ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Hawaii food banks strained; ‘The perfect storm’

By Bryce Moore
KHON2
KHON2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1boEjl_0hz39nsO00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Food banks across Hawaii are short on supply and The Food Basket on Hawaii Island called it the perfect storm.

Inflation, high costs and a strained federal program is leaving local food banks scrambling for donations.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

The Food Basket is down to a few days supply and the Hawaii Island non-profit said pandemic demand left the federal emergency food program with too much to deal with.

“And there’s some supply chain breaks and so it’s put a lot of pressure on us to try and find other ways to get food,” said Kristin Frost Albrecht, The Food Basket executive director. “As you know, the prices have gone way up and that means that the people we serve, the numbers have gone way up too.”

“People keep saying it’s the perfect storm, it actually is the perfect storm.”

Kristin Frost Albrecht, The Food Basket executive director

The Food Basket served 14,000 people per month pre-pandemic. That number was up to 84,000 at the peak.

“So, that’s come down somewhat as things have gotten better and people have gone back to work, but we’re still serving about 50,000 people a month,” Albrecht said.

The Food Basket said they have already started cutting back; one canned good for those who would normally get two. There are ways to help, click here to donate to The Food Basket.

There is a similar problem at the Maui Food Bank.

“Food costs have just skyrocketed,” said Maui Food Bank executive director Rich Yust, “15, 20, 30% on some items and it can really take its toll on families on tight budgets.”

Yust said the number of people they are helping has also gone up since the pandemic began.

“Pre-pandemic, roughly 10,000 a month,” Yust said, “and currently we’re up to 12 to 13,000 a month.

The Hawaii Foodbank said their numbers are about 50% higher than 2019, but there is hope. The USDA recently approved over $1 billion in funding for food banks and school meal programs.

“We don’t know exactly what the impact will be on Hawaii in terms of how those dollars will flow through, but $1.5 billion into the system from USDA should have a pretty significant impact,” said Amy Martin, Hawaii Foodbank’s president and CEO.

Comments / 2

Related
KHON2

Island Connections: Yi Fang Hawaii

Honolulu (KHON2) – Yi Fang Hawaii provides high quality tea and fresh fruit offerings. Yi Fang Hawaii provides a variety menu items that highlight high quality tea and fresh fruit offerings. “Some of our best sellers are our Yi Fang Fruit Tea, Roselle Kumquat Green Tea, Mango Pomelo Sago...
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Society
State
Hawaii State
Local
Hawaii Government
KHON2

Hawaii Tourism Authority Supports Local Events and Festivals

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Aloha Festivals throughout the islands honoring Hawaii’s culture – creating unique events that perpetuate Hawaiian traditions. The annual Aloha Festivals celebrate Hawaii’s environment, support local businesses, and create spaces for kama‘āina and malihini to learn and share their love for Hawaiʻi.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Get rewarded for catching mahimahi for NOAA

HONOLULU (KHON2) — National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration researchers said they are looking for fishermen to help them with a mahimahi diet study. Mahimahi is fish popular among recreational and commercial fishermen in Hawaii but NOAA said there is much to learn about this open-ocean predator. Researchers are on a journey to get a clearer […]
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Hawaii Celebrates National Drive Electric Week at Kamakana Ali’i Mall

Honolulu (KHON2) – Blue Planet Foundation and Hawaii Automobile Dealers Association (HADA) participate in Hawaii and National Drive Electric Week. Starting starting September 24th, Hawaii will be participating in National Drive Electric week, a nation wide event that focuses on electric vehicles and sustainability. “For National Drive Electric Week,...
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Banks#Hawaii Island#Android#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Charity#The Food Basket#The Maui Food Bank
KHON2

Hawaii bowl kick-off event surprised Aiea teacher

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The executive director of the Hawaii Bowl was excited to announce the start of events leading up to the bowl game on Christmas Eve at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. The EasyPost Hawaii Bowl is back for 2022 and to kick things off, they’ve teamed up with “extra yard for teachers” […]
AIEA, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
USDA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Jake Wells

Hawaii residents to get a payment of up to $1,200

Money in handPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of Hawaii, here is some fantastic news for you. You can expect a refund as early as this week. Governor David Ige signed a measure providing one-time tax refunds called Act 115. Recently, Ige shared that refunds would be sent out in the next 48 hours.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Hawaii Federal Credit Union Offers Financial Counseling

Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii Federal Credit Union (FCU) discusses with new and existing clients about the necessity of financial counseling and how to work through financial hardships. According to the Hawaii Federal Credit Union, financial counseling is the process of working with a financial counselor and educator to help individuals and families along a spectrum of knowledge through […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

PTWC: No threat to Hawaii from Mexico quake

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A large earthquake struck Mexico on Monday, which generated the possibility of a tsunami for some Pacific areas close to the epicenter. The quake, which struck the coast of Michoacan at 8:05 a.m. Hawaii time, was initially listed as a magnitude 7.5 but was upgraded to a 7.6. Emergency officials at the […]
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Tips for finding the new COVID booster in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The new booster shots for COVID are out, and already thousands in Hawaii have rushed to get them. But if you’re having a hard time finding one, you’re not alone. KHON2 got answers about how to make it easier to continue protecting yourself from COVID. Bivalent boosters — vaccines formulated to protect […]
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

KHON2

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy