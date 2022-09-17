Read full article on original website
Oxford Eagle
Oxford travels to Murrah for first region game after Crosstown Classic win over Lafayette
Oxford football kicks off their Region 2-6A schedule on Friday as they travel to Jackson to take on Murrah following a 43-19 win over Lafayette in the Crosstown Classic on Friday. The Chargers (2-1) jumped out to a massive lead in the first half against the Commodores thanks to a...
Oxford Eagle
Lafayette looks to bounce back from Crosstown Classic loss as they play host to West Point
Lafayette football will try to bounce back from an emotional loss to Oxford in last week’s Crosstown Classic on Friday as they host West Point in their first region game of the season. The Commodores (1-3) struggled to find a rhythm against the Chargers after a chaotic start to...
Oxford Eagle
Cancer no match for Oxford’s Tkach
Torrey Tkach, Oxford Charger Volleyball Team Captain, was told two years ago that she had a rare form of cancer that could prevent her from playing volleyball. Tkach is now in her senior year at Oxford High School and has committed to play NCAA Division I volleyball at the University of Southern Mississippi (USM). Tkach is the first in Oxford’s history to receive a full Division 1 scholarship for volleyball.
Commercial Dispatch
Time, TV channel announced for Mississippi State football game against Texas A&M
Mississippi State will play its first Southeastern Conference home game of 2022 in the afternoon. The Bulldogs (2-1, 0-1 SEC) will face No. 23 Texas A&M (2-1, 0-0 SEC) at 3 p.m. Oct. 1, the SEC announced Monday. The game will be broadcasted on the SEC Network from Davis Wade Stadium.
Oxford Eagle
Oxford swim hosts first sell-out swim meet in Mississippi history
The Oxford High School swim team played host to the first sellout swim meet in state history on Saturday as they finished first in the men’s side and second in the women’s side of the 2022 Oxford Swimming Invitational. 275 swimmers and 500 spectators from across the state...
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss football: Lane Kiffin weekly press conference
Ole Miss football head coach Lane Kiffin met with the media Monday to recap his team’s 42-0 win at Georgia Tech and preview the Rebels’ next test this Saturday against Tulsa at 3 p.m. CT at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium and on the SEC Network. A transcript can be found below.
Oxford Eagle
TV, kick time announced for homecoming contest vs. Kentucky
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Ole Miss football’s Oct. 1 game vs. Kentucky has been slated for an 11 a.m. CT start, the league office announced Monday. The Homecoming contest will be televised on ESPN. The game will serve as the 95th Homecoming game at Ole Miss since the tradition...
Ole Miss Rebels Move Up in Latest AP Top 25 Poll
Ole Miss moved up in the latest poll after a dominating win at Georgia Tech.
Mississippi woman turns $10 into half-a-million dollars with Mississippi Lottery scratch-off win
A Mississippi woman turned $10 into half-a-million dollars with the purchase of a Mississippi Lottery scratch-off ticket. Officials with the Mississippi Lottery said the woman from Saltillo won $500,000 on a $10 $100 Million Extravaganza scratch-off game. The scratch-off game was purchased from a store on Barnes Crossing Road in...
Oxford Eagle
2 Kentucky men sentenced in Oxford for illegal harvest of paddlefish
Two Kentucky men were sentenced recently by the U.S. District Court for felony charges arising out of the illegal harvest of paddlefish and paddlefish roe from closed waters in Mississippi. According to court documents, James Lawrence “Lance” Freeman, 27, of Eddyville, Kentucky, and Marcus Harrell, 34, of Murray, Kentucky, plead...
WLOX
Why one Mississippi mayor vetoed installation of traffic cams found in Ocean Springs
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WLOX) - Last week, we reported that Ocean Springs is facing a lawsuit over the city using cameras to ticket uninsured drivers. Now, WLOX learns about one Mississippi mayor who blocked the same cameras from being set up in his city. Earlier this year, the Columbus City Council...
Oxford Eagle
Lean into the rhythm of each day
Allow me to share some reflections of my week with y’all. Sunday is a day of rest, usually very quiet and relaxing. Love the serenity of Sunday. Monday is garbage day for us. The Lafayette County Solid Waste crew always does a wonderful job. They are so reliable and professional. And they endure the summer heat, the winter cold, the rainy days, and every variation of weather. I feverishly collect every scrap of trash up until just before they run in our neighborhood. Good beginning to the week. I’m much like Garfield in that I hate Mondays but love lasagna. So on Mondays I’m usually off to a slower start. And we all know that we experience Sunday night sleep insomnia, even when we don’t have to roll out and go to work Monday morning. It may have something to do with that long nap on Sunday afternoon that affects our Sunday night’s sleep.
wtva.com
Porch camera caught moment when tree crashed into homes in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A tree fell onto two homes Monday evening in Tupelo and a porch camera captured the moment. The homes, which are on Woodlawn Street, suffered serious damage. One home suffered damage to its roof and porch. The second home suffered fire damage after the tree pulled...
Oxford Eagle
Who’s the winner? Lottery ticket worth $10K purchased in Oxford, but the prize remains unclaimed
Wanted: A winning lottery ticket. If you’re the lucky person who purchased a winning Powerball ticket earlier this month at an Oxford gas station, then you have a $10,000 prize waiting to be claimed. The ticket for the Sept. 6 drawing was sold at Murphy Oil #7566 on Jackson...
wcbi.com
Students in custody after Columbus High School fighting spree
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Nearly a dozen students were reportedly involved in a brawl at Columbus High this morning. Parents say the school briefly went on lockdown during the melee. City leaders were told nine students were taken into custody. Columbus firefighters were on the scene because pepper spray...
Oxford Eagle
Body found on Ole Miss beach identified
By Jeremy Weldon, Special to The Eagle A body found Friday afternoon at Lower Sardis Lake has been identified and sent for an autopsy, according to Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps. Dispatchers notified deputies the afternoon of Sept. 9 of a call from a person camping at John Kyle State...
wtva.com
2 killed in crash involving a motorcycle
CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Two people were killed in a Saturday evening crash in Chickasaw County. The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 32 in Chickasaw County on Saturday, September 17, at 5:20 p.m. 54-year-old Charles Blackwelder of Bruce, MS, was driving a motorcycle west...
Wormy Weather: Does an increase of silkworms mean chilly weather is headed our way?
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — Our FOX13 meteorologists use all kinds of science and technology to forecast the weather, but some people want to leave it up to a worm that lives in hardwood trees around the Mid-South. Some say those worms tell of a big chill heading our way.
wtva.com
Teenager found shot to death in Pontotoc County
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Pontotoc County Coroner Kim Bedford confirmed to WTVA that law enforcement in Pontotoc County are investigating a fatal Saturday night shooting. According to Pontotoc County Coroner Kim Bedford 17 year old Matthew Westmoreland was found shot to death in the front yard of his home on Morris Lane.
