dawgnation.com
As more Power 5 head coaching jobs open, Georgia football very happy to have Todd Monken
ATHENS — Todd Monken earned a substantial raise this offseason, bumping his salary north of $2 million. It is believed he is the highest-paid offensive coordinator in the sport. And to start the 2022 season, Monken has been worth every penny and then some. The Bulldogs are averaging 43.5...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football aims to turn Oscar Delp into its next complete tight end
Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football Oscar Delp tight end. Brock Bowers and Stetson Bennett both lit when asked about it....
dawgnation.com
WATCH: Georgia QB Stetson Bennett recaps transfers, championship title journey with Eli Manning in ESPN episode
ATHENS — Stetson Bennett transferred from Georgia because of Jake Fromm’s emergence and Justin Fields’ signing, and his return was sparked by Fields’ departure. Bennett shared insight on his incredible journey from walk-on, to junior college and back to UGA where he won a national championship with Super Bowl champion and Ole Miss legend Eli Manning.
dawgnation.com
Georgia players determined to ensure Will Muschamp made victorious return to South Carolina
ATHENS — There was no “Game Ball” presentation for Will Muschamp, but the sentiment was there for the Georgia defensive coordinator. “He definitely didn’t talk about it, but we know where he came from,” UGA linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson said after the Bulldogs beat a South Carolina program Muschamp once served as head coach.
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart is going to hate what Kent State coach Sean Lewis said about Georgia football
Technically speaking, Kent State’s Sean Lewis was incorrect when assessing the Georgia football team. “I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say it’s the greatest collection of talent that has ever been assembled on a football team because of the work that coach Smart, his staff and the tireless, relentless effort that they’ve put in to building a program to an elite, elite level,” Lewis said in his Monday press conference. “It’s a tremendous test, a tremendous opportunity. They’re uber-talented.”
dawgnation.com
Georgia coach Kirby Smart updates Arik Gilbert status for Kent State football week
ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart said Arik Gilbert’s status remains uncertain this week. “He’s going to be day-to-day throughout the week,” Smart said on Monday, asked to update Gilbert’s status after the talented tight end did not make the trip to South Carolina. “All...
dawgnation.com
Defensive back William Poole no longer with Georgia football, Kirby Smart refers to unspecified ‘personal matter’
ATHENS — Georgia sixth-year senior William Poole is no longer a part of the Bulldogs team, per UGA coach Kirby Smart. “William Poole is not going to be with us for the remainder of the season,” Smart said at his Monday press conference. “He’s dealing with a personal...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football winners and losers following Week 3 beatdown of South Carolina
Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football winners and losers following Week 3 beatdown of South Carolina. Winner: Todd Monken. From the...
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart responds to comments made by Kent State coach: ‘Probably watching last year’s tape’
ATHENS — Kirby Smart is aware of what Kent State coach Sean Lewis had to say about his team and program. The Georgia head coach respectfully disagreed with the assessment made by the Bulldogs’ upcoming opponent. “Sean Lewis [Kent State head coach] is probably watching last year’s tape...
dawgnation.com
Brock Bowers wins SEC offensive player of the week after lighting up South Carolina
It was only a matter of time before Brock Bowers dominated an SEC foe. The sophomore tight end scored three touchdowns on Saturday against South Carolina, while catching five passes for 121 yards. For the effort, Bowers was named the SEC’s offensive player of the week. He’s played 18...
dawgnation.com
Amarius Mims on his time in the transfer portal: ‘Georgia was the best place for me’
ATHENS — On the third series of every Georgia game so far, Amarius Mims has entered the game at right tackle. The reps have been well-earned for Mims and he’s clearly a key part of the present and future of the Georgia offensive lne. But just months ago,...
dawgnation.com
SEC Power Rankings: Georgia is the new Georgia, not the new -- or old -- Alabama
ATHENS — Georgia is the new Georgia, not the new or old Alabama. It was Georgia, not Alabama, that carried the No. 1 ranking nine weeks last year and put together a legendary defense that allowed just 6.9 points per game in the regular season. If anything, last year’s...
WYFF4.com
Clemson freshman found dead at South Carolina gas station, coroner says
CLEMSON, S.C. — The coroner has identified the person found dead at an Upstate gas station as an 18-year-old Clemson student. Officers responded to the 7-Eleven on Old Greenville Highway just before 2:30 p.m. Monday to a report of an unconscious person in the store, according to Chief Jorge Campos with Clemson Police Department.
Three App State students win ‘free ride’ for a year for best GameDay poster
BOONE, N.C. — Three Appalachian State University students have won a year of tuition and fees for making the best posters at ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday. School officials announced that Zackary Carr, a freshman from Gastonia, was named the winner of the poster contest with “The Only ATM That Lets You Withdraw $1.5 Million” — a clever play on the Texas A&M logo and reference to the guarantee the Aggies paid to host App State on Sept. 10.
Clemson student found dead at Upstate convenience store
A Clemson University student was found dead at an Upstate convenience store Monday afternoon.
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Atlanta, Georgia
Atlanta, Georgia has experienced economic stability and growth over the last decade. Even in this fast-paced city, southern hospitality is still alive and well, making it one of the best places to live! Its strong economy has attracted many young professionals to the area, bringing cosmopolitan restaurants and high-end retail. It’s also a great choice for retirees searching for a city with vibrant communities, a low cost of living, and warm weather. If you’re not sure about staying in the city, however, here are some small-town suburbs that are close by!
howafrica.com
21-Year-Old Becomes The First Woman With Autism To Open Beauty Bar in Georgia
Aaliyah Alicia Thompson, a 21-year-old African American woman from Stockbridge, Georgia, has made history as the first woman with autism in the country to open her very own beauty bar. She recently opened Aaliyah’s Beauty Bar in Clayton County (just 15 miles from Atlanta) to provide hair and beauty care services.
macaronikid.com
Presenting the Stacey Freaking' Abrams Yard Sign
Stacey Abrams does it for me and is my chosen candidate as a woman and as a woman of color. Our visions go hand and hand. I am not just voting for her because she is a Democrat. Stacey is getting my vote because of all these reasons respectfully. So...
Earthquake reported in North Georgia Tuesday morning
A ground shaking event was reported Tuesday morning just across the state line in Georgia. The U.S. Geological survey says, a 2.1 magnitude earthquake was reported in North Georgia around 6:30 AM.
South Carolina Woman Wins 'Breathtaking' Lottery Prize
One South Carolina player is celebrating a huge win thanks to a lucky lottery ticket.
