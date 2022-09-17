ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason, WV

Player of the Week: Wahama’s Sawyer Vanmeter

By Zach Gilleland
 4 days ago

MASON, WV (WOWK) – It’s a great day to be a Wahama football fan. The White Falcons stayed undefeated Friday night, defeating South Harrison 27-22.

Quarterback Sawyer Vanmeter was a force on both sides of the ball. The Wahama signal caller rushed for two touchdowns early in the game to help set the tone.

Wahama is on the road at Webster County Sept. 23.

