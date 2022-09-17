The father of schoolgirl Molly Russell has questioned how his 14-year-old daughter knew “how to get into this state” before her death.Ian Russell was taken through his witness statement in the inquest at North London Coroner’s Court on Wednesday, in which he said he had believed Molly’s change in behaviour was down to “normal teenage mood swings”.Molly, 14, from Harrow, north-west London, is known to have viewed material linked to anxiety, depression, self-harm and suicide on social media before ending her life, prompting her family to campaign for better internet safety.Giving evidence to coroner Andrew Walker, Mr Russell confirmed his statement...

