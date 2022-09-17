Read full article on original website
Bianca Belair Says Rumors of The Street Profits Breaking Up Don’t Bother Montez Ford
WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair recently appeared on the In The Kliq Podcast in an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Belair said that Montez Ford isn’t worried about WWE splitting up The Street Profits. As PWMania.com previously noted, WWE management reportedly believes Ford...
Backstage Reaction To Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson And Chris Jericho's AEW Talent Meeting
AEW held a talent meeting following the controversial "All Out" press conference and brawl that took place afterward. With the three EVPs — Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson — and CM Punk all suspended indefinitely from the company, the primary speakers for the meeting were Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, and Bryan Danielson (via Fightful). Unlike previous talent meetings, which have reportedly been received poorly by some members of the roster, the September 7 address was overwhelmingly positive from the perspective of many in attendance.
WWE Referee Charles Robinson Shares Video Of Him Getting Struck At Live Event
Senior WWE official Charles Robinson was accidentally struck in the face at a WWE live event over the weekend. The incident happened at "WWE Saturday Night's Main Event" in Bakersfield, CA, where Drew McIntyre & New Day wrestled Imperium (Gunther, Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser) in a Six-Man Match. At one point during the match, McIntyre lifted Kaiser onto his shoulder and spun the Imperium member around, leading to Kaiser's boot striking Robinson in the face. Robinson would tumble out of the ring from the backlash as McIntyre proceeded to check on the WWE official. Robinson took to Twitter on Sunday to share a video from the incident, as seen below.
WWE Legend Undergoes Emergency Surgery
WWE legend Trish Stratus recently underwent emergency surgery after saying her appendix “was about to burst.” She had to be rushed into the operation due to serious pain in her stomach last week. In a post on social media, Stratus detailed the scary situation. After a day full...
Top WWE Star Wants To Return To NXT
Over the years fans have seen many NXT stars get called up to the main roster and some of them have gone on to achieve major success. Bianca Belair happens to be one of the names who has excelled on the main roster as she’s the current Raw Women’s Champion.
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured several prominent female athletes over the years. Few athletes, if any, have garnered more attention with their photoshoots than Alex Morgan. The legendary United States women's national team star has posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue three times. In fact, Morgan was...
Former WWE World Champion Confirmed For In-Ring Return
Get back in there! It can be difficult to keep track of everyone doing everything in WWE, and that was before all of the returning stars showed up. Those returns have made the WWE roster even bigger and that is going to make things all the more complicated. Now WWE is ready to bring a former World Champion and recently returned star back into the ring.
Ronda Rousey Believes One Of Her WWE Matches Will Become A 'Cult Classic'
Ronda Rousey has an interesting choice for one of her matches that she believes will become a "cult classic." Rousey has been in quite a few high-profile matches dating back to her in-ring debut back in 2018 at WrestleMania 34, but one stands out from the pack in her mind.
Triple H Reportedly Changed Planned Winner In The Middle Of A Match
It’s no big secret that wrestling is pre-determined, but that doesn’t mean that plans can’t change in an instant. Triple H knows what it’s like to be in charge and all of the big decisions that come with his position in the company. Back in 2017,...
WWE is using Bray Wyatt to troll its own fan base
Bray Wyatt hasn’t competed for WWE in over 400 days, but the company is curiously using the memories of The Fiend to troll its own fans in recent days. Triple H has brought back a number of former WWE wrestlers since retaking control of the company’s creative process in recent weeks. Recent events make it seem likely that Bray Wyatt could be the latest star to make his triumphant return to a WWE ring.
DDP Does Not Know Why Triple H Could Not Love NWA Star
Triple H is the recently minted Chief Content Officer of WWE, guiding the company's creative direction following the retirement of Vince McMahon and the termination of John Laurinaitis' contract. McMahon and Laurinaitis were part of an ongoing investigation surrounding hush money being paid to women in return for their silence regarding inappropriate sexual relations.
Steiner Family To Reunite On WWE Programming
The Steiner family is set for a get-together on WWE programming. The Steiner Brothers – Rick and Scott – etched their names in wrestling history as a tag team. Scott also had great success in his singles career, capturing the WCW World Championship. He also had two runs each with the WCW United States Championship and the WCW World Television Championship.
Veteran AEW Star Suggests His 29 Year Career Will End Soon
That would be a big loss. There are a lot of wrestlers who comprise the AEW roster. The company has so many wrestlers in a mixture of newcomers, established names and veterans, who have come together to make for quite the impressive collection. However, sometimes a wrestler is going to head off and that seems to be happening again with a long tenured star.
Solo Sikoa Forced To Relinquish NXT North American Title, Ladder Match Set For Halloween Havoc
Shawn Michaels lays down the law in regard to the NXT North American Championship. The end of the September 13 episode of NXT saw Solo Sikoa defeat Carmelo Hayes for the NXT North American Championship. Solo even defended that title on the September 16 episode of SmackDown. Solo was never meant to challenge for the title as Wes Lee won a fan vote to have the right to challenge Carmella Hayes. Because Sikoa wasn't even a choice for the vote. Therefore, Shawn Michaels has now declared that due to the circumstances surrounding his victory, Solo Sikoa must forfeit the title.
Roman Reigns on His Plans to Smash Logan Paul, Triple H Taking Over for Vince McMahon in WWE
– Following yesterday’s press conference in Las Vegas to announce Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, Roman Reigns spoke to SecondsOut’s Radio Rahim on the upcoming title matchup. Below are some highlights:. Reigns on how a matchup like this happens: “Well, I...
WWE RAW Results – September 19, 2022
WWE RAW Results – September 19, 2022. Bobby Lashley & Seth Rollins lock up to start the match off. Lashley sends Rollins to the mat before Rollins locks in a chin lock. Lashley pushes Rollins to escape, then sends him carrening to the mat then they spill to the outside as Rollins delivers a baseball kick through the middle rope. He sends Lashley’s head into the ring post before both men get back in the ring. Lashley locks in the Hurt Lock, but Rollins escapes and delivers two superkicks. Rollins looks for the Curb Stomp, but Lashley somehow blocks it and clotheslines him out of the ring that sends us to a commercial break.
Roman Reigns: I Didn’t Know Who Logan Paul Was Before He Came To WWE, I’m Not A 15-Year-Old Girl
WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns says he didn’t know who Logan Paul was before he arrived in WWE. Paul was featured on the road to WrestleMania 38, and he made his in-ring debut at “The Showcase of the Immortals.” He later signed with WWE and competed at SummerSlam, where he defeated The Miz. After “The Tribal Chief” appeared on his Impaulsive podcast, the social media star started teasing a match with the champion. Reigns and Paul then faced off at a press conference on September 17, where it was announced that they will clash in a match at WWE Crown Jewel.
Spoilers On Early Plans For Tonight’s WWE RAW
Fightful Select had several notes on the backstage plans for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW, including some spoilers. The previously announced matches include:. * WWE United States Championship: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Seth Rollins. * Austin Theory vs. Kevin Owens. – As of last night, the match between Lashley...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. has been retired for several years now, though he maintains a close relationship to the sport. The legendary NASCAR driver still races every once in a while, as it's a family affair for the Earnhardts. Dale Jr. has been married to his wife, Amy, for several years...
Six Classic Canadian WWE Live Events Added To Peacock
PWInsider reports that WWE added several live events from the Maple Leaf Gardens in Toronto and the Copps Coliseum in Ontario to Peacock today. All of the shows are from 1988. The lineups include:. 3/13/88 – at Copps Coliseum in Hamilton:. *SD Jones vs. Johnny Valiant. *The Killer Bees...
