MADISON, Wis. – It’s been helping teens succeed in sobriety and school for eighteen years, and now there is a chance to help Horizon High School continue its mission. Horizon High School provides students in recovery a safe and supportive community in an academic and therapeutic environment. They provide support for young people in the Madison and Dane County area who suffer from addiction and substance use disorder. HHS prepares students for higher education and employment and to become productive members of our community.

MADISON, WI ・ 18 HOURS AGO