Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
x1071.com
Groundbreaking held for addition to River Arts Center at Sauk Prairie High School
PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. — Work is underway on an addition to the River Arts Center at Sauk Prairie High School. The school community held a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday afternoon for the Leola Hall addition to the performing arts center. The facility, named after philanthropist Leola “Lea” Culver, will serve as a “black box” that can fill any number of uses, Culver said.
x1071.com
Wisconsin Veterans Museum’s Talking Spirits Cemetery Tour returns
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Veterans Museum is preparing for spooky season with its 24th-annual Talking Spirits Cemetery Tour. This year’s tour, titled “Henceforth and Forever Free,” highlights the impact of the Emancipation Proclamation on five former slaves who came to Madison after their enslavement ended.
x1071.com
Delta Beer Lab takes the fight against domestic violence to the taproom
MADISON, Wis. — A local brewery came up with a way to help stop domestic violence this month. Delta Beer Lab, based in Madison, partnered with Milwaukee-based Third Space Brewing to roll out a new beer called “One in Four.” One in four women and one in nine men in the community are affected by domestic violence, hence the name.
x1071.com
In the 608: Celebrating 18 years of Horizon High School
MADISON, Wis. – It’s been helping teens succeed in sobriety and school for eighteen years, and now there is a chance to help Horizon High School continue its mission. Horizon High School provides students in recovery a safe and supportive community in an academic and therapeutic environment. They provide support for young people in the Madison and Dane County area who suffer from addiction and substance use disorder. HHS prepares students for higher education and employment and to become productive members of our community.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
x1071.com
Madison volunteers team up to build beds for children
MADISON, Wis. — A team of volunteers got to work Tuesday to ensure children had a comfortable place to sleep. The Madison chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace held their first ever “Bed Build” at Ashley Furniture. Local volunteers joined the chapter to build 40 beds that will be sent to children in need.
x1071.com
Barks for Parks raises money for Dane County dog parks
MADISON, Wis. — The dog days of summer are well behind us, but it was certainly a dog day in Verona on Sunday. Good boys, girls and their owners gathered at Prairie Moraine County Park for ‘Barks for Parks,’ an event raising to raise money for the Dane County Parks Department.
x1071.com
GoFundMe supporting family of late teacher, coach raises over $36K
MONONA, Wis. — A GoFundMe set up to support the family of a Monona Grove High School teacher who died unexpectedly last week has raised over $36,000. Art teacher, Anime Club and Asian Club supervisor and tennis coach Charles Pyng collapsed while coaching a tennis match Thursday evening and later passed away, district officials said. He lived in Monona with his wife and three children.
x1071.com
Suspect in summer burglary of Madison non-profit arrested
MADISON, Wis. — Police have arrested a man they said burglarized a Madison non-profit on the city’s southeast side in July. In an update Tuesday night, police said the 35-year-old man faces tentative charges of burglary, resisting/obstructing an officer and bail jumping. The burglary happened at Camp Createability...
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Massive Corn Maze in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit During Fall
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Best Things Wisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. With Fall quickly approaching, it's once again that time of year for things like haunted houses, corn mazes, and pumpkin patches.
x1071.com
2,700+ Madison customers without power Monday night
MADISON, Wis. — A couple of thousand Alliant energy customers are without power Wednesday night. According to their outage map, the 2,795 customers are on the west side as of 11:55 p.m. A representative said the outage occurred when a car crashed into a transformer. This is a developing...
x1071.com
In the 608: ‘Skilled Trades Showcase’ preview
PORTAGE, Wis. – The Madison College Portage Enterprise Center is hosting a special event for students on Wednesday, September 21. It’s called the Skilled Trades Showcase. You can learn more about careers and training in the trades and also ask employers and instructors about hot jobs and apprenticeship opportunities. It’s an opportunity to talk to recruiters and early college advisors about the application process. Families are invited to attend, too.
wiproud.com
Police get report of alligator at family park in Wisconsin, DNR says it could be a Black Caiman
KEWASKUM, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities just south of Fond du Lac County were told that an alligator was seen in a pond at a family park. The Kewaskum Police Department posted on its Facebook page about a report of an alligator in a pond at a local park. On September 18 police were told there was an alligator in the pond at Reigle Family Park.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
UPMATTERS
Two, $1 million Wisconsin Lottery winners in back-to-back days
(WFRV) – We’ve all daydreamed about it. What would you do if you suddenly became a millionaire overnight?. The Wisconsin Lottery has rewarded a lot of money this past week, with a Powerball and a Mega Millions winner on September 13 and 14 respectively. Both tickets are worth...
x1071.com
Madison Common Council opts not to ban tear gas, will require report after use
MADISON, WIS. — Madison will continue to allow police to use tear gas for crowd control. The Common Council opted not to prohibit the chemical agent in a meeting Tuesday, however, alders did vote to require a report from the Independent Police Monitor after tear gas is used. The report would be started within 30 days of the event where the gas was used.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 SB in Outagamie County
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the crash on I-41 SB in Outagamie County. According to WisDOT, all lanes have reopened to motorists and the crash is cleared. The crash was expected to take around one hour to clear, but...
Body found floating in Lake Monona Tuesday evening, sheriff’s office says
MADISON, Wis. — A person’s body was found floating in the water on Lake Monona Tuesday evening, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said. In a news release Tuesday night, the sheriff’s office said deputies responded to a call of a body in the water shortly after 5:50 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Few additional details were...
x1071.com
In the 608: Meriter Hospital ICU Trauma Recovery Group
MADISON, Wis. – Throughout the pandemic, we know our frontline workers were front and center in helping our families and friends make it through the worst of times. UnityPoint Health – Meriter recognized the struggles and trauma their ICU staff was dealing with and wanted to provide a supportive and healing environment.
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Latest Fox Valley $1 million lottery winner purchased in Appleton
APPLETON — The latest $1 million winner in the Fox Valley was purchased Wednesday at an Appleton gas station. The Mega Millions ticket was sold Sept. 14, 2022 at the Northland Citgo in Appleton, according to the Wisconsin lottery. The big payout comes just two months after someone won...
GoFundMe fundraiser for children of couple in murder-suicide reaches $100,000
The Madison community is continuing to work together to offer support for three young children left behind after their parents died in a murder-suicide last weekend.
x1071.com
Applications open to fill vacancy on Madison city council following Halverson’s resignation
MADISON, Wis. — Applications to fill the vacant alderperson position for District 17 are now open. The City of Madison announced that applications for the seat will be accepted until 4:30 p.m. on October 3. Applicants must live in District 17, which encompasses Madison’s northeast corner near East Towne Mall.
Comments / 0