Saint Louis, MO

FOX Sports

Meneses leads Nationals against the Braves after 4-hit outing

Washington Nationals (51-96, fifth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (92-55, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (6-18, 6.11 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 124 strikeouts); Braves: Charlie Morton (8-6, 4.17 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 187 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -323, Nationals +260; over/under is 8 1/2...
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX Sports

Padres open 3-game series at home against the Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals (87-61, first in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (81-66, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (11-9, 3.29 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 137 strikeouts); Padres: Mike Clevinger (5-7, 4.47 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 83 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -120, Cardinals +100; over/under is...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Countdown to the MLB Playoffs: Astros magic number at one

The hunt to play baseball in October is heating up. There are a handful of MLB division races that could come down to the wire, and each wild-card spot is still up for grabs. Here's where the playoff race stands in both leagues through Monday morning. NL WEST. The Los...
MLB
FOX Sports

Clayton Kershaw’s health, production offer optimism for October

Facing the Diamondbacks for the second time in less than a week, struggling to put Christian Walker away in the midst of a relentless 12-pitch at-bat, Clayton Kershaw tried something on Monday night that he hadn't since 2020. He threw a curveball on a three-ball count. Will Smith had called...
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

Bader has 2 go-ahead singles, 3 RBIs in Yankees debut

NEW YORK (AP) — Twenty years after celebrating his eighth birthday with a Yankees logo on his birthday cake, Harrison Bader put on the pinstripes he rooted for while growing up. This time, he had thousands cheering him on. Bader drove in three runs with a pair of go-ahead...
BRONX, NY
FOX Sports

Aaron Judge home run tracker: 2 away from breaking AL record

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is two home runs away from breaking the MLB American League record of 61 in a season, set in 1961 by Yankees outfielder Roger Maris. On Tuesday, Judge hit his 60th homer of the season for the AL-East leading Yankees, meaning he needs just one to tie and two to surpass Maris' 61-year-old mark.
BRONX, NY
FOX Sports

Padres play the Cardinals with 1-0 series lead

St. Louis Cardinals (87-62, first in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (82-66, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (11-12, 3.46 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 138 strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (7-9, 3.93 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 146 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -124, Cardinals +104; over/under is...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Maury Wills, base-stealing shortstop for Dodgers, dies at 89

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Maury Wills, who intimidated pitchers with his base-stealing prowess as a shortstop for the Los Angeles Dodgers on three World Series championship teams, has died. He was 89. Wills died Monday night at home in Sedona, Arizona, the team said Tuesday after being informed by...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Candelario leads Tigers against the Orioles after 4-hit outing

Detroit Tigers (56-91, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (76-71, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Matt Manning (2-2, 3.28 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Orioles: Jordan Lyles (10-11, 4.70 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 129 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -168, Tigers +142; over/under is 8 runs.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

What loss of Ozzie Albies means for Braves in pennant race, playoffs

What was supposed to be a shot in the arm became a short-lived fantasy for the Braves. Ozzie Albies returned from a three-month stay on the injured list to play in just two games before fracturing his right pinky finger Saturday. Albies is expected to miss the rest of the regular season, or a little more than two weeks, but the Braves are not yet completely counting him out for postseason appearances.
MLB
FOX Sports

Celtics add No. 6 in parquet paint to honor Bill Russell

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics have painted Bill Russell's No. 6 in the free throw lanes of their parquet floor as part of a season-long tribute planned for the Hall of Famer, who died this summer. “The team has added the number 6 to both lanes to pay...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Cardinals WR Greg Dortch emerges as key weapon for Kyler Murray

Greg Dortch has bounced around to five different teams in the three seasons since he entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2019. Finally, the 24-year-old sparkplug of a receiver appears to have found a home with the Arizona Cardinals. That relationship started last offseason with a phone...
NFL

