Water Valley, MS

Oxford Eagle

Cancer no match for Oxford’s Tkach

Torrey Tkach, Oxford Charger Volleyball Team Captain, was told two years ago that she had a rare form of cancer that could prevent her from playing volleyball. Tkach is now in her senior year at Oxford High School and has committed to play NCAA Division I volleyball at the University of Southern Mississippi (USM). Tkach is the first in Oxford’s history to receive a full Division 1 scholarship for volleyball.
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Oxford swim hosts first sell-out swim meet in Mississippi history

The Oxford High School swim team played host to the first sellout swim meet in state history on Saturday as they finished first in the men’s side and second in the women’s side of the 2022 Oxford Swimming Invitational. 275 swimmers and 500 spectators from across the state...
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Ole Miss football: Lane Kiffin weekly press conference

Ole Miss football head coach Lane Kiffin met with the media Monday to recap his team’s 42-0 win at Georgia Tech and preview the Rebels’ next test this Saturday against Tulsa at 3 p.m. CT at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium and on the SEC Network. A transcript can be found below.
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

TV, kick time announced for homecoming contest vs. Kentucky

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Ole Miss football’s Oct. 1 game vs. Kentucky has been slated for an 11 a.m. CT start, the league office announced Monday. The Homecoming contest will be televised on ESPN. The game will serve as the 95th Homecoming game at Ole Miss since the tradition...
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

2 Kentucky men sentenced in Oxford for illegal harvest of paddlefish

Two Kentucky men were sentenced recently by the U.S. District Court for felony charges arising out of the illegal harvest of paddlefish and paddlefish roe from closed waters in Mississippi. According to court documents, James Lawrence “Lance” Freeman, 27, of Eddyville, Kentucky, and Marcus Harrell, 34, of Murray, Kentucky, plead...
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Lean into the rhythm of each day

Allow me to share some reflections of my week with y’all. Sunday is a day of rest, usually very quiet and relaxing. Love the serenity of Sunday. Monday is garbage day for us. The Lafayette County Solid Waste crew always does a wonderful job. They are so reliable and professional. And they endure the summer heat, the winter cold, the rainy days, and every variation of weather. I feverishly collect every scrap of trash up until just before they run in our neighborhood. Good beginning to the week. I’m much like Garfield in that I hate Mondays but love lasagna. So on Mondays I’m usually off to a slower start. And we all know that we experience Sunday night sleep insomnia, even when we don’t have to roll out and go to work Monday morning. It may have something to do with that long nap on Sunday afternoon that affects our Sunday night’s sleep.
wtva.com

Porch camera caught moment when tree crashed into homes in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A tree fell onto two homes Monday evening in Tupelo and a porch camera captured the moment. The homes, which are on Woodlawn Street, suffered serious damage. One home suffered damage to its roof and porch. The second home suffered fire damage after the tree pulled...
TUPELO, MS
Magnolia State Live

Two men arrested for illegally harvesting paddlefish and paddlefish roe in Mississippi lake. The eggs are similar to some of the world’s finest caviar.

Two Kentucky men were sentenced recently by the U.S. District Court for felony charges arising out of the illegal harvest of paddlefish and paddlefish roe from closed waters in Mississippi. According to court documents, James Lawrence “Lance” Freeman, 27, of Eddyville, Kentucky, and Marcus Harrell, 34, of Murray, Kentucky, plead...
MURRAY, KY
wcbi.com

Students in custody after Columbus High School fighting spree

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Nearly a dozen students were reportedly involved in a brawl at Columbus High this morning. Parents say the school briefly went on lockdown during the melee. City leaders were told nine students were taken into custody. Columbus firefighters were on the scene because pepper spray...
COLUMBUS, MS
Oxford Eagle

Body found on Ole Miss beach identified

By Jeremy Weldon, Special to The Eagle A body found Friday afternoon at Lower Sardis Lake has been identified and sent for an autopsy, according to Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps. Dispatchers notified deputies the afternoon of Sept. 9 of a call from a person camping at John Kyle State...
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

2 killed in crash involving a motorcycle

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Two people were killed in a Saturday evening crash in Chickasaw County. The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 32 in Chickasaw County on Saturday, September 17, at 5:20 p.m. 54-year-old Charles Blackwelder of Bruce, MS, was driving a motorcycle west...
CHICKASAW COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Teenager found shot to death in Pontotoc County

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Pontotoc County Coroner Kim Bedford confirmed to WTVA that law enforcement in Pontotoc County are investigating a fatal Saturday night shooting. According to Pontotoc County Coroner Kim Bedford 17 year old Matthew Westmoreland was found shot to death in the front yard of his home on Morris Lane.
PONTOTOC COUNTY, MS

