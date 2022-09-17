Read full article on original website
Prince William gives sweet nod to the Queen as he reveals how his family receives ‘comfort in grief’ in moving speech
PRINCE William today gave a sweet nod to the Queen as he told how his family has received "great comfort" during their time of grief. The Prince of Wales, 40, was due to co-host The Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit in New York City today. But he instead described the "saddest...
King Charles' goddaughter India Hicks shares a video showing mourners walking within the grounds of Windsor Castle - after attending the Queen's funeral with her mother Lady Pamela Hicks
India Hicks, the goddaughter of King Charles, has posted a video of herself walking through Windsor Castle which appears to have been taken on the day of the Queen's funeral. India, who was the bridesmaid at the King's wedding to Princess Diana in 1981, could not be seen in the footage, but filmed the video as she walked through the grounds of the royal residence.
Molly Russell’s father thought his daughter had ‘normal mood swings’ before her death
The father of schoolgirl Molly Russell has questioned how his 14-year-old daughter knew “how to get into this state” before her death.Ian Russell was taken through his witness statement in the inquest at North London Coroner’s Court on Wednesday, in which he said he had believed Molly’s change in behaviour was down to “normal teenage mood swings”.Molly, 14, from Harrow, north-west London, is known to have viewed material linked to anxiety, depression, self-harm and suicide on social media before ending her life, prompting her family to campaign for better internet safety.Giving evidence to coroner Andrew Walker, Mr Russell confirmed his statement...
Danish monarch who attended Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral diagnosed with Covid
Queen Margrethe of Denmark, who attended Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral earlier this week, has tested positive for Covid-19, the royal court in Copenhagen said on Wednesday.The 82-year-old head of state, who has been on the throne for half a century, has cancelled her appointments for the week.Queen Margrethe, who has been vaccinated against the coronavirus, was also diagnosed with Covid-19 in February this year, showing mild symptoms at the time.Her half-century reign now makes her Europe’s longest-serving monarch following the death of Elizabeth II, 96, who ruled for 70 years, on 8 September. Out of respect for the late...
