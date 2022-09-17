ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay City, MI

Comments / 0

Related
MLive.com

Golden Helmet award winners pack some serious Wow-factor for Week 4

BAY CITY, MI – The Bay City Times and Coca-Cola are teaming up for the 58th year of the Golden Helmet Award, honoring the Bay City area’s top performers each week of the high school football season. Coaches are asked to nominate candidates when reporting their results. Weekly...
BAY CITY, MI
MLive.com

Bay County roundup: Garber continues its championship ways

BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school sports scene in Bay County for Sept. 16-18, 2022. Bay County coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. VOLLEYBALL: GARBER KEEPS ON ROLLING. After taking its show on the...
BAY COUNTY, MI
MLive.com

Numbers woes prompt Unionville-Sebewaing to cancel another football game

SEBEWAING, MI – They love their football at Unionville-Sebewaing Area. But, for the second week in a row, they are going without a varsity game. USA coach Josh Hahn said he and his staff decided to forfeit their Week 5 game with Bad Axe due to a lack of healthy, experienced players. The Patriots also canceled last week’s game with Laker.
UNIONVILLE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, MI
City
Midland, MI
Local
Michigan Football
Bay City, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
Midland, MI
Sports
Midland, MI
Football
Bay City, MI
Sports
City
Bay City, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Dance#Chargers#Football History#Parade#American Football
MLive.com

Grand Blanc volleyball wins against Davison in close match

Grand Blanc wins against Davison in high school volleyball. Grand Blanc volleyball player Remi Madison (5) spikes the ball while Davison’s players Ryan Garrett (12) and Abigail Latchana (10) jump to block it during a varsity volleyball game at Davison High School on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Grand Blanc High School won against Davison.Get Photo.
GRAND BLANC, MI
MLive.com

Saginaw community comes together in memory of 10-year-old Na’Mylah

Saginaw community comes together in memory of 10-year-old Na’Mylah. Saginaw community comes together in memory of 10-year-old Na’Mylah. Saginaw community comes together in memory of 10-year-old Na’Mylah. 4 / 28. Saginaw community comes together in memory of 10-year-old Na’Mylah. Community members fill the church during the...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Storm chances this evening into Wednesday, cooler Thursday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking the chance for some showers and a small chance for a few isolated strong thunderstorms over the next 24 hours. Past any rain chances mid-week, the attention will turn to much cooler temperatures; just in time for the first day of fall!. Here’s...
FLINT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
MLive.com

Central Michigan University closes dorms due to decline in student enrollments

Central Michigan University closes dorms due to decline in student enrollments. A view of an empty parking lot near dorms on the north side of campus at Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Larzelere, Robinson, Calkins and Trout Halls are closed this year due to a decrease of student enrollments. (Kaytie Boomer | MLive.com)Get Photo.
Morning Sun

Mt. Pleasant woman works to save Robaire’s Bakery

Though Robaire’s Bakery has recently closed cafe operations, a Mt. Pleasant local is making efforts to save the bakery. Robaire’s Bakery has been a part of Mt. Pleasant since the 1960s. Unfortunately, due to the passing of the previous owner Dina Desormes, Desormes’ son Gerard decided to close the bakery down.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
MLive

Powers Catholic High School names new president

FLINT, MI – Timothy Gallic, a longtime Catholic school administrator across the country, will replace Rory Mattar as Powers Catholic High School president this fall. Gallic was named as Powers Catholic High School President by Most Reverend Earl Boyea, Bishop of Lansing, who oversaw the hiring process. He will...
FLINT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy