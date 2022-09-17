COLUMBIA, S.C. — The 2022 schedule is just three games in but the next year's schedule for South Carolina football is officially set. The Gamecocks were already set to play North Carolina, Furman, Jacksonville State and Clemson in the non-conference portion of its schedule, but with the SEC releasing each teams conference slate on Tuesday evening, the only remaining information concerning next year's schedule is kickoff times and television broadcasts.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 14 HOURS AGO