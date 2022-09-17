ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bibb County, GA

13WMAZ

Bibb County announces $350M shopping center in east Macon

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller has announced a plan to purchase 1.6 million square feet of land in east Macon across Coliseum Drive from the Macon Centreplex. The announcement was made at the Bibb County Commission meeting just before 6 p.m. Tuesday. Miller says the plans include...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Centerville discusses plans to develop 'city town center'

CENTERVILLE, Ga. — The city of Centerville has an upcoming meeting to move forward plans they've been talking about for years, a city town center. In order to take the city's town center from the pages of the strategic plan to action, the city of Centerville has proposed a moratorium, but what does that mean?
CENTERVILLE, GA
13WMAZ

Everything you need to know about 2022 Macon Pride Events

MACON, Ga. — It is time once again for Macon Pride to sweep downtown. The organization not only has one day of events but a whole week celebrating the beauty and diversity of the LGBTQ+ community in Central Georgia. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

'She waited two hours': WGXA digs into Macon-Bibb EMS response times

MACON, Ga. (WGXA)--Who do you call when you're out of options?. "When the fire department was on the scene, they couldn't get an ambulance this was on a Saturday afternoon, when an ambulance finally got available, they put her on the stretcher and she coded... they later pronounced her dead shortly after that at Atrium in the emergency room."
BIBB COUNTY, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Atlanta and Hawkinsville Railroad Depot, 1888, Zebulon

The Atlanta and Hawkinsville Railroad was chartered in 1886 and, though it never reached Hawkinsville, built this depot along the way in 1888. The line was renamed the Atlanta and Florida Railway in 1893 and was sold to the Southern Railway in 1895. In recent years, the depot was beautifully...
HAWKINSVILLE, GA
13WMAZ

Warner Robins council approves new millage rate

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins city council has approved their 2022 millage rate. Some property owners could see a higher tax bill. Earlier this month, Mayor LaRhonda Patrick proposed keeping the millage rate the same at 9.98 mills, but most Warner Robins property owners could see higher tax bills because property assessments went up and the city has not adopted the rollback rate.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
41nbc.com

PHOTOS: Deputies investigating thefts at two Macon storage facilities

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating two separate storage facility break-in cases. The first involves storage units at 5410 Hawkinsville Road. According to the Sheriff's Office, several suspects broke into multiple storage units. The suspects were seen in a possible gray 2018 or...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
