Saint Louis, MO

The Associated Press

'Sweetie Pie' star found guilty in nephew's shooting death

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal jury on Friday convicted a former star of the St. Louis-based reality TV show “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s” of arranging the shooting death of his nephew. The jury deliberated about 17 hours over three days before reaching its verdict in the murder-for-hire case against James “Tim” Norman, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. He was charged with conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, murder-for-hire and conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud. Norman and his nephew, Andre Montgomery, both starred in the long-running OWN reality show about a popular soul-food business founded in the St. Louis area by Robbie Montgomery — Norman’s mother and Andre’s grandmother. Prosecutors are not seeking the death penalty but Norman could be sentenced to up to life in prison. Sentencing is set for Dec. 15.
Black Enterprise

Murder-For-Hire Trial Reveals ‘Sweetie Pies’ Star Andre Montgomery Feared His Uncle Days Before His Death

The notorious St. Louis murder-for-hire trial of James “Tim” Norman is in session at the Eagleton Federal Courthouse. According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, prosecutors made opening statements on Tuesday describing Norman as a reality TV personality “desperate” for money. He stands accused of conspiring to have his nephew killed and attempting to collect his life insurance money.
