WSLS
VSP: 26-year-old pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. A 26-year-old pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Route 460 in Bedford County, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities were called to the scene of the crash at about 12:30 a.m. for a report of the crash. Virginia State Police have identified...
WSLS
Authorities investigating crash that left one dead in Campbell County
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Authorities are investigating a crash that resulted in one fatality in Campbell County, according to Virginia State Police. Police said the crash occurred at 7:24 a.m. Tuesday in the 9300 block of Richmond Highway when a 2019 Toyota Corolla was traveling east and was rear-ended by an eastbound 2012 Honda Civic.
WDBJ7.com
Name released of man who died after Roanoke Co. fire
ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Harry Cunningham Harris, 82, was identified as the victim of Sunday morning’s fire in the 4700 block of Fort Lewis Church Road, according to Roanoke Co. Fire & Rescue. The fire was reported shortly before 5 a.m. and neighbors told crews there was possibly...
WDBJ7.com
Campbell County crash kills one
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person was killed Thursday in a crash on Richmond Highway/US 460 in Campbell County. Virginia State Police say the crash occurred at 7:24 a.m. September 20 in the 9300 block of Richmond Highway. Police say the driver of a Toyota Corolla was headed east...
WSLS
Multi-vehicle crash on VA-116 in Franklin County cleared
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared. A multi-vehicle crash on VA-116 in Franklin County is causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities say the crash happened near Candlelight Lane, Mount Hebron Lane, Mountain Breeze Drive, Old Hollow Lane and Park Lane. As of 6:20 a.m., all...
altavistajournal.com
UPDATE: Hwy 460 crash results in fatality
Multi-vehicle accident backs up traffic for a mile. The Virginia State Police are investigating a multi-car collision that left one driver dead this morning in Campbell County in the 9300 block of Richmond Highway. The crash, which VSP Public Relations Director Corinne Geller put at 7:24 a.m., initially involved three...
WSLS
Multi-vehicle crash on Route 460 in Campbell County cleared
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared. A multi-vehicle crash on Route 460 in Campbell County is causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities say it happened near Route 752, or Mt. Olivet Church Road, and has closed all east lanes. Stay with 10 News for the...
WBTM
Rockingham County Man Charged with Death by Distribution
The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department has charged William George Crowe, 41, of Summerfield, NC with death by distribution of certain controlled substances in connection to the death of Phil Insinga. Crowe was arrested on Sept 19, 2022 at 4 pm and was placed in the Rockingham County Detention Facility.
WSLS
Man charged with Lynchburg murder, police chase granted bond
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Lynchburg man arrested with murder has been granted bond, according to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney in Lynchburg. Keri Sharpe was arrested in March and charged with second-degree murder along with possession and use of a firearm in connection with the death of 47-year-old Jared Davis.
WBTM
Pittsylvania County Man Convicted in 2021 First-Degree Murder Charge
A Pittsylvania County man was convicted of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony on Monday. Montel Oakley, 45, was convicted in the shooting death of Corey Andrew Moon in Pittsylvania County Circuit Court. The shooting occurred on July 11, 2021 as Oakley and Moon...
wfirnews.com
Underage alcohol use likely factor in fatal Franklin County accident
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Friday, (Sept 16) at 6:15 p.m. on Route 615, five miles east of Route 220 in Franklin County. A 1989 Toyota pickup truck was traveling east on Route 619,...
altavistajournal.com
Multi-vehicle accident backs up traffic on Hwy 460
A multi-vehicle accident this morning on Hwy 460 led to multiple vehicle fires, traffic backed up for a mile, and a temporary detour. Communications Manager Len Stevens of the VDOT Lynchburg Regional Office, reported that he first heard of the incident at around 7:45 a.m. He confirmed that it was indeed a multi-vehicle accident, and it took place in the eastbound lanes of Hwy 460 (Richmond Highway) at Route 752, or Mt. Olivet Church Rd. (This intersection is roughly midway between the Lynchburg-Campbell County border and the Campbell-Appomattox Counties border along U.S. 460.)
WDBJ7.com
Pulaski County woman found safe
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Breanna was found safe, according to the Town of Pulaski Police. EARLIER STORY: A Pulaski County woman has been reported missing, according to the Pulaski County Police Department. Police say 23-year-old Breanna Nicole Smith was last reported seen at 9:30 p.m. Monday in the...
WSET
Police working to determine cause of death after juvenile shot and killed in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Police said they were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound on Saturday. This incident happened at the 1500 block of Shamrock Street NW at approximately 11:40 p.m., police said. Responding officers said they found an...
wallstreetwindow.com
Multiple Arrests Made in Connection with Motor Vehicle Thefts In Danville, Virginia
The Danville Police Department patrol unit began special focused investigations to address a pattern of thefts from unlocked vehicles which led to two thefts of motor vehicles over the weekend. The pattern included personal items of value and firearms left in vehicles being stolen. The follow-up investigation on these suspects...
WSET
Car overturns in crash on Lakeside Drive in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A car overturned in a crash in Lynchburg on Monday afternoon. The crash happened on Lakeside Drive near the Sheetz and Aldi's grocery store. It is unclear what caused the crash, but ABC13 has reached out to determine a cause.
WBTM
Danville Police Make Multiple Arrests in Connection to Stolen Vehicles
The Danville Police Department patrol unit began special focused investigations to address a pattern of thefts from unlocked vehicles which led to two thefts of motor vehicles over the weekend. The pattern included personal items of value and firearms left in vehicles being stolen. After midnight on the early morning...
Man charged with DWI in fatal Stokes County crash: NCSHP
STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged with several felonies following a fatal crash in Stokes County on Monday night, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Nehemiah Russell James is accused of losing control of his 2015 Nissan and crossing the center lane of Mountain View Road, striking Joseph “Cole” Southern […]
chathamstartribune.com
Oakley found guilty of killing friend
Montel Oakley of Hurt was found guilty of first degree murder Monday after a Pittsylvania County jury deliberated for 45 minutes. Oakley was convicted of killing his friend, Corey Andrew Moon, 44, of Troutville during an argument over music CDs on July 11, 2021. Oakley was also convicted of related weapons charges. He is scheduled for sentencing on Nov. 18.
wallstreetwindow.com
Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department Is Seeking Information On Large Stolen Propane Tank From The Reidsville Area
The Rockingham County Sheriff’s office is seeking information concerning a large stolen propane tank. “The tank is very similar to the one pictured in this post, but has a red stripe on it and was about 80% full of propane when taken. The larceny occurred at 216 Hidden Lake Drive Reidsville, NC around September 12/13, 2022. The tank was removed by a crane and a large truck,” the office wrote on its Facebook page.
