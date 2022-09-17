Read full article on original website
College Night at Robarts Arena – September 22
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) - Sarasota County Schools’ high school students & families are invited to College Night on Thursday, September 22, 2022!. Location: Robarts Arena (3000 Ringling Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34237). Time: 6:00 – 8:00 PM. Students & families will have the opportunity to:. Meet representatives from...
Nitro Extreme wraps up on the Suncoast
People were on the edge of their seats as cars and motorcycles flew by at Ellenton Premium Outlets. The stunt show Nitro Extreme wrapped up its trip to the Suncoast Sunday. “It's pure energy and excitement the entire show through,” said Chelsie Nygent with Cirque Italia. Drivers from across...
Two hurt in physical altercation at Port Charlotte pharmacy
CHARLOTTE COUNTY (SNN) - The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a physical altercation at the Port Charlotte Walgreens. The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit responded to the Walgreens located at 3001 S. Tamiami Trail around 6 Tuesday evening.
River Sweet Treats opens at St. Armands
SARASOTA (SNN TV) - A Savannah-based company brings its sweets to the Suncoast. River Street Sweets - Savannah’s Candy Kitchen is 49 years old and has 24 stores in the country. Owners and siblings Jennifer and Tim Strickland have now opened a location at St. Armands Circle. There are...
Warm Mineral Springs project aims to restore manatee habitat
A rare warm water site on the Suncoast is under restoration to make way for everyone’s favorite sea cows. Florida Fish and Wildlife (FWC) is clearing up Warm mineral springs just in time for winter. “It's been several years just doing the engineering all of the modeling and developing...
HCA Doctors Hospital's Yadav earns PR distinction
SARASOTA (SNN TV) - Monica Yadav, APR, CPRC, has earned her professional credentials as a Certified Public Relations Counselor from the Florida Public Relations Association (FPRA). Yadav is the director of communications at HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital, where she oversees external communications, media relations, social media and events for...
Gulf Coast Community Foundation expands reach to Downtown Sarasota
SARASOTA (WSNN) - A new Sarasota Philanthropy Center is helping expand the reach of the Gulf Coast Community Foundation. The new center is located at 1549 State Street in downtown Sarasota and is an extension of its Venice headquarters. It's less than 5,000 square feet, but they tried to maximize...
Seeing the Invisible, Sarasota Art Exhibit
The art exhibit “Seeing the Invisible”, is now on display in Sarasota. Artwork in the form of augmented reality has come to Sarasota. And you can go and experience it firsthand. “I think when one thinks of contemporary art, we’re talking about the art of our time. And...
Head and neck cancer specialist joins SMH
SARASOTA (SNN TV) – Sarasota Memorial Health Care System is welcoming the first dedicated head and neck cancer and microvascular surgeon to First Physicians Group (FPG) network and the team of surgical oncologists at the Brian D. Jellison Cancer Institute. Peter Vosler, MD, PhD, FACS, joins FPG from the...
Smoke detector saves two lives after fire rips through Venice homes
VENICE (WSNN) - A very scary start to the morning for residents living in the Venice Municipal Mobile Home Park neighborhood after flames fully engulfed a home. But thanks to a smoke detector, the residents who were inside are alive. "It’s always unfortunate to see someone’s home burn down, but...
A Sarasota Building Construction Material Company is Going Green
Sarasota’s building construction material company, Eco-Smart is going green by using nature friendly materials to build houses. Eco-smart claims new environmentally friendly construction materials include new designs in lighting, roofing, bamboo flooring, solar heating, energy efficient windows, water purification and a construction material intended to replace traditional plywood wall sheathing.
Andrew's Journey: The sky is the limit after amputation
SARASOTA - Rehabilitation is a different journey for everyone, but for one Air Force Lt. Colonel, becoming the first above-the-knee amputee to return to full flight status in the U.S. Air Force was a journey in of itself. “A lot of times when people tell me I can’t do things,...
