Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wcti12.com
ECU football prepares for Navy, Avery Gaby off to a great season for East Duplin
The ECU football team will begin AAC conference play this weekend as the Pirates face the Navy Midshipman for the team's 4th straight home game. ECU will look for their third straight win. Last year, East Carolina came away with a 38-35 victory in Annapolis, Maryland on Owen Daffer's career...
New Bern, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in New Bern. The Croatan High School volleyball team will have a game with New Bern High School on September 19, 2022, 13:30:00. The Croatan High School volleyball team will have a game with New Bern High School on September 19, 2022, 15:00:00.
Doc's Sports Service
Navy Midshipmen vs East Carolina Pirates Prediction, 9/24/2022 College Football Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Pirates (-18.5) The Navy Midshipmen (0-2) are traveling to Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium on Saturday where they will attempt to defeat the East Carolina Pirates (2-1). Navy opens this game as 18.5-point underdogs from Vegas oddsmakers. The betting total comes in at 49.5. The Navy Midshipmen head into this matchup...
Scarlet Nation
Scouting video: Senior NC State commit Javonte Vereen
HAVELOCK — Havelock (N.C.) High was the place to be Friday night, but New Bern (N.C.) High stole the show. New Bern High and Florida State senior defensive line commit Keith Sampson Jr. and its option offensive attack dominated in a 27-0 victory. NC State defensive line coach Charley Wiles and tight ends coach Todd Goebbel were both in attendance to see Sampson and NC State senior H-back commit Javonte Vereen.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WITN
An Eastern North Carolina County saves their fair
New Bern, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County Fair and local organizations save the last day of the annual Craven County fair. The five-day fair was almost cut a day short when the fair’s ride vendor backed out the night before the last day. “Unfortunately they had to leave us...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Riverside honors legendary coach
Former Williamston High School football coach and athletic director Harold Robinson is surrounded by former players Friday night. Riverside HS recognized the coaching legend at halftime of Friday’s game for his recent induction to the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame. Robinson compiled a 239-89 record with two state championships at Williamston High School. (Contributed.)
WITN
Project at 10th and Evans streets could have $656 million impact
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville drivers may have seen signs for Intersect East around 10th and Evans streets. That project will cover a 19-acre area, with the goal of connecting downtown Greenville with East Carolina University and ECU Health. Tuesday morning, Tim Elliot, who is a developer with Maryland-based Elliott...
WITN
Long Branch Canal in Winterville cleared of storm debris
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Pitt County waterway filled with fallen trees and other blockages from storms has been cleared. Pitt County says the work was due to a collaboration between Pitt County Soil and Water Conservation District and the Town of Winterville, determined to remove storm debris related to Long Branch Canal.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Much-needed new traffic light coming to Swansboro
SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A new traffic light is coming to one busy road in Eastern North Carolina. NCDOT officials told 9OYS they plan to add one to Queens Creek Road in front of Swansboro High School. Residents said the road becomes congested during school arrival and dismissal times so they’re hoping this can help […]
wcti12.com
NewsChannel 12 Investigates: Residents upset at thousands spent on Convention Center
NEW BERN, Craven County — The Convention Center in New Bern is getting a new name, and a new face, but not everybody is happy about it. On July 29th. Craven County Commissioners voted 6-1 to change the building’s name from the New Bern Riverfront Convention Center to the Riverfront Convention Center of Craven County, a project costing taxpayers $40,000. Many of you reached out to NewsChannel 12 with concerns.
WITN
University of Mount Olive student killed, three others injured in Wayne Co. crash
MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WITN) - A student at the University of Mount Olive was killed and three of his classmates were injured after a vehicle crash early Friday in Wayne County. The university said Peyton Lee, a senior agriculture major from Four Oaks, died in the accident. The Highway Patrol...
obxtoday.com
Dare County man scratches off $100,000 lottery win in Greenville
Luke Ash of Duck tried his luck on a $25 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize. Ash bought his Extreme Cash ticket from My Stop on Hooker Road in Greenville. He collected his prize Friday at lottery headquarters and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,017.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Sept. 16, 17 & 18
Monroe Johnson, 81, of Morehead City, passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Robin Huling, Morehead City. Robin C. Huling, 67, of Morehead City, passed away at Cherry Point Bay...
Walking paths along Summersill Elementary School concerning to parents
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – In Onslow County, Summersill Elementary School has a few walking paths connecting the school to the surrounding neighborhoods. Some parents who have kids that walk to and from school feel they aren’t well maintained enough. Rick Wittman lives around Summersill Elementary and his third-grade daughter walks to and from school each […]
WITN
Two arrested during Edgecombe Co. weekend road checkpoint operation
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina sheriff’s office set up a roadblock this past weekend to check for impaired drivers and ended up arresting two men on drug charges. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says Kody Townsend approached the roadblock and decided to drive off. Law enforcement...
3 spectators hit by car at North Carolina drag strip, officials say
The incident took place at the Wayne County Dragstrip at 3451 Nahunta Road.
‘Extremely sad day’: Wreck kills 1 student, injures 3 other students of University of Mount Olive
A senior, Peyton Lee, from Four Oaks died from the injuries he sustained in the single-car wreck, according to officials.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Cape Fear Fair and Expo not happening in 2022
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Fair and Expo will not be happening this year after years of operating in the Cape Fear according to the manager of the fair. Fair manager Skip Watkins said the fair had been operating at Wilmington International Airport for 20 years. The...
WITN
Security change for Pitt County Fair after fights, guns seen at last year’s event
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - There’s a change in who will be providing security at this year’s Pitt County Fair after the event had to shut down early last year due to fights and gun concerns. The fair, in its 102nd year, opens tonight at 5:00 p.m. and for...
3 Great Taco Places in North Carolina
If you are one of those people who are always to try new cuisines, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing taco spots in North Carolina that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some absolutely delicious food. While you can easily prepare them at home, there is something special about eating out with some close friends or family members, even if you don't do it very often.
Comments / 1