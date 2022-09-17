ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cowboystatedaily.com

Tucson Police May Charge Luke Bell’s Fentanyl Supplier With Manslaughter

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. If police find out who sold or gave Luke Bell the fentanyl that killed him, that person may be charged with manslaughter. Bell, 32, died Aug. 26 after going missing in Tucson, Arizona. He was a Wyoming-raised country music singer and...
TUCSON, AZ
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Approximately 400,000 Fentanyl Pills, 152 Pounds of Meth Seized at Arizona Border Over the Weekend

ARIZONA - Over the weekend, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Nogales, AZ Point of Entry seized approximately 400,000 fentanyl pills and 152 pounds of meth. According to Port Director Michael W. Humphries, the narcotics were concealed using various methods, including in the back wall of a truck cab and in the side walls of a vehicle. In total, the drugs were found in five loads attempting to cross the border into the U.S.
NOGALES, AZ
KTAR.com

300 pounds of methamphetamine seized in 2 traffic stops north of Tucson

PHOENIX — Arizona troopers seized nearly 300 pounds of methamphetamine in two traffic stops north of Tucson in early September. Carlos Celaya of Tucson, 23, was arrested after a trooper initiated a traffic stop on Interstate 10 near Red Rock on Sept. 7 and found narcotics, according to an Arizona Department of Public Safety press release.
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Tucson, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
The Center Square

Two women caught with over 850,000 fentanyl pills indicted in Arizona

(The Center Square) – Two young women caught carrying hundreds of thousands of fentanyl pills in Arizona are facing felony charges. Kimberli Guadalupe Torres-Marin, 26, and 19-year-old Alexa Torres-Martin after Maricopa County Sheriff's Deputies caught them trafficking large amounts of fentanyl on Aug. 24. They were traveling with more than 850,000 counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl in duffle bags. They were in a vehicle traveling towards Phoenix.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
kyma.com

Authorities in Arizona look to identify four people killed in fiery crash

(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - Authorities are trying to identify four people who died in a fiery crash involving a passenger car and a tractor-trailer near Sedona. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said the crash occurred Sunday afternoon where the driver of the big rig loaded with glass told DPS Troopers that the brakes failed and he couldn’t stop.
SEDONA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 10#Methamphetamine#Fox
12news.com

Man pleads guilty to assaulting federal officer near Arizona border

TUCSON, Ariz. — A 21-year-old man from Mexico has pleaded guilty to assaulting a federal agent at a port of entry into the country, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office of Arizona. On March 24, 2020, Cesar Alejandro Avendano-Soto got into a physical altercation with a...
NOGALES, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson will leave CAP water in Lake Mead for a price

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The city of Tucson has announced it will leave 30,000-acre feet of its Central Arizona Project water allotment in Lake Mead to help shore up the ailing water body. The city has an allotment of 144,000-acre feet annually but uses only about 100,000. In the...
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KOLD-TV

No, the pandemic is not over, Pima County officials say

The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team said Adum Mahamat, 25, was fatally shot by an officer after he refused to drop a firearm. A group of Belgian firefighters traveled to the Old Pueblo to train with the Tucson Fire Department. Former girlfriend of accused child killer Christopher Clements’ continues testimony...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy