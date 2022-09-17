ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Georgia football aims to turn Oscar Delp into its next complete tight end

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football Oscar Delp tight end. Brock Bowers and Stetson Bennett both lit when asked about it....
ATHENS, GA
WATCH: Georgia QB Stetson Bennett recaps transfers, championship title journey with Eli Manning in ESPN episode

ATHENS — Stetson Bennett transferred from Georgia because of Jake Fromm’s emergence and Justin Fields’ signing, and his return was sparked by Fields’ departure. Bennett shared insight on his incredible journey from walk-on, to junior college and back to UGA where he won a national championship with Super Bowl champion and Ole Miss legend Eli Manning.
ATHENS, GA
Kirby Smart is going to hate what Kent State coach Sean Lewis said about Georgia football

Technically speaking, Kent State’s Sean Lewis was incorrect when assessing the Georgia football team. “I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say it’s the greatest collection of talent that has ever been assembled on a football team because of the work that coach Smart, his staff and the tireless, relentless effort that they’ve put in to building a program to an elite, elite level,” Lewis said in his Monday press conference. “It’s a tremendous test, a tremendous opportunity. They’re uber-talented.”
ATHENS, GA
Georgia football winners and losers following Week 3 beatdown of South Carolina

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football winners and losers following Week 3 beatdown of South Carolina. Winner: Todd Monken. From the...
ATHENS, GA
Clemson freshman found dead at South Carolina gas station, coroner says

CLEMSON, S.C. — The coroner has identified the person found dead at an Upstate gas station as an 18-year-old Clemson student. Officers responded to the 7-Eleven on Old Greenville Highway just before 2:30 p.m. Monday to a report of an unconscious person in the store, according to Chief Jorge Campos with Clemson Police Department.
CLEMSON, SC
Three App State students win ‘free ride’ for a year for best GameDay poster

BOONE, N.C. — Three Appalachian State University students have won a year of tuition and fees for making the best posters at ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday. School officials announced that Zackary Carr, a freshman from Gastonia, was named the winner of the poster contest with “The Only ATM That Lets You Withdraw $1.5 Million” — a clever play on the Texas A&M logo and reference to the guarantee the Aggies paid to host App State on Sept. 10.
BOONE, NC
Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia has experienced economic stability and growth over the last decade. Even in this fast-paced city, southern hospitality is still alive and well, making it one of the best places to live! Its strong economy has attracted many young professionals to the area, bringing cosmopolitan restaurants and high-end retail. It’s also a great choice for retirees searching for a city with vibrant communities, a low cost of living, and warm weather. If you’re not sure about staying in the city, however, here are some small-town suburbs that are close by!
ATLANTA, GA
Presenting the Stacey Freaking' Abrams Yard Sign

Stacey Abrams does it for me and is my chosen candidate as a woman and as a woman of color. Our visions go hand and hand. I am not just voting for her because she is a Democrat. Stacey is getting my vote because of all these reasons respectfully. So...
DECATUR, GA

