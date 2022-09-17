ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
H.S. football: Ward carries Holy Spirit to win against Washington Township

By By Kevin Kolodziej
Courier Post
Courier Post
 4 days ago
ABSECON – There are a lot of football players who claim to enjoy the physical aspect of the sport. Far less actually go out and prove it.

Holy Spirit running back Jahcere Ward undoubtedly fits the latter mold.

During his team’s 21-14 victory over Washington Township on Friday night, Ward proved that he truly thrives after being tackled a few times.

“I always try to hit the hole as fast as I can, follow my lead blockers and break off defenders,” Ward said. “But I love the contact and I really enjoy getting hit. That’s the stuff that I love about football.”

Ward doesn’t have the build of a traditional running back. At 5-10 225 pounds, he’s built more like a defensive tackle. But that does not stop him from producing as the team’s primary ball-carrier.

On Friday night, he ran the ball 28 times for 108 yards and the game-winning touchdown late in the fourth quarter. What’s most interesting about his statistics, though, is that his first 14 carries went for 42 yards. His last 14 went for 66.

Translation: the more he gets hit, the better he produces.

“It’s nice having a running back who never gets tackled by the first guy,” Holy Spirit coach Andrew DiPasquale said. “When you don’t get tackled by the first guy, you’re getting three or four yards per carry and that’s all we can ask from him. We know we’re not getting the 50-yard runs from him, we know what he can do. He wears guys down and pops a big one off every once in a while.”

For the opposition, having to tackle a player like Ward can get exhausting. Washington Township coach Mike Schatzman said that his team worked all week in practice on how to defend a runner like Ward.

“He’s a big, physical, downhill type of runner and it’s a different type of look,” he said. “He’s more of an old-school type of back and the kid is a heck of a player. We were focused on trying to contain him and trying to limit him as much as possible, but in the fourth quarter when he’s still treading, it’s tough.”

While Ward was the one racking up the statistics and leading the ground-attack for the Spartans, he knows that it’s far from a one-man operation that allows him to succeed.

“I love my team and I love my o-line,” Ward said. “We’re a team that plays to the final whistle, and after halftime, we knew we had to punch them in the mouth first.”

The Spartans opened up the scoring by going up 14-0 in the first quarter thanks to two Jaylen Llanos touchdown catches from Sean Burns.

Washington Township then tied it up with two second-quarter rushing touchdowns from Giuliano Scavetta and Michael Tomasetti.

After a back-and-forth third quarter, Holy Spirit finally punched in the game-winning score, a 2-yard Ward run with 5:36 remaining in regulation.

“It’s a credit to these kids,” DiPasquale said. “They don’t stop until the final whistle. We don’t win pretty but we find a way to get it done and the kids are awesome. They’re why we win ballgames.”

Three Things We’ve Learned

Holy Spirit can attack you from anywhere. The Spartans had seven different players catch a pass and had three different ball carriers on the evening. They have a deep roster and intend to use as many players as it takes to get the win.

Washington Township is a resilient team. The Minutemen went down 14-0 in the first quarter and could have easily just given up. But instead, they battled back, tied the game and kept it close until the final seconds of the fourth quarter.

∎ The future is bright for the Minutemen. With some injuries to veteran players on their team, the Minutemen were forced to play a handful of kids with minimal varsity game experience. Even though they didn’t win, they held their own against one of the top teams in South Jersey and gained valuable on-field experience in the process.

Game Balls

Jayden Llanos, Holy Spirit, WR, Senior. Llanos caught three passes for 58 yards and two touchdowns, both of which came in the first quarter and set the tone for the game. He also deflected multiple passes playing safety on defense.

Sean Burns, Holy Spirit, QB, Senior. Burns threw for 270 yards and two touchdown passes during his team’s victory. He spread the ball around, as well, hitting seven different receivers while also running the ball twice for 22 yards.

Giuliano Scavetta, Washington Township, RB, Junior. Scavetta ran the ball 14 times for 164 yards, including a 41-yard touchdown, while catching two passes for 14 yards. His longest run of the game was an 84-yard carry, which set up a Michael Tomasetti 6-yard touchdown on the very next play.

They said it

Jayden Llanos, Holy Spirit, WR, Senior

“This is a huge win, especially against a team like Washington Township. They’re good and have a bunch of big kids. We struggled the past couple weeks with setting the tone, but we did tonight and it was beautiful. We played with a lot of heart tonight, and we’re a team that’s always going to fight back.”

Mike Schatzman, Washington Township head coach

“We’re a tough bunch and we have a tough group of kids that plays for 48 minutes no matter what the score is. We control what we can control, and we had a lot of young, inexperienced guys step up tonight. Some little things that we talked about kind of bit us in the foot, but we played hard and that’s all I can ask for.”

