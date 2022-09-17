Read full article on original website
'It will encourage additional growth': Bibb moves forward with plan for $350M east Macon development
MACON, Ga. — The sounds of construction equipment could soon come to east Macon. Bibb commissioners Tuesday moved forward with a plan to buy more than 21 acres of land on Coliseum Drive just across the street from the Centreplex. It's for a development they say could bring in millions of dollars.
Bibb County announces $350M shopping center in east Macon
MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller has announced a plan to purchase 1.6 million square feet of land in east Macon across Coliseum Drive from the Macon Centreplex. The announcement was made at the Bibb County Commission meeting just before 6 p.m. Tuesday. Miller says the plans include...
Travis Jean Emporium moving to corner of Cherry and Third streets and other downtown business relocations
MACON, Ga. — A lot of businesses are coming to downtown Macon, but many others are merely moving locations. Travis Jean Emporium and the Bohemian Den recently moved onto the corner of Third and Cherry Street after five years at their previous downtown location. Their new home used to...
Russell Parkway Gate at Robins Air Force Base closed for repairs beginning in October
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Russell Parkway Gate at Robins Air Force Base is closed beginning in October because of a previous water utility break and the degradation of the pavement. According to a post on the Robins Air Force Base Facebook page, The Russell Parkway Gate will be...
Centerville discusses plans to develop 'city town center'
CENTERVILLE, Ga. — The city of Centerville has an upcoming meeting to move forward plans they've been talking about for years, a city town center. In order to take the city's town center from the pages of the strategic plan to action, the city of Centerville has proposed a moratorium, but what does that mean?
Houston County library's pollinator garden provides captivating site for kids to read
CENTERVILLE, Ga. — The Centerville branch of Houston County's public library has a cool garden children and family can watch while reading their favorite books. There are plenty of books and activities you can find here at the library in Centerville. One of those things is a pollinator garden...
Clayton News Daily
Henry County to conduct Interstate 75 commercial vehicle lanes traffic impact study
McDONOUGH — The Henry County Board of Commissioners has approved a traffic impact study to assess and document the traffic impacts of a plan by the Georgia Department of Transportation to construct two truck-only lanes on I-75 North from Macon to McDonough. Construction of the proposed lanes is slated...
'A very easy decision': Bibb zoning board revokes Rodeo Bar's business permit after security guard's death
MACON, Ga. — Time is moving fast against a bar on Pio Nono Avenue, which now just has days to make a move to stay open. Last week, after 46-year-old security guard Jermaine Stewart was shot and killed at the bar, Bibb Sheriff David Davis revoked the Rodeo's alcohol license.
All lanes on Highway 96 eastbound near Fort Valley reopened after accident
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — All lanes of Highway 96 eastbound near Fort Valley are closed due to a wreck, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. The accident happened near Allendale Road west of I-75 and was clear around 4 p.m., according to the 511 website. There is no...
Everything you need to know about 2022 Macon Pride Events
MACON, Ga. — It is time once again for Macon Pride to sweep downtown. The organization not only has one day of events but a whole week celebrating the beauty and diversity of the LGBTQ+ community in Central Georgia. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming...
Bibb County homeowner discovers she has been paying taxes to the wrong county
MACON, Ga. — A Bibb County homeowner says she realized that for the past 10 years, she has been paying taxes to the wrong county. She says she's confused, but Jones County says there's a good explanation. Shurlena Hargrove has lived in her Bibb-County home for more than 10...
wgxa.tv
'She waited two hours': WGXA digs into Macon-Bibb EMS response times
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)--Who do you call when you're out of options?. "When the fire department was on the scene, they couldn't get an ambulance this was on a Saturday afternoon, when an ambulance finally got available, they put her on the stretcher and she coded... they later pronounced her dead shortly after that at Atrium in the emergency room."
vanishinggeorgia.com
Atlanta and Hawkinsville Railroad Depot, 1888, Zebulon
The Atlanta and Hawkinsville Railroad was chartered in 1886 and, though it never reached Hawkinsville, built this depot along the way in 1888. The line was renamed the Atlanta and Florida Railway in 1893 and was sold to the Southern Railway in 1895. In recent years, the depot was beautifully...
Warner Robins council approves new millage rate
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins city council has approved their 2022 millage rate. Some property owners could see a higher tax bill. Earlier this month, Mayor LaRhonda Patrick proposed keeping the millage rate the same at 9.98 mills, but most Warner Robins property owners could see higher tax bills because property assessments went up and the city has not adopted the rollback rate.
24-Year-Old Austin Ryan Hammock Died After A Fatal Accident In Macon (Macon-Bibb County, GA)
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash in the 4000 block of Sardis Church road. According to the officials, a motorcyclist lost control, left the [..]
41nbc.com
PHOTOS: Deputies investigating thefts at two Macon storage facilities
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate storage facility break-in cases. The first involves storage units at 5410 Hawkinsville Road. According to the Sheriff’s Office, several suspects broke into multiple storage units. The suspects were seen in a possible gray 2018 or...
'No one was listening to me': Warner Robins woman says noise complaint has fallen on deaf ears
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — They say communication is key, but a Warner Robins homeowner says talking out her noise complaint with a nearby bar has fallen on deaf ears. An opinion on whether her Warner Robins neighborhood is quiet depends on who and what time you ask. "It'll start...
'Walking, talking history,': Tubman Museum honors longtime Bibb County educator with award
MACON, Ga. — As a Bibb County educator for the past 38 years and patron of the arts, James Caldwell has made many contributions to the community. He started his career back in 1968 at Central High School back when it was known as Lanier High– as the second black educator to teach there– two years before mandatory integration.
Students at Georgia Academy for the Blind partner with Atrium Health Navient for internships
MACON, Ga. — A lot of people use internships to get experience in the real world. Some students at the Georgia Academy of the Blind are getting their chance to do something new. Rickoy Johnson is visually impaired, but he has big plans. "I have so many dreams but...
Woman Dead, Infant Injured After A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Peach County (Fort Valley, GA)
Georgia State Patrol responded to a multi-vehicle crash that claimed a life and severely injured an infant. The crash happened on Highway 96 and Allendale road on Monday morning at 11:00 a.m.
