Bishop Sunrise Rotary Club to Host Candidate Forum for District 3 Inyo County Supervisor October 13
The Bishop Sunrise Rotary Club is sponsoring a free public Candidate Forum for the District 3 Inyo County Supervisor’s race to be held on Thursday, October 13 at 6:00 PM at the Cerro Coso Community College, Bishop Campus. Two candidates, Kody Jaeger, who is the Assistant Tribal Administrator for...
Bishop Tennis Traveled to Ridgecrest on Friday to Take on the Burros.
The Southern Section match format was played with 18 sets being played. A total of 10 sets would need to be won to win the match for the day. The match consists of 3 doubles teams and 3 singles teams. Although The Broncos played well they were only able to...
