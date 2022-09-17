Read full article on original website
Longhorns Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown Arrested On Drug Possession
Texas Longhorns linebacker DeMarvion Overshown was arrested on possession of Marijuana on Monday
Hewitt man makes rare discovery; finds fossilized mammoth tooth near Waco hiking trail
WACO, Texas — A find tens of thousands of years in the making was discovered by a Hewitt man last Thursday, when he found a tooth from a Columbian mammoth along a Waco hiking trail. Art Castillo, who found the tooth, says that he often explores the trail in...
Waco in the running for concert series grant
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Creative Waco needs your help to win a $90,000 grant that would bring music to East Waco. If awarded, Creative Waco will receive a grant of $30,000 per year from 2023-2025 to host a concert series at the Bridge Street Plaza. To vote, text...
goodblend Announces “Ride For Your Rights” CannaBus Tour Across Texas
Goodblend , a subsidiary of the parent company, Parallel, and one of only three medical cannabis operators licensed to operate in Texas, is proud to announce the “Ride For Your Rights” CannaBus Tour. This first-of-its-kind mobile dispensary will hit the road on an educational tour across the state of Texas.
Longhorns LB Demarvion Overshown NOT Arrested Contrary to Earlier Report
Texas Longhorns linebacker DeMarvion Overshown was not arrested on possession of Marijuana on Monday, but rather completing a citation issued in December.
Texas football team gets terrific injury update on Quinn Ewers
Texas football fans have to love the latest injury update when it comes to Quinn Ewers. After exiting Week 2’s narrow home loss to Alabama, emerging Texas football star quarterback Quinn Ewers could be returning to action sooner than expected. Ewers injured his clavicle on a late hit vs....
Teenagers injured in Killeen shooting
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Two teenagers have been injured in a Monday night shooting in Killeen. Officers were dispatched at approximately 11:25 p.m. to the 6100 block of Taffinder Lane for a report of a double shooting. When officers arrived, they found two victims – a man and a woman, both 18 years old – suffering from gunshot wounds.
University of Texas Fan Arrested After Allegedly Attempting Moronic Stunt With Live Bull Mascot
On Saturday, the University of Texas Longhorns took on the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners at home in Austin. After a slow start, the Longhorns dominated in the second half to win 41-20. However, one Texas fan got a little too excited and made a stupid decision to jump onto the field mid-game. Yet the fan had no intention of rushing the field like most invaders. Instead, he attempted to climb into the pit that contained Longhorns mascot Bevo.
Waco's L & L Hawaiian Barbecue is back and better like it never left
WACO, Texas — Owners of Waco's L&L Hawaiian Barbecue, Jonny Salas and Lucy Hao are saying aloha to new beginnings as they celebrate the grand re-opening of the BBQ establishment. Originally closed for six months, hundreds of people showed up for the grand re-opening on Sept. 18. The whole...
UT’s new band for those who don’t want to play ‘Eyes of Texas’ on hold
Originally planned to start this fall, the band was to be created for those in the Longhorn Band who objected to playing the alma mater at sporting events due to the song's racial history and origins at minstrel shows.
Waco ISD earns superior achievement rating
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Independent School District has earned a superior achievement rating on the School Financial Accountability Rating System of Texas (FIRST). The district said in a press release on Tuesday afternoon that FIRST was developed as the financial accountability system for Texas school districts by the Texas Education Agency (TEA) in response to Senate Bill 875 of the 76th Texas Legislature in 1999. The purpose of this system is to ensure that school districts will be held accountable for the quality of their financial management practices and achieve improved performance in the management of their financial resources.
Do You Know These Men? Waco, Texas Police Need Your Help
After a string of catalytic converter thefts earlier this year all over the state, police in Waco, Texas are asking for help to identify two suspects caught on video stealing the valuable car part. About a year ago, Temple police reported 26 cases of catalytic converter theft in less than...
2 Central Texas school districts revamping procedures for football games
Two local school districts changed their safety policies after a child experienced a scary situation with an alleged would-be kidnapper under the bleachers.
Killeen murder suspect thought to be Fort Hood soldier
KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen police arrested a Fort Hood soldier Tuesday in connection with the city's 13th murder of the year. The man's name was not released. Police said the victim was a 34-year-old woman. Her name won't be released until her family is notified. The woman was found...
Former Texas Longhorn and Super Bowl Champion Selling Austin, TX Mansion
Watching Earl Thomas play for the Texas Longhorns was incredible and he continued his success after being drafted in the 1st round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks. He was a huge part of the success of the legendary Legion of Boom defense that brought the Seahawks their only Super Bowl title but now Earl Thomas is selling his amazing Austin, Texas mansion.
Yum! The Top 10 BBQ Restaurants in Texas for 2022
When it comes to Texas BBQ, there's no shortage of fine, quality restaurants, food trucks, and backyard smokers that are serving up brisket, sausage, and ribs to friends and family. It's like Texas' love language. Tex-Mex and BBQ are two things you won't have trouble finding in the Lone Star...
Man dead in Killeen’s 14th murder of 2022
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Killeen Police are actively investigating its 14th Murder of 2022. Killeen Police Department officers were dispatched at approximately 7:56 a.m. Monday to the 1100 block of Wales Drive in reference to a gunshot victim. When officers arrived, they found a victim lying on the ground.
Kid’s fish-off at Lake Waco
WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — Kids ages twelve years and younger were invited to bring their fishing gear to compete in a fish off hosted by ‘Go-Gitterz.’. From 4 PM to 9 participants were free to catch as many fish as they could before the showoff at the end of the competition. Prizes were raffled off and there was an unlimited weigh-in.
Week 3 Rankings Update: Baylor Now #17 in Coaches, AP Polls
The post-Week 3 CFB rankings are out, and the Baylor Bears are #17 in both major polls, Coaches and AP, after a 42-7 win over Texas State last night. We probably would have been higher but for BYU’s big loss at Oregon and Penn State’s big win over Auburn. Both the Ducks and the Nittany Lions jumped the Bears in this week’s AP Poll, which had Baylor at the same spot as last week. Penn State made a similar jump in the Coaches Poll because SEC teams are just by default amazing, so beating them makes you amazing, too, regardless of whether their coach is openly referred to as a lame duck across social media.
Small fire set in Shoemaker High School bathroom
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A small fire was intentionally set inside of a Shoemaker High School bathroom on Monday. Killeen Independent School District spokesperson Taina Maya tells FOX 44 the fire was in a bathroom on the second floor. Students and staff were promptly evacuated, and fire extinguishers were used to put it out.
