Paycor Stadium Ended the Battle for the Bell
There is no more rivalry between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Miami Redhawks. Just take a look at the student sections from last Saturday’s game if there is any doubt. Maybe back in the 90’s or early 2000’s when Miami fielded competitive teams and Cincinnati was just starting to navigate their football program, this rivalry meant something to the fans of both schools, but this game is about as important to both fanbases as Keeping Up With The Kardashians is to Nick Saban. I feel like the millionth person to say this on the internet this week, but this game shouldn’t be played yearly, and definitely should never be hosted at Paycor stadium again.
Recruiting Roundup: Five-Star 2024 Center Projected to Sign With UC; Five-Star Guard Teases Commitment
The five-star news is flowing around UC.
NCAA Basketball: Analyzing top-5 for four-star 2023 G George Washington III
Around a month ago, George Washington III was a commit for the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2023 NCAA Basketball recruiting class, which was ranked as a team in the top 10 overall. But the class ended up taking a hit when the four-star recruit opted to de-commit and become a free agent again.
Cincinnati Moeller, Massillon on the rise for Week 6 of cleveland.com state football rankings
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller is Division I’s new top-ranked high school football team, following St. Edward’s 31-28 loss on Friday at Massillon Washington. The Eagles, who are the defending OHSAA Division I state champions, drop to third in this week’s rankings. Meanwhile, Massillon moved up...
VOICES: What is Dayton’s signature food?
First, let me say that you Daytonians have been welcoming. I moved here in May of last year knowing nothing about Dayton – except for the Wright brothers – and knowing only one person, and that was only by phone. So I had to start from scratch –...
Here's When the Leaves Will Change Color This Fall in the Greater Cincinnati Area
Even those who don't proclaim themselves to be fall fanatics can appreciate one of the most beautiful features of spooky season.
Ohio city expanding scope of work on its 36-hole facility
Golf course architect Chris Wilczynski, ASGCA, has completed a comprehensive bunker renovation project and master plan for the Hills and Dales Courses at Community Golf Club in Dayton, Ohio. Wilczynski was hired in 2021 to develop the bunker enhancement plan to address the ongoing deterioration that had been negatively impacting...
How Cincinnati played a key role in turning tide during World War II
Tri-state men and women played key role in turning the tide during World War II and helping win the war.
Can’t Afford a Trip To New York City or San Francisco? Go to Cincinnati Instead
For the past two years, travelers have flocked to nature spots for social-distance-style vacations. However, one of the biggest travel trends of 2022 is the return of urban holidays, with New York City reclaiming the top U.S. destination booked by travelers. If you are craving a big-city adventure but are low on funds, consider Cincinnati, […]
UC Classics professor will compete on ‘Jeopardy!’
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A professor at the University of Cincinnati will be competing on the long-running gameshow, “Jeopardy!” on Sept. 20. Kelly Shannon-Henderson is an associate professor of Classics at UC and a longtime fan of the CBS show. At UC, the Classics professor also studies Greek and...
Top Ohio foundation taps local leader
A longtime Cincinnati philanthropy leader will become the new leader at one of Ohio’s top private foundations. After a national search to replace its highly revered leader who recently died of pancreatic cancer, the Toledo-based Stranahan Foundation named 25-year Mayerson Foundation veteran Breta Cooper as its executive director. The...
Legendary Mount Adams bar celebrates 85th anniversary this weekend
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Crowley’s in Mount Adams is turning 85 years old this weekend and has a celebration planned. Since opening in 1937, just a few years after prohibition, Crowley’s has been a family-owned bar. “Mom and dad married and 15 years later they didn’t have a penny...
Cincinnati weather: Warm end to Sunday, showers to start off the work week
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati is closing out this Oktoberfest Zinzinnati weekend with some beautiful weather. Through the afternoon, skies will stay bright and highs in the mid-80s. Humidity remains low again, which will be perfect for enjoying all of those outdoor events today. Skies will be partly cloudy tonight, with...
Reports of shots fired on West Galbraith Road in College Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of shots fired on West Galbraith Road in College Hill. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
This Renovated Home in Evanston Used to be a Recording Destination for Local Jazz Musicians
Less than a year after husband-and-wife duo Hydrangea Home Design brought this renovated Victorian beauty back to life in Northside, they’re back with another rehabbed home currently on the market in Evanston. Shortly after purchasing the 1898 five-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom home last March, Marcus and Alyssa Muffet learned that the...
More Ohio cities move to ban discredited anti-LGBTQ+ conversion therapy
On a recent Sunday, nearly 40 congregants gathered together for worship service at the Franklin Circle Christian Church on Cleveland’s near West Side to hear Pastor Richard Hinkelman deliver his Sunday message focused on a well-known verse of the prophet Micah:. “God has shown you, oh mortal, what is...
Police responding to reports of a crash with injuries on Groesbeck Road in College Hill
CINCINNATI — Police responding to reports of a crash with injuries on Groesbeck Road in College Hill. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Cincinnati high school mourns loss of 15-year-old student shot, killed
CINCINNATI — A local high school is mourning the loss of one of their top students after a 15-year-old was shot and killed Friday night. The latest shooting at Main and Orchard in Over-the-Rhine was just two blocks north of the mass shooting last month. Grief counselors were on...
Woman accused of abandoning autistic son near Cincinnati enters plea
CINCINNATI (AP) — An Indiana mother accused of having abandoned her 5-year-old autistic son on an Ohio street earlier this year has pleaded guilty to child endangerment. Heather Adkins, 33, pleaded guilty to child endangerment. Adkins is scheduled for sentencing Sept. 28. She faces a term of five years...
Cincinnati police continue search for missing, endangered man with Alzheimer’s
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police have brought in search and rescue teams to help find a missing endangered man who has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. Officers say Henry Parker, 87, walked away from his home on Cleinview Avenue at 10:30 p.m. Saturday and never returned. Parker does not have...
