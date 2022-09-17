ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell, ID

Comments / 1

Related
Post Register

Meridian man selected for new season of Survivor

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A Meridian man, Mike Gabler, has been selected to be on the next season of Survivor. Gabler works at St. Lukes and St. Alphonsus on trans-catheter heart valves. He says the social structure and challenges of the operating room are the perfect structure and challenges to prepare for Survivor, and so was being the oldest castaway of the Season.
MERIDIAN, ID
Post Register

25 years on, remembering Boise Officer Mark Stall

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Boise Police Department, employees, and friends met at 1 a.m. this morning to remember Officer Mark Stall. Twenty-Five years ago today, Officer Stall was killed in the line of duty. This day every year since that fateful day in 1997 BPD officers, new and old, come together to remember the life that was lost.
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Caldwell, ID
Society
City
Caldwell, ID
Local
Idaho Society
Caldwell, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
Post Register

Camp Rainbow Gold, Blackrock begin "Hidden Paradise."

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Blackrock Homes along with a multitude of subcontractors, construction workers, and vendors have teamed up to build twelve new ADA cabins and two shower houses as a gift for Idaho's children dealing with medical challenges. Children’s cancer charity, Camp Rainbow Gold is spearheading the building...
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Morgan Wallen Yells at Fan Just Days After Sold Out Idaho Show

It really is inarguable--the hype that was around Morgan Wallen's concert in Nampa at the Ford Idaho Center was unlike anything that we have seen in a very, very long time. We're lucky enough to work in "the music business" and in no recent memory can we recall a time where a pair of concert tickets were so hot-- not even Garth Brooks on The Blue just a few summers ago.
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Indian Creek
idaho.gov

F&G receives multiple reports of mountain lion in Garden City and West Boise

Between Sept. 12 and Sept. 14, Idaho Fish and Game’s Southwest Region Office received multiple reports of a mountain lion moving through western Boise and Garden City. Footage of the animal was captured on two residential doorbell cameras, allowing Fish and Game to confirm that the animal was a mountain lion.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Boise’s Most Hilarious Halloween Moment in History

Fall is slowly inching its way into our lives and Halloween is certainly taking over stores in the Treasure Valley. Do you know what you are going to be yet? Some favorite costumes are when it is more than just a costume but when the person encompasses the character fully. While many have tried it few have been able to do it as spot on and successfully as a local Boise Sportscaster back in 2013. This is so funny, so brilliant and so well done that it is worth bringing back to the light.
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Post Register

Meridian mom arrested for park violation in court today

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Sara Brady, the mom who took her kids to a park in Meridian and was arrested for violating the Covid-19 playground restrictions order, was in court today. You can see the original story we posted last year HERE. Brady was arrested during a Covid-related protest...
MERIDIAN, ID
Post Register

Traffic Tip Tuesday: Registration

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — In this week's Traffic Tip Tuesday, CPL. Kyle Wills talks about updating the registration for your vehicle or how registration for a new vehicle works. Click the video player above to learn more.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Town-Shaming Across the Treasure Valley Is The Worst Its Been In Eight Years

You've heard of slut-shaming. You've heard of job-shaming. And now, I present to you...town-shaming. While I'm hardly proud to present it, it's a subject that merits mention. If you ask me, town-shaming is exactly what it sounds like: one person from one town putting down another town and, or, its residents. Over the last eight years, I've experienced an unfair share of town-shaming in Idaho's Treasure Valley. But back then, I didn't have a catchy name for it. In the beginning, I was caught off-guard by the barbs and backhanded comments town-shamers would throw at me. Whether veiled or direct, one shamer after the next would express the low opinion they held for the cozy and semi-country hamlet known as Star.
STAR, ID
Idaho State Journal

Names released of couple who died in plane crash east of Preston

Authorities have released the names of the husband and wife who died in a Wednesday plane crash in the Southeast Idaho backcountry. The deceased were the plane’s pilot, Jerry N. Trolard, 63, and his wife and only passenger, Margaret R. Trolard, 68, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday. The Trolards were from Vale, Oregon. Their bodies were found by emergency responders along with the wreckage of the plane on...
PRESTON, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Man killed when motorcycle, pickup crash in Canyon County

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — A man from Nevada died at the scene Monday after his motorcycle and a pickup collided on U.S. Highway 95 in Canyon County just east of Nyssa, Oregon. At about 3:15 p.m. Monday, Idaho State Police said, the driver of a Nissan Titan headed north on Highway 95 turned westbound onto U.S. Highway 20-26 when her pickup and the motorcycle collided.
CANYON COUNTY, ID
MIX 106

We Know You Raised Your Teens Better Than This, Idaho

Karen Alert: I want you to know that I know that I'm a major Karen in this scenario. Owyhee High vs. Mountain View High - Saturday, 9/9/2022. Boise teens have really let me down with their embarrassing public behavior. It was the weekend before last at Owyhee High School, one of West Ada School District's newest schools. Nestled among the corn fields on the back roads of Meridian, the Saturday night game had a spectacular turn-out. It also began in the most American way ever. The game between the cross-town rivals featured a tribute to Idaho's first responders and Veterans. Our neighbor's dad, a 97-year-old World War II Veteran, did the coin toss for the game is his great-grandson was quarterbacking for. As I sat beside my husband, a Veteran himself, I found myself beaming with gratitude and appreciation for our patriotic community.
BOISE, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Boise River could be the largest US surface water irrigation system to be electronically monitored

The Pioneer Irrigation District headworks on the Boise River in west Ada County on September 16, 2022. Every drop of water that comes down the Boise River is accounted for; used to irrigate crops and residential lawns and gardens across the Treasure Valley. Water managers are planning to modernize the way they monitor and manage flows to increase efficiency and conservation.
BOISE, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy