woman from Munnsville. The woman is Shari Parkis, a 53-year-old white female with blonde hair and hazel eyes. Parkis is 5’ 5” tall, and 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt and gray shorts.
MUNNSVILLE, NY
localsyr.com

Help locate this missing teen

CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is looking for your help to find a missing teen. Sheriff’s detectives are trying to locate 15-year-old Mikayla Coulter, who ran away from her Dunning Drive home in the Town of Camillus on September 9. Coulter is a...
CAMILLUS, NY
localsyr.com

Francis House to host “There’s No Place Like Home”

(WSYR-TV) — It’s no doubt one of Central New York’s favorite fundraisers, it’s the Francis House’s “There’s No Place Like Home” event. In fact, it’s attended by more than 2,000 people annually. Francis House provides a home and an extended family...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Off-duty deputy cut in face by man holding folding saw

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An off-duty Onondaga County Sheriff’s deputy was taken to the hospital for a “large laceration” to his face. According to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Department, Joseph Peters, 45, approached two deputies who just finished their shifts at the Justice Center around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

National Council of Negro Women celebrates 70 years

(WSYR-TV) — The National Council of Negro Women has been serving Central New York for 70 years, and they’re set to celebrate that special anniversary this October. The National Council of Negro Women was founded by Mary McCleod Bethune in Florida 87 years ago. “She loved education, she...
SYRACUSE, NY

