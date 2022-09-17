Read full article on original website
Related
MLive.com
Hale forfeits Week 5 football game to Rogers City due to low roster numbers
HALE, MI – Citing low numbers of available players, Hale has canceled its home football game scheduled for Friday. The Eagles forfeit the North Star League crossover contest to Rogers City, which is free to pursue another opponent to fill the Week 5 slot if it chooses. “(Our) varsity...
MLive.com
Golden Helmet award winners pack some serious Wow-factor for Week 4
BAY CITY, MI – The Bay City Times and Coca-Cola are teaming up for the 58th year of the Golden Helmet Award, honoring the Bay City area’s top performers each week of the high school football season. Coaches are asked to nominate candidates when reporting their results. Weekly...
MLive.com
Bay County roundup: Garber continues its championship ways
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school sports scene in Bay County for Sept. 16-18, 2022. Bay County coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. VOLLEYBALL: GARBER KEEPS ON ROLLING. After taking its show on the...
MLive.com
Numbers woes prompt Unionville-Sebewaing to cancel another football game
SEBEWAING, MI – They love their football at Unionville-Sebewaing Area. But, for the second week in a row, they are going without a varsity game. USA coach Josh Hahn said he and his staff decided to forfeit their Week 5 game with Bad Axe due to a lack of healthy, experienced players. The Patriots also canceled last week’s game with Laker.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hall of Famer Kenn Domerese retiring at Carman-Ainsworth but isn’t done coaching
FLINT – After 48 years, Kenn Domerese is calling it quits as the cross country and track coach at Carman-Ainsworth. But that doesn’t mean he’s hanging up his whistle.
Vote for Flint-area football Player of the Week 4
FLINT – We’ve got 11 candidates for your consideration as Flint-area football Player of the Week. The poll will remain open until 9 a.m. Sept. 23 and we’ll publish the results shortly afterward.
Midland, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏐 games in Midland. The John Glenn High School - Bay City volleyball team will have a game with Bullock Creek High School on September 19, 2022, 13:30:00.
Flint football’s game canceled after off-field fights break out, superintendent says
FLINT, MI — A Flint Jaguars home football game on Friday, Sept. 16, was canceled midway through after multiple fights broke out in the stands during the event at Northwestern High School. Superintendent Kevelin Jones issued a statement to the community regarding the incident with this message — the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLive.com
Grand Blanc volleyball wins against Davison in close match
Grand Blanc wins against Davison in high school volleyball. Grand Blanc volleyball player Remi Madison (5) spikes the ball while Davison’s players Ryan Garrett (12) and Abigail Latchana (10) jump to block it during a varsity volleyball game at Davison High School on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Grand Blanc High School won against Davison.Get Photo.
MLive.com
Saginaw community comes together in memory of 10-year-old Na’Mylah
Saginaw community comes together in memory of 10-year-old Na’Mylah. Saginaw community comes together in memory of 10-year-old Na’Mylah. Saginaw community comes together in memory of 10-year-old Na’Mylah. 4 / 28. Saginaw community comes together in memory of 10-year-old Na’Mylah. Community members fill the church during the...
WNEM
Storm chances this evening into Wednesday, cooler Thursday
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking the chance for some showers and a small chance for a few isolated strong thunderstorms over the next 24 hours. Past any rain chances mid-week, the attention will turn to much cooler temperatures; just in time for the first day of fall!. Here’s...
Phil Eich wants to tell your story to the world. This is his.
BAY CITY, MI — Phil Eich may need a breather after this. The Bay City resident is accustomed to being the storyteller; to conducting the interview. When the tables are turned, and Eich is finished answering questions for this profile, he concedes the reversed spotlight can feel exhausting for an introvert like him.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘A little hectic’: Two homecoming parades Friday will plug Saginaw Township traffic
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI — Back-to-back high school homecoming parades will create traffic detours in a northwest Saginaw Township neighborhood at a time when many motorists are returning home from work Friday, Sept. 23. “It’s going to be a little hectic,” said Kevin O’Brien, assistant chief with the Saginaw Township...
Resident’s Concerns Lead to New Adjusted Plans for Grand Blanc Golf Course
Grand Blanc resident's aren't backing down on having their voices heard regarding the future of the now abandoned golf course on Perry Road. Once again the plans for the former The Jewel will be presented, and locals are ready to respond. Back in January that the new owners of The...
MLive.com
Central Michigan University closes dorms due to decline in student enrollments
Central Michigan University closes dorms due to decline in student enrollments. A view of an empty parking lot near dorms on the north side of campus at Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Larzelere, Robinson, Calkins and Trout Halls are closed this year due to a decrease of student enrollments. (Kaytie Boomer | MLive.com)Get Photo.
Grand Blanc students disciplined for ‘inappropriate, offensive’ Snapchat messages
GRAND BLANC, MI – A group of student athletes have been disciplined by the Grand Blanc Community Schools district for “inappropriate” and “offensive” messages in a group chat. The students are not facing criminal charges or investigation, but the school resource officer was involved in...
WNEM
Cathedral District Children’s Festival celebrates 25 years of family fun
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Cathedral District Children’s Festival is celebrating 25 years of bringing family fun to Saginaw. On Saturday, families came out to enjoy a giant slide, entertainment, and tons of games. “Everyone deserves a least a little bit of peace no matter where you come from,”...
wcmu.org
In Saginaw Bay, walleye are consuming more yellow perch at a substantial rate
According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR), roughly 30-35% of the walleye diet in Saginaw Bay has become yellow perch. One commercial fishing operation told WCMU the change in the walleye diet has hurt their business. Lakon Williams has been harvesting fish in Saginaw Bay for her family-owned...
Morning Sun
Mt. Pleasant woman works to save Robaire’s Bakery
Though Robaire’s Bakery has recently closed cafe operations, a Mt. Pleasant local is making efforts to save the bakery. Robaire’s Bakery has been a part of Mt. Pleasant since the 1960s. Unfortunately, due to the passing of the previous owner Dina Desormes, Desormes’ son Gerard decided to close the bakery down.
Powers Catholic High School names new president
FLINT, MI – Timothy Gallic, a longtime Catholic school administrator across the country, will replace Rory Mattar as Powers Catholic High School president this fall. Gallic was named as Powers Catholic High School President by Most Reverend Earl Boyea, Bishop of Lansing, who oversaw the hiring process. He will...
Comments / 0