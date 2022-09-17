HERKIMER, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Cooperstown boys soccer team was ranked fifth in Class C in the first New York State Sportswriters Association poll of the year, but despite going all of last week without a loss, fell to seventh as two non-Section III teams jumped to the fourth and fifth spots on the list. The Hawkeyes proved on Tuesday night that they are a force to be reckoned with though, scoring six goals, four of them coming from Senior Colby Diamond, in a 6-1 win over the Herkimer Magicians on the road.

COOPERSTOWN, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO