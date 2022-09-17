October is shaping up to be one juicy month over at Netflix. The streamer will be practically overflowing with content in the next few weeks, between a new standup special, the return of a hi reality series, and of course, more Halloween titles than we could have ever hoped for. It all kicks off with a new special from comedian Hasan Minhaj, who is returning to Netflix after Patriot Act ended with his latest project, The King’s Jester. The special drops Oct. 4, four years after his first Netflix special, Homecoming King. But if stand-up is less of your scene and you’re looking...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 24 MINUTES AGO