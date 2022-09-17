‘Absolutely not’: Republican Van Orden declines debate invitation, instead pushes for town hall forum

Read full article on original website
Senate hopeful Barnes removes second law enforcement endorsement
MADISON, Wis. (AP/WISC) — Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes’ campaign has removed the names of two law enforcement officers from a list of endorsements, including one who did not, in fact, back Barnes. Barnes’ campaign on Thursday released the list of nine endorsements from current and former...
La Crosse Co. Sheriff’s Dept. captain denies endorsing Barnes for U.S. Senate
MADISON, Wis. — A captain in the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Department who was included in a press release of law enforcement officials endorsing Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes says he made no such endorsement. Capt. John Siegel, who is also running as a Democrat for La...
Wisconsin nonprofit begins Rail Safety Week urging driver safety near railroads
TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) — A Wisconsin nonprofit is partnering with local and international law enforcement to put more attention on driver safety near railroads. Monday marked the official start of Rail Safety Week, and Wisconsin Operation Lifesaver, state emergency responders and even Canadian officials are uniting to urge drivers to be careful at railroad crossings.
