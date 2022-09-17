Read full article on original website
Related
Prince William gives sweet nod to the Queen as he reveals how his family receives ‘comfort in grief’ in moving speech
PRINCE William today gave a sweet nod to the Queen as he told how his family has received "great comfort" during their time of grief. The Prince of Wales, 40, was due to co-host The Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit in New York City today. But he instead described the "saddest...
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React To Buzzer Rule Changes That Began With Alex Trebek
The buzzer rules for Jeopardy! have changed a lot since the show first aired in 1964, and those changes first really began with late beloved host Alex Trebek. We’ve come a long way since then (even since 1984 when Trebek took over for host Art Fleming) and fans are sharing their thoughts on the matter.
King Charles' goddaughter India Hicks shares a video showing mourners walking within the grounds of Windsor Castle - after attending the Queen's funeral with her mother Lady Pamela Hicks
India Hicks, the goddaughter of King Charles, has posted a video of herself walking through Windsor Castle which appears to have been taken on the day of the Queen's funeral. India, who was the bridesmaid at the King's wedding to Princess Diana in 1981, could not be seen in the footage, but filmed the video as she walked through the grounds of the royal residence.
Queen Rania of Jordan re-wore the black coat dress she sported to meet the Queen in 2001 as she joined King Abdullah II for the funeral - after praising Her Majesty's 'generous' advice
Queen Rania of Jordan paid tribute to the Queen by re-wearing an outfit she had previously worn to meet the monarch when she attended her funeral. The glamorous royal, 52, looked respectful in the black ruffled fabric wrap coat, as she attend the state funeral of the monarch with King Abdullah II at Westminster Abbey on Monday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New on Netflix October 2022
October is shaping up to be one juicy month over at Netflix. The streamer will be practically overflowing with content in the next few weeks, between a new standup special, the return of a hi reality series, and of course, more Halloween titles than we could have ever hoped for. It all kicks off with a new special from comedian Hasan Minhaj, who is returning to Netflix after Patriot Act ended with his latest project, The King’s Jester. The special drops Oct. 4, four years after his first Netflix special, Homecoming King. But if stand-up is less of your scene and you’re looking...
Comments / 0