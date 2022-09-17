ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ballston Spa, NY

Ballston Spa rolls past Columbia 34-14

By Brandon Williams
 4 days ago

BALLSTON SPA, NY ( NEWS10 ) — We head to Class A where Columbia hit the road to take on Ballston Spa.

The Blue Devils defense had its hands full tonight with the Scotties offense led by Nico Savini who got things rolling early in the first quarter. Savini broke off a long run to set up Ballston Spa at the Blue Devils 10 yard line. From there Troy Gottman took the hand off and raced for the pylon to put Ballston up 6-0.

Columbia’s special teams unit made a play on the Scotties next possession forcing a safety to get them on the board, 6-2. They would find the end zone later, but Ballston Spa poured it on and won the game 34-14.

The Scotties will face Albany at home next week and Columbia will hit the road to face Amsterdam.

