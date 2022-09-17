Read full article on original website
Related
cbs7.com
MISD Unified Basketball begins in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Unified Basketball began at Abell Junior High School. The programs goal is to bring children with special needs with general education together through sports. Watch the video for a more inside look.
cbs7.com
VOLLEYBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Midland defeats Fort Stockton in final tune-up for district
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland High School volleyball team defeated Fort Stockton in four sets on Tuesday night at MHS. The Lady Dawgs begin district play on Friday. Watch the video above for highlights from Tuesday’s game.
cbs7.com
Midland TLCA football to forfeit next four games
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland TLCA football team is forfeiting its next four games, Coach David Willis confirmed with CBS7 on Tuesday. The Eagles are in their first season playing 11-man football, and have struggled to field enough players because of injuries. Midland TLCA’s upcoming games against Iraan, McCamey,...
Cibolo Steele, Odessa Permian soar in SBLive’s Texas Top 50 football rankings with marquee wins (Sept. 20)
With the first month of the 2022 Texas high school football season officially in the books, it’s time to review and assess how the state’s top teams performed through Week 4. We’re taking a closer look at the top squads across the Lone Star State in the newest...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs7.com
PGA Reach Program helps out in Odessa
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - At the Odessa Country Club, PGA Director of Player Development Ryan Osgood helps local resident Carter Young develop skills in golf. Watch the video for a more in-depth look.
Young baseball player remembered at Odessa prayer vigil
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Families, friends, baseball players, and coaches mourned a young athlete during a candlelight vigil at McKinney Park in Odessa on Monday night. Oscar Valentin “Vale” Gonzalez played for Basin Prospects Baseball, according to the team’s Facebook page. Oscar was killed in a car accident. Out of respect for Oscar’s family, Yourbasin.com […]
cbs7.com
Midland Animal Shelter
VOLLEYBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Midland defeats Fort Stockton in final tune-up for district. The Midland High School volleyball team defeated Fort Stockton in four sets on Tuesday night at MHS. The Springboard Center honors staff on National Addiction Professionals’ Day. Lawmakers were concerned that multiple Texas agencies were punting on an...
cbs7.com
Jordan Elementary School joins the Peanut Butter Brigade
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - It’s Hunger Action Awareness month, and CBS7 has brought in several small businesses to help end the fight against hunger by collecting peanut butter for the West Texas Food Bank. However, because of one commercial, an Odessa Elementary School is joining the ranks. There are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs7.com
Sky High For Kids raises over $740,000 at annual West Texas Banquet and Sporting Clay Tournament
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Sky High for Kids hosted its annual West Texas Banquet and Sporting Clay Tournament on Thursday, Sept. 8, and Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, raising over $740,000 to support children undergoing cancer treatment and other life-threatening conditions. The two-day event kicked off with a banquet held at...
cbs7.com
Midland College recognizes Cogdell Scholars
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - On Thursday, September 8, Midland College recognized 25 students who are attending Midland College or the University of Texas Permian Basin and receiving full scholarship assistance from the Bill Pace Cogdell Scholarship. All of these President’s and Deans’ List students began their higher education journeys at...
cbs7.com
Hispanic Heritage events at Odessa College
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa College is holding multiple events for Hispanic Heritage month. Below are the date, time and location of the different events. Coffee & Community Conversation: “Issues Affecting the Hispanic Community Today”. Date: Thursday, September 29th. Time: 12pm-1pm Location: Facebook Live. Guest Author: Claudia Villarreal (Si...
cbs7.com
Weather Balloon
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Meteorologist Jeff Hill wanted to get out into the field and get an " UP CLOSE " look at how a weather balloon is assembled…and a local meteorologist from the National weather Service gave us a closer look at a balloon.. If you have ever seen...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Illegal Tamales? What the ‘Cottage Law’ in Texas Means for You
We all want to make sure the food we're eating is safe. That's why we pay attention to things like the 'Clean Plate Award', and if the restaurant we plan to visit got a good report from the health inspector. Illegal Tamales in Texas. However, thousands of people on social...
Water Wonderland property bought by Tank Logix
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Water Wonderland is no more-the once popular summer go to spot which sat dormant for nearly two decades has been demolished. The water park, which sits between Midland and Odessa on Highway 80, has been bulldozed by its new owners. Tank Logix purchased the property...
MISD board not closing Milam Elementary
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland ISD school board meeting on Monday night had a packed house. In addition to the superintendent-related items on the agenda, the school board also heard from parents about the potential expansion of IDEA Travis to cover grades 9-12 and the proposed closure of Ben Milam International Academy.
cbs7.com
Fix West Texas hosted their ‘Pets in need, Pay what you can’ clinic at Sherwood Park
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Fix West Texas hosted a ‘Pets in need, Pay what you can’ clinic at Sherwood Park in Odessa, Sunday morning. ‘Pets in need, Pay what you can’ is a drive-thru vaccination clinic where people who can’t afford to pay full price for vet services can receive them at a price they can afford.
Intruder arrested at Odessa elementary school
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man is behind bars after he was caught breaking into an elementary school early Monday morning. According to Ector County ISD, around 6:20 a.m. on September 19, a man ran to the north entrance of Burnet Elementary School and when he was unable to get in, kicked out a portion of the […]
Calling All Foodies! Midland Is Getting A New Unique Restaurant
We all welcome new places of business, whether its a new place to shop or dine or enjoy a night out. Midland seems to be booming with new businesses and we are loving it. We need new things, and another thing we need to do is support these new businesses. Without our support, they won't survive.
Legacy Freshman student stabbed early Friday morning
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland ISD said a student was stabbed early Friday morning. According to a news release, around 8:20 a.m., a student visited the nurse’s office for treatment for a puncture wound. The school called paramedics; however, the student refused transport and was instead taken to the ER by his parent. He has since […]
Deranged Suspect Breaks Into Elementary School
ODESSA, TX – An Odessa man was arrested on Monday after he broke into an Ector County ISD elementary school. According to ECISD, on Sep. 19 at around 6:20 a.m., officers with the Odessa Police Department were dispatched to Burnet Elementary School for the report of a burglary. When they arrived the officers discovered a man that had broken into the school. He was arrested and charged with public intoxication, a Class C Misdemeanor; criminal trespass, a Class B Misdemeanor; and criminal mischief, a Class B Misdemeanor. Witness on scene told police that the man had kicked in the glass on a…
Comments / 1