Germantown's defense again thrives in big moments for narrow win vs. Bartlett

By Wynston Wilcox, Memphis Commercial Appeal
 4 days ago

Jabari Jackson read it the whole way.

Bartlett was in desperation mode after getting a safety off a blocked Germantown punt and trailing by one with less than three minutes left in the game Friday. On the second play after the kickoff, Braylen Ragland dropped back and heaved the ball, hoping to connect with a receiver for a big play and keep the Panthers’ hopes of winning alive.

Instead, there Jackson was, waiting for the interception that sealed Germantown’s 17-16 win over Bartlett.

"I just had to come up big time for my team when they needed me most,” he said.

It was symbolic of what Germantown’s (5-0, 2-0 Region 8-6A) defense has done all season: coming up clutch.

WEEK 5 SCORES: Catch up on all the Memphis area high school football scores from week 5

WHITEHAVEN MAKING HISTORY Meet Britney Burse, Whitehaven's first female assistant coach

Jackson’s interception was the Red Devils’ second of the game, after Taeshawn Jefferson picked off Ragland earlier in the fourth quarter.

Along with the interceptions, Germantown held Bartlett (3-2, 1-1) to zero second-half touchdowns, sacked Ragland twice and forced a fumble on the Panthers’ second drive of the game. This is a team that thrives on forcing mistakes.

“More than anything is the passion, want to and will and refusal to be denied,” said Germantown coach Gene Robinson. “They refused to be denied.”

In Week 2’s defensive clinic against Memphis University School, the Red Devils forced five turnovers, including three interceptions. Against Christian Brothers in the season opener, they forced two interceptions.

The defense wants to be the difference in a close game.

When Isaiah Tate threw an interception late in the game, Robinson said not a single defensive player had their head down.

"You see heads like, ‘Yes, yes it’s on us!’” Robinson said. “This is the platform you want. … Everybody’s eyes (are) on you.”

The defense responded with Jackson’s interception. The play before, Jefferson almost had his second interception.

Friday night, Germantown proved it has one of the strongest defenses in the area. It held Bartlett to two rushing touchdowns and less than 150 passing yards. It’s exactly why the Red Devils are atop the region and why they are padding their resume with more than enough reasons to be considered a top team in 6A.

Entering the game, Germantown averaged 271 yards against in three of its first four games and held every team it played under 21 points, including a shutout against Hillcrest in Week 4.

“We know defense wins games,” Robinson said. “We take pride on that and put it on their shoulders to get it done for us.”

Reach Wynston Wilcox at wwilcox@gannett.com and on Twitter @wynstonw_ _.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Germantown's defense again thrives in big moments for narrow win vs. Bartlett

