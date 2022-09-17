Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
Tucson Police May Charge Luke Bell’s Fentanyl Supplier With Manslaughter
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. If police find out who sold or gave Luke Bell the fentanyl that killed him, that person may be charged with manslaughter. Bell, 32, died Aug. 26 after going missing in Tucson, Arizona. He was a Wyoming-raised country music singer and...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Approximately 400,000 Fentanyl Pills, 152 Pounds of Meth Seized at Arizona Border Over the Weekend
ARIZONA - Over the weekend, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Nogales, AZ Point of Entry seized approximately 400,000 fentanyl pills and 152 pounds of meth. According to Port Director Michael W. Humphries, the narcotics were concealed using various methods, including in the back wall of a truck cab and in the side walls of a vehicle. In total, the drugs were found in five loads attempting to cross the border into the U.S.
PCSO: Spike strips stop woman trying to transport migrants through Arizona
PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. — A driver was taken into custody Tuesday morning by the Pinal County Sheriff's Office after they allegedly attempted transport a group of non-citizens along Interstate 10. Kierra Jones, 35, of Los Angeles was booked into the Pinal County jail for allegedly trying to evade authorities...
KTAR.com
300 pounds of methamphetamine seized in 2 traffic stops north of Tucson
PHOENIX — Arizona troopers seized nearly 300 pounds of methamphetamine in two traffic stops north of Tucson in early September. Carlos Celaya of Tucson, 23, was arrested after a trooper initiated a traffic stop on Interstate 10 near Red Rock on Sept. 7 and found narcotics, according to an Arizona Department of Public Safety press release.
Arizona man indicted for fraud after being caught with 350 catalytic converters, police say
PRESCOTT, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. A Prescott man has been indicted on fraud charges after investigators allegedly found him in possession of 350 catalytic converters. Todd Dawkins, 39, is suspected of illegally selling the converters over the last 18 months, according...
Two Sisters Indicted for Allegedly Possessing More Than 850,000 Counterfeit Pills Laced with Fentanyl
Two sisters are accused of possessing hundreds of thousands of fentanyl-laced pills in Arizona. The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office announced on Monday that a local grand jury indicted Kimberli Guadalupe Torres-Marin, 26, and Alexa Torres-Marin, 19. The two young women each face a count of sale or transportation of narcotic drugs.
Two women caught with over 850,000 fentanyl pills indicted in Arizona
(The Center Square) – Two young women caught carrying hundreds of thousands of fentanyl pills in Arizona are facing felony charges. Kimberli Guadalupe Torres-Marin, 26, and 19-year-old Alexa Torres-Martin after Maricopa County Sheriff's Deputies caught them trafficking large amounts of fentanyl on Aug. 24. They were traveling with more than 850,000 counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl in duffle bags. They were in a vehicle traveling towards Phoenix.
kyma.com
Authorities in Arizona look to identify four people killed in fiery crash
(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - Authorities are trying to identify four people who died in a fiery crash involving a passenger car and a tractor-trailer near Sedona. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said the crash occurred Sunday afternoon where the driver of the big rig loaded with glass told DPS Troopers that the brakes failed and he couldn’t stop.
TPD: Deadly crash near Valencia Road involving three cars
Tucson police responded to a three car collision near Valencia Road. The incident occurred at the intersection of West Valencia Road and South Oak Tree Drive.
12news.com
Man pleads guilty to assaulting federal officer near Arizona border
TUCSON, Ariz. — A 21-year-old man from Mexico has pleaded guilty to assaulting a federal agent at a port of entry into the country, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office of Arizona. On March 24, 2020, Cesar Alejandro Avendano-Soto got into a physical altercation with a...
L.A. Weekly
Devi Marie Stubblefield Arrested after Pedestrian Crash on Grant Road [Tucson, AZ]
25-Year-Old Woman Arrested after Fatal Pedestrian Crash on Stone Avenue. The incident happened on September 9th, just before 7:00 p.m. in the area of North Stone Avenue and East Grant Road. According to reports, the crash involved a pedestrian and a 2007 Cadillac SRX. The Cadillac was driven by 25-year-old...
KOLD-TV
Tucson will leave CAP water in Lake Mead for a price
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The city of Tucson has announced it will leave 30,000-acre feet of its Central Arizona Project water allotment in Lake Mead to help shore up the ailing water body. The city has an allotment of 144,000-acre feet annually but uses only about 100,000. In the...
KOLD-TV
No, the pandemic is not over, Pima County officials say
The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team said Adum Mahamat, 25, was fatally shot by an officer after he refused to drop a firearm. A group of Belgian firefighters traveled to the Old Pueblo to train with the Tucson Fire Department. Former girlfriend of accused child killer Christopher Clements’ continues testimony...
TPD looking for person of interest in deadly car crash
Tucson Police Department traffic detectives are looking for information relating to a deadly car crash on near Grant and Silverbell Roads on Friday, Aug. 26.
fox10phoenix.com
Petrified Forest shooting under investigation after bullet hits NPS vehicle
PETRIFIED FOREST NATIONAL PARK - The National Park Service is looking for the suspect who allegedly shot at two employees at Petrified Forest National Park on Sept. 20. The agency says its employees were driving in a remote area on Tuesday morning when a bullet hit their unmarked vehicle. No...
4 dead after fatal semi-truck and car crash on I-17 near Flagstaff, victims not yet identified
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Arizona DPS is investigating a fatal crash between a semi-truck and a car that erupted into flames on Interstate 17 near Flagstaff on Sunday, leaving four people dead. New information from DPS says that impairment didn't play a part in the crash. The driver of the...
CBS News
Jeep recovered after tumble off cliff that killed tour driver, 2 Arizona women
A 2022 Jeep Gladiator was lifted by a heavy duty tow truck from the canyon floor back to Camp Bird Road on Tuesday afternoon, the day after it slid from the road in an accident that killed its local driver and two women from Arizona who were on a commercial tour.
AZFamily
Woman alleges verbal, physical abuse by former DPS director Frank Milstead
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A former director of the Arizona Department of Public Safety has been served an Order of Protection over allegations of abuse from a woman he was in a relationship with. The woman made the claims against Frank Milstead in a petition filed in Maricopa County...
KOLD-TV
DAY 5: DNA expert weighs in, says Christopher Clements “cannot be excluded as contributor” from evidence found
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The murder trial of accused Tucson child killer 40-year-old Christopher Clements continued Tuesday, Sept. 20, with more witnesses and experts taking the stand. So far, the state has called 15 witnesses to the stand. Clements is facing several charges for allegedly kidnapping and killing...
Sprouts parking-lot assault ends in arrest in Maricopa
A woman was booked into Pinal County Jail on suspicion of assault (domestic violence) and disorderly conduct (domestic violence) after police say she poured Gatorade on a man and took a swing at him on Saturday night.
