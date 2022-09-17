ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bern, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Scarlet Nation

Scouting video: Senior NC State commit Javonte Vereen

HAVELOCK — Havelock (N.C.) High was the place to be Friday night, but New Bern (N.C.) High stole the show. New Bern High and Florida State senior defensive line commit Keith Sampson Jr. and its option offensive attack dominated in a 27-0 victory. NC State defensive line coach Charley Wiles and tight ends coach Todd Goebbel were both in attendance to see Sampson and NC State senior H-back commit Javonte Vereen.
HAVELOCK, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Whiteville, NC
New Bern, NC
Football
New Bern, NC
Education
City
Richlands, NC
City
Havelock, NC
City
Tarboro, NC
New Bern, NC
Sports
Craven County, NC
Education
City
New Bern, NC
City
Kinston, NC
City
Jacksonville, NC
Havelock, NC
Education
Craven County, NC
Sports
City
Goldsboro, NC
City
White Oak, NC
Craven County, NC
Football
County
Craven County, NC
WITN

An Eastern North Carolina County saves their fair

New Bern, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County Fair and local organizations save the last day of the annual Craven County fair. The five-day fair was almost cut a day short when the fair’s ride vendor backed out the night before the last day. “Unfortunately they had to leave us...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Riverside honors legendary coach

Former Williamston High School football coach and athletic director Harold Robinson is surrounded by former players Friday night. Riverside HS recognized the coaching legend at halftime of Friday’s game for his recent induction to the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame. Robinson compiled a 239-89 record with two state championships at Williamston High School. (Contributed.)
WILLIAMSTON, NC
WITN

Project at 10th and Evans streets could have $656 million impact

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville drivers may have seen signs for Intersect East around 10th and Evans streets. That project will cover a 19-acre area, with the goal of connecting downtown Greenville with East Carolina University and ECU Health. Tuesday morning, Tim Elliot, who is a developer with Maryland-based Elliott...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Long Branch Canal in Winterville cleared of storm debris

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Pitt County waterway filled with fallen trees and other blockages from storms has been cleared. Pitt County says the work was due to a collaboration between Pitt County Soil and Water Conservation District and the Town of Winterville, determined to remove storm debris related to Long Branch Canal.
WINTERVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#The Blitz#American Football#Highschoolsports#Linus K12#Linus High School#Ramparts#East Central Conference#Perquimans#The Mullet Bucket#Croatan#Bear Grass Charter
WNCT

Much-needed new traffic light coming to Swansboro

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A new traffic light is coming to one busy road in Eastern North Carolina. NCDOT officials told 9OYS they plan to add one to Queens Creek Road in front of Swansboro High School. Residents said the road becomes congested during school arrival and dismissal times so they’re hoping this can help […]
SWANSBORO, NC
wcti12.com

NewsChannel 12 Investigates: Residents upset at thousands spent on Convention Center

NEW BERN, Craven County — The Convention Center in New Bern is getting a new name, and a new face, but not everybody is happy about it. On July 29th. Craven County Commissioners voted 6-1 to change the building’s name from the New Bern Riverfront Convention Center to the Riverfront Convention Center of Craven County, a project costing taxpayers $40,000. Many of you reached out to NewsChannel 12 with concerns.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
obxtoday.com

Dare County man scratches off $100,000 lottery win in Greenville

Luke Ash of Duck tried his luck on a $25 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize. Ash bought his Extreme Cash ticket from My Stop on Hooker Road in Greenville. He collected his prize Friday at lottery headquarters and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,017.
DARE COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Sept. 16, 17 & 18

Monroe Johnson, 81, of Morehead City, passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Robin Huling, Morehead City. Robin C. Huling, 67, of Morehead City, passed away at Cherry Point Bay...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WNCT

Walking paths along Summersill Elementary School concerning to parents

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – In Onslow County, Summersill Elementary School has a few walking paths connecting the school to the surrounding neighborhoods. Some parents who have kids that walk to and from school feel they aren’t well maintained enough. Rick Wittman lives around Summersill Elementary and his third-grade daughter walks to and from school each […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Cape Fear Fair and Expo not happening in 2022

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Fair and Expo will not be happening this year after years of operating in the Cape Fear according to the manager of the fair. Fair manager Skip Watkins said the fair had been operating at Wilmington International Airport for 20 years. The...
Alina Andras

3 Great Taco Places in North Carolina

If you are one of those people who are always to try new cuisines, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing taco spots in North Carolina that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some absolutely delicious food. While you can easily prepare them at home, there is something special about eating out with some close friends or family members, even if you don't do it very often.
NEW BERN, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy