Utica, NY

cnyhomepage.com

New Hartford girls soccer extends unbeaten streak to 45 with TVL win over CVA

ILION, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford girls soccer team came into 2022 having won 37 games in a row, but wasn’t hesitant to schedule the best of the best in New York State early in their season with both the 2021 Class AA State Champions (Massapequa) and the 2021 Class AA Runners-Up (Monroe-Woodbury) on the docket within the first 10 games. The Spartans would go 1-0-1 through those games, turning their, “winning streak,” into an, “unbeaten streak,” but carrying that momentum into Tri-Valley League competition, taking down #18 Class B state-ranked Central Valley Academy on the road 3-0 with three first half goals.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Shining Bright; Diamond’s 4 goals lead Cooperstown boys soccer past Herkimer

HERKIMER, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Cooperstown boys soccer team was ranked fifth in Class C in the first New York State Sportswriters Association poll of the year, but despite going all of last week without a loss, fell to seventh as two non-Section III teams jumped to the fourth and fifth spots on the list. The Hawkeyes proved on Tuesday night that they are a force to be reckoned with though, scoring six goals, four of them coming from Senior Colby Diamond, in a 6-1 win over the Herkimer Magicians on the road.
COOPERSTOWN, NY
localsyr.com

Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor

(STACKER)- Brunch—the portmanteau is combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you’re looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated brunch restaurants in Syracuse on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.
SYRACUSE, NY
Football
cnyhomepage.com

No. 10 Field Hockey Rolls Past No. 18 Duke

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – SYRACUSE, N.Y. – For a third straight meeting, the Syracuse University field hockey team, ranked 10th this week, scored at least five times against Duke, picking up a 5-1 win over the Blue Devils to open ACC play Friday night. The Orange (6-1,...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Penalty Stroke Lifts No. 10 Syracuse Field Hockey in Defensive Battle

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – It was a defensive stalemate for 58 minutes at J.S. Coyne Stadium on Sunday before No. 10 Syracuse broke through with two minutes left thanks to a penalty stroke, dispatching Hofstra University 1-0. Laura Graziosi went stick-side low against Pride netminder Merlijn van der Vegt with 1:59 showing on the clock to keep the ‘Cuse unbeaten at home with a 3-0 record.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Here are 5 local festivals to welcome the fall season

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Located about 20 minutes outside of Syracuse, the town of LaFayette is surrounded by forestry, making it a prime location to appreciate central New York’s transition into autumn. The region has long been known for its great bounty of apples during the fall months.
LAFAYETTE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

#3 Duke Defeats Orange On Last-Minute Goal

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Syracuse (7-2-0, 0-1-0) battled #3 Duke (6-2-0, 1-0-0) down to the wire before the Blue Devils managed to emerge with a 1-0 triumph on Friday night at the SU Soccer Stadium. The outcome ended the Orange’s six-game winning streak. Junior Maggie Graham tallied...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Wagner game scheduled for 5 PM kick on ACCNX

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Syracuse’s matchup against Wagner on Saturday, October 1 is scheduled for a 5 p.m. kickoff. The game will be televised on ACC Network Extra. Before the Orange take on Wagner, ‘Cuse has a primetime nationally televised ACC contest on Friday night vs. Virginia....
SYRACUSE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

#16 SU Men’s Soccer team knocks off #1 Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. (SU ATHLETICS) – In a season with signature moments against ranked teams Penn State and Notre Dame, Syracuse men’s soccer added a marquee road win to its resume with a 2-1 victory over defending national champion and No. 1 Clemson. The Tigers opened the scoring in...
CLEMSON, SC
cnyhomepage.com

Paving starts on Route 840 to Route 5/12 ramp, Sept 20

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Regional Office of the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) has announced that paving of the Route 840 eastbound to Route 5 west/12 southbound ramp will begin in Utica and New Hartford starting Tuesday, September 20th. The project will take place between...
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

Syracuse Gun Show returns to the fairgrounds

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The largest gun show in the state was back in Syracuse this weekend, but not before some initial confusion as to whether or not it would be allowed. New gun laws blocked people from carrying guns into certain public spaces labeled as sensitive areas but...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

City of Syracuse to repair Grant Boulevard and Butternut Street

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The City of Syracuse will be closing Grant Boulevard from Cleveland Avenue to Craig Street beginning on Wednesday, September 21, to make repairs to Butternut Street. Crews plan on closing a portion of Grant Boulevard to replace sewer and water mains. The road will remain closed while...
SYRACUSE, NY

