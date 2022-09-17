ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

MISD Unified Basketball begins in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Unified Basketball began at Abell Junior High School. The programs goal is to bring children with special needs with general education together through sports. Watch the video for a more inside look.
Midland TLCA football to forfeit next four games

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland TLCA football team is forfeiting its next four games, Coach David Willis confirmed with CBS7 on Tuesday. The Eagles are in their first season playing 11-man football, and have struggled to field enough players because of injuries. Midland TLCA’s upcoming games against Iraan, McCamey,...
PGA Reach Program helps out in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - At the Odessa Country Club, PGA Director of Player Development Ryan Osgood helps local resident Carter Young develop skills in golf. Watch the video for a more in-depth look.
Young baseball player remembered at Odessa prayer vigil

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Families, friends, baseball players, and coaches mourned a young athlete during a candlelight vigil at McKinney Park in Odessa on Monday night. Oscar Valentin “Vale” Gonzalez played for Basin Prospects Baseball, according to the team’s Facebook page. Oscar was killed in a car accident. Out of respect for Oscar’s family, Yourbasin.com […]
Midland Animal Shelter

VOLLEYBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Midland defeats Fort Stockton in final tune-up for district. The Midland High School volleyball team defeated Fort Stockton in four sets on Tuesday night at MHS. The Springboard Center honors staff on National Addiction Professionals’ Day. Lawmakers were concerned that multiple Texas agencies were punting on an...
Jordan Elementary School joins the Peanut Butter Brigade

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - It’s Hunger Action Awareness month, and CBS7 has brought in several small businesses to help end the fight against hunger by collecting peanut butter for the West Texas Food Bank. However, because of one commercial, an Odessa Elementary School is joining the ranks. There are...
Midland College recognizes Cogdell Scholars

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - On Thursday, September 8, Midland College recognized 25 students who are attending Midland College or the University of Texas Permian Basin and receiving full scholarship assistance from the Bill Pace Cogdell Scholarship. All of these President’s and Deans’ List students began their higher education journeys at...
Hispanic Heritage events at Odessa College

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa College is holding multiple events for Hispanic Heritage month. Below are the date, time and location of the different events. Coffee & Community Conversation: “Issues Affecting the Hispanic Community Today”. Date: Thursday, September 29th. Time: 12pm-1pm Location: Facebook Live. Guest Author: Claudia Villarreal (Si...
Weather Balloon

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Meteorologist Jeff Hill wanted to get out into the field and get an " UP CLOSE " look at how a weather balloon is assembled…and a local meteorologist from the National weather Service gave us a closer look at a balloon.. If you have ever seen...
Water Wonderland property bought by Tank Logix

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Water Wonderland is no more-the once popular summer go to spot which sat dormant for nearly two decades has been demolished. The water park, which sits between Midland and Odessa on Highway 80, has been bulldozed by its new owners. Tank Logix purchased the property...
MISD board not closing Milam Elementary

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland ISD school board meeting on Monday night had a packed house. In addition to the superintendent-related items on the agenda, the school board also heard from parents about the potential expansion of IDEA Travis to cover grades 9-12 and the proposed closure of Ben Milam International Academy.
Intruder arrested at Odessa elementary school

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man is behind bars after he was caught breaking into an elementary school early Monday morning.  According to Ector County ISD, around 6:20 a.m. on September 19, a man ran to the north entrance of Burnet Elementary School and when he was unable to get in, kicked out a portion of the […]
Legacy Freshman student stabbed early Friday morning

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland ISD said a student was stabbed early Friday morning.  According to a news release, around 8:20 a.m., a student visited the nurse’s office for treatment for a puncture wound. The school called paramedics; however, the student refused transport and was instead taken to the ER by his parent. He has since […]
Deranged Suspect Breaks Into Elementary School

ODESSA, TX – An Odessa man was arrested on Monday after he broke into an Ector County ISD elementary school. According to ECISD, on Sep. 19 at around 6:20 a.m., officers with the Odessa Police Department were dispatched to Burnet Elementary School for the report of a burglary. When they arrived the officers discovered a man that had broken into the school. He was arrested and charged with public intoxication, a Class C Misdemeanor; criminal trespass, a Class B Misdemeanor; and criminal mischief, a Class B Misdemeanor.  Witness on scene told police that the man had kicked in the glass on a…
