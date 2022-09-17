Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cnyhomepage.com
New Hartford girls soccer extends unbeaten streak to 45 with TVL win over CVA
ILION, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford girls soccer team came into 2022 having won 37 games in a row, but wasn’t hesitant to schedule the best of the best in New York State early in their season with both the 2021 Class AA State Champions (Massapequa) and the 2021 Class AA Runners-Up (Monroe-Woodbury) on the docket within the first 10 games. The Spartans would go 1-0-1 through those games, turning their, “winning streak,” into an, “unbeaten streak,” but carrying that momentum into Tri-Valley League competition, taking down #18 Class B state-ranked Central Valley Academy on the road 3-0 with three first half goals.
cnyhomepage.com
Shining Bright; Diamond’s 4 goals lead Cooperstown boys soccer past Herkimer
HERKIMER, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Cooperstown boys soccer team was ranked fifth in Class C in the first New York State Sportswriters Association poll of the year, but despite going all of last week without a loss, fell to seventh as two non-Section III teams jumped to the fourth and fifth spots on the list. The Hawkeyes proved on Tuesday night that they are a force to be reckoned with though, scoring six goals, four of them coming from Senior Colby Diamond, in a 6-1 win over the Herkimer Magicians on the road.
localsyr.com
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor
(STACKER)- Brunch—the portmanteau is combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you’re looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated brunch restaurants in Syracuse on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.
First state girls soccer poll released: 18 Section III teams earn spot
Syracuse, N.Y. — The first girls soccer state rankings have been released and 18 Section III teams are ranked. New Hartford is the highest-ranked team from Section III. The defending state champions earned the No. 1 spot in Class A this week. East Syracuse Minoa joins New Hartford in the top five. ESM comes in ranked No. 5.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cnyhomepage.com
No. 10 Field Hockey Rolls Past No. 18 Duke
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – SYRACUSE, N.Y. – For a third straight meeting, the Syracuse University field hockey team, ranked 10th this week, scored at least five times against Duke, picking up a 5-1 win over the Blue Devils to open ACC play Friday night. The Orange (6-1,...
cnyhomepage.com
Penalty Stroke Lifts No. 10 Syracuse Field Hockey in Defensive Battle
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – It was a defensive stalemate for 58 minutes at J.S. Coyne Stadium on Sunday before No. 10 Syracuse broke through with two minutes left thanks to a penalty stroke, dispatching Hofstra University 1-0. Laura Graziosi went stick-side low against Pride netminder Merlijn van der Vegt with 1:59 showing on the clock to keep the ‘Cuse unbeaten at home with a 3-0 record.
Adam Weitsman, SU’s biggest athletic booster, wants to draw 5-star players with eye-popping NIL offer
Syracuse, N.Y. – Syracuse University’s most famous sports booster has decided to get involved in the name, image and likeness (NIL) space and will offer $1 million per year to one five-star football player and one five-star basketball player to represent his companies. Adam Weitsman, an Upstate New...
Daily Orange
Here are 5 local festivals to welcome the fall season
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Located about 20 minutes outside of Syracuse, the town of LaFayette is surrounded by forestry, making it a prime location to appreciate central New York’s transition into autumn. The region has long been known for its great bounty of apples during the fall months.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cnyhomepage.com
#3 Duke Defeats Orange On Last-Minute Goal
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Syracuse (7-2-0, 0-1-0) battled #3 Duke (6-2-0, 1-0-0) down to the wire before the Blue Devils managed to emerge with a 1-0 triumph on Friday night at the SU Soccer Stadium. The outcome ended the Orange’s six-game winning streak. Junior Maggie Graham tallied...
cnyhomepage.com
Wagner game scheduled for 5 PM kick on ACCNX
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Syracuse’s matchup against Wagner on Saturday, October 1 is scheduled for a 5 p.m. kickoff. The game will be televised on ACC Network Extra. Before the Orange take on Wagner, ‘Cuse has a primetime nationally televised ACC contest on Friday night vs. Virginia....
Syracuse football game vs. Wagner is slotted for an evening kickoff, will stream on ACC Network Extra
Syracuse, N.Y. — By the time Syracuse football heads into its Week 6 bye, it will have already played four coveted night games in 2022, the same amount it did in the entire 2021 season. The Orange hosts Wagner for its homecoming game at 5 p.m. Oct. 1 inside...
cnyhomepage.com
#16 SU Men’s Soccer team knocks off #1 Clemson
CLEMSON, S.C. (SU ATHLETICS) – In a season with signature moments against ranked teams Penn State and Notre Dame, Syracuse men’s soccer added a marquee road win to its resume with a 2-1 victory over defending national champion and No. 1 Clemson. The Tigers opened the scoring in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cnyhomepage.com
Paving starts on Route 840 to Route 5/12 ramp, Sept 20
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Regional Office of the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) has announced that paving of the Route 840 eastbound to Route 5 west/12 southbound ramp will begin in Utica and New Hartford starting Tuesday, September 20th. The project will take place between...
localsyr.com
Syracuse Gun Show returns to the fairgrounds
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The largest gun show in the state was back in Syracuse this weekend, but not before some initial confusion as to whether or not it would be allowed. New gun laws blocked people from carrying guns into certain public spaces labeled as sensitive areas but...
localsyr.com
City of Syracuse to repair Grant Boulevard and Butternut Street
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The City of Syracuse will be closing Grant Boulevard from Cleveland Avenue to Craig Street beginning on Wednesday, September 21, to make repairs to Butternut Street. Crews plan on closing a portion of Grant Boulevard to replace sewer and water mains. The road will remain closed while...
cnycentral.com
Will take months and millions to recycle abandoned stash of hand sanitizer
ORISKANY, NY (WRGB) — It's the start of the last chapter in the saga of the very expensive NYS clean hand sanitizer that has been hidden away on the outskirts of a state facility in Central New York for months. Ever since we revealed the state of NY had...
$969,000 home in Skaneateles: See 128 home sales in Onondaga County
128 home sales were recorded this week at the Onondaga County Clerk’s office between Sep. 5 and Sep. 9. The most expensive home sold was a 4-bedroom, 3-bath colonial in the Town of Skaneateles that sold for $969,000.00 according to Onondaga County real estate records. (See photos of the home)
Are These Truly The 10 Best Restaurants in Central New York?
There are so many different options when it comes to picking a place to dine here in Central New York. What are you feeling like? Italian? Mediterranean? Fine dining? Casual? A diner?. Maybe you're looking to try somewhere you have never been before - or - you simply want a...
Garrett Shrader confirms there was a team illness last week, says he’s ready to go for Week 4
Syracuse, N.Y. — After alluding Saturday to struggles he’d had going into the Purdue game, Garrett Shrader confirmed to media Tuesday that the team battled an illness during Week 3 of practice. “We did have some sickness going around,” Shrader said. “I was fine.”. The quarterback...
C-NS’s Hannah Boyle: ‘I’m so proud of myself for crossing the line (first)’ (83 photos)
For Hannah Boyle, running cross country has been an eye-opening transition. The senior is used to running indoor and outdoor track for Cicero-North Syracuse, including in distance events.
Comments / 0