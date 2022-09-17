Read full article on original website
Related
Post Register
Meridian man selected for new season of Survivor
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A Meridian man, Mike Gabler, has been selected to be on the next season of Survivor. Gabler works at St. Lukes and St. Alphonsus on trans-catheter heart valves. He says the social structure and challenges of the operating room are the perfect structure and challenges to prepare for Survivor, and so was being the oldest castaway of the Season.
Boise Comic Arts Festival returns for 10th year with new venues
BOISE, Idaho — After two years of virtual and hybrid events, the Boise Comic Arts Festival (BCAF) is returning to an in-person event for its tenth year. The free, family-friendly event celebrates comics and fandom, and will feature a number of events including conversations with professionals in the industry and cosplay contests.
Post Register
Searching for the perfect pumpkin? List of Treasure Valley Pumpkin patches
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Summer has ended, which means it's time to get into the fall season spirit. What's a more classic fall activity than going to a pumpkin patch?. Here are some of the best pumpkin patches near the Boise area:. The Berry Ranch: 7998 US-20, Nampa ID,...
Post Register
25 years on, remembering Boise Officer Mark Stall
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Boise Police Department, employees, and friends met at 1 a.m. this morning to remember Officer Mark Stall. Twenty-Five years ago today, Officer Stall was killed in the line of duty. This day every year since that fateful day in 1997 BPD officers, new and old, come together to remember the life that was lost.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Post Register
Camp Rainbow Gold, Blackrock begin "Hidden Paradise."
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Blackrock Homes along with a multitude of subcontractors, construction workers, and vendors have teamed up to build twelve new ADA cabins and two shower houses as a gift for Idaho's children dealing with medical challenges. Children’s cancer charity, Camp Rainbow Gold is spearheading the building...
KIVI-TV
Hyde Park Street Fair is back after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic
BOISE, Idaho — The Hyde Park Street Fair dates back to 1979 as this classic Boise event on the north end brings unique vendors, food and local music to Camel's Back Park for a weekend celebration. The event helps the North End Neighborhood Association raise money to fund community...
KTVB
Grass fire in Boise Foothills nearing containment
The fire is located above Warm Springs Road near Council Springs, according to the Boise Fire Department. Crews expect to have the fire contained Tuesday night.
Morgan Wallen Yells at Fan Just Days After Sold Out Idaho Show
It really is inarguable--the hype that was around Morgan Wallen's concert in Nampa at the Ford Idaho Center was unlike anything that we have seen in a very, very long time. We're lucky enough to work in "the music business" and in no recent memory can we recall a time where a pair of concert tickets were so hot-- not even Garth Brooks on The Blue just a few summers ago.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTVB
Hayman House: a highlight of Idaho history
Erma Andre Madry Hayman was born in Nampa in 1907. She was the twelfth kid in a line of thirteen children born to Charles and Amanda Andre.
KTVB
Moose Fire, Idaho's largest of 2022, has burned 130,000 acres
The Moose Fire is 51% contained. The fire area is more than double the combined area of the Boise and Garden City city limits.
idaho.gov
F&G receives multiple reports of mountain lion in Garden City and West Boise
Between Sept. 12 and Sept. 14, Idaho Fish and Game’s Southwest Region Office received multiple reports of a mountain lion moving through western Boise and Garden City. Footage of the animal was captured on two residential doorbell cameras, allowing Fish and Game to confirm that the animal was a mountain lion.
Boise’s Most Hilarious Halloween Moment in History
Fall is slowly inching its way into our lives and Halloween is certainly taking over stores in the Treasure Valley. Do you know what you are going to be yet? Some favorite costumes are when it is more than just a costume but when the person encompasses the character fully. While many have tried it few have been able to do it as spot on and successfully as a local Boise Sportscaster back in 2013. This is so funny, so brilliant and so well done that it is worth bringing back to the light.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IDOC seeks walkaway from East Boise Reentry Center
BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Correction is looking for a woman who walked away from the East Boise Community Reentry Center Monday night. Crickett Rachel Ray, 29, was last seen at the center at about 8:30 p.m., according to IDOC. Ray's criminal record in Idaho includes convictions...
Post Register
Meridian mom arrested for park violation in court today
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Sara Brady, the mom who took her kids to a park in Meridian and was arrested for violating the Covid-19 playground restrictions order, was in court today. You can see the original story we posted last year HERE. Brady was arrested during a Covid-related protest...
Post Register
Traffic Tip Tuesday: Registration
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — In this week's Traffic Tip Tuesday, CPL. Kyle Wills talks about updating the registration for your vehicle or how registration for a new vehicle works. Click the video player above to learn more.
Town-Shaming Across the Treasure Valley Is The Worst Its Been In Eight Years
You've heard of slut-shaming. You've heard of job-shaming. And now, I present to you...town-shaming. While I'm hardly proud to present it, it's a subject that merits mention. If you ask me, town-shaming is exactly what it sounds like: one person from one town putting down another town and, or, its residents. Over the last eight years, I've experienced an unfair share of town-shaming in Idaho's Treasure Valley. But back then, I didn't have a catchy name for it. In the beginning, I was caught off-guard by the barbs and backhanded comments town-shamers would throw at me. Whether veiled or direct, one shamer after the next would express the low opinion they held for the cozy and semi-country hamlet known as Star.
Names released of couple who died in plane crash east of Preston
Authorities have released the names of the husband and wife who died in a Wednesday plane crash in the Southeast Idaho backcountry. The deceased were the plane’s pilot, Jerry N. Trolard, 63, and his wife and only passenger, Margaret R. Trolard, 68, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday. The Trolards were from Vale, Oregon. Their bodies were found by emergency responders along with the wreckage of the plane on...
Man killed when motorcycle, pickup crash in Canyon County
CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — A man from Nevada died at the scene Monday after his motorcycle and a pickup collided on U.S. Highway 95 in Canyon County just east of Nyssa, Oregon. At about 3:15 p.m. Monday, Idaho State Police said, the driver of a Nissan Titan headed north on Highway 95 turned westbound onto U.S. Highway 20-26 when her pickup and the motorcycle collided.
We Know You Raised Your Teens Better Than This, Idaho
Karen Alert: I want you to know that I know that I'm a major Karen in this scenario. Owyhee High vs. Mountain View High - Saturday, 9/9/2022. Boise teens have really let me down with their embarrassing public behavior. It was the weekend before last at Owyhee High School, one of West Ada School District's newest schools. Nestled among the corn fields on the back roads of Meridian, the Saturday night game had a spectacular turn-out. It also began in the most American way ever. The game between the cross-town rivals featured a tribute to Idaho's first responders and Veterans. Our neighbor's dad, a 97-year-old World War II Veteran, did the coin toss for the game is his great-grandson was quarterbacking for. As I sat beside my husband, a Veteran himself, I found myself beaming with gratitude and appreciation for our patriotic community.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Boise River could be the largest US surface water irrigation system to be electronically monitored
The Pioneer Irrigation District headworks on the Boise River in west Ada County on September 16, 2022. Every drop of water that comes down the Boise River is accounted for; used to irrigate crops and residential lawns and gardens across the Treasure Valley. Water managers are planning to modernize the way they monitor and manage flows to increase efficiency and conservation.
Comments / 1