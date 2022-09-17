Read full article on original website
The South Carolina State Fair Hosts Sensory-Friendly Morning on October 13thPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Antischism: Anarcho-punk Band of South CarolinaTyler Mc.Columbia, SC
Mount Ariel Chapter, DAR receives regional, national awardsK. Lea PetitGreenwood, SC
DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and PoliciesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen National Guard Soldier Dies During Training ExerciseKyle SchepperleyColumbia, SC
Versatile hitter Ethan Wagner commits to South Carolina
The South Carolina baseball program has added another player to its 2024 recruiting class as offensive third baseman and outfielder Ethan Wagner publicly made his pledge to the program on Tuesday. Wagner, a native of Aurora, Ill. but now attending P27 Academy in Lexington, chose the Gamecocks over several other...
WLTX.com
South Carolina's 2023 college football schedule has been unveiled
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The 2022 schedule is just three games in but the next year's schedule for South Carolina football is officially set. The Gamecocks were already set to play North Carolina, Furman, Jacksonville State and Clemson in the non-conference portion of its schedule, but with the SEC releasing each teams conference slate on Tuesday evening, the only remaining information concerning next year's schedule is kickoff times and television broadcasts.
dawgnation.com
Georgia players determined to ensure Will Muschamp made victorious return to South Carolina
ATHENS — There was no “Game Ball” presentation for Will Muschamp, but the sentiment was there for the Georgia defensive coordinator. “He definitely didn’t talk about it, but we know where he came from,” UGA linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson said after the Bulldogs beat a South Carolina program Muschamp once served as head coach.
thecomeback.com
South Carolina football coach apologizes for shocking Title IX gaffe
It’s always a bad sign for a college football coach to have to apologize for something else other than his team’s performance during a 41-point loss to a conference rival. But that’s exactly what has happened to South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer after his team’s loss to the University of Georgia on Saturday.
WLTX.com
South Carolina seeks a solution to slow starts
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The last two weeks have seen a disturbing trend for South Carolina football. The Gamecocks saw Arkansas score touchdowns on their opening three drives only to watch Georgia accomplish the same feat this past Saturday in a 48-7 win. While Carolina's opening SEC games have come...
IN PHOTOS: Faces in the Crowd - Georgia
South Carolina hosted top-ranked Georgia in the home conference opener Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. A second straight sell out in Columbia saw the Gamecocks drop consecutive SEC games with a 48-7 loss. Check out our weekly Faces in the Crowd gallery to see if you were spotted Saturday.
College Football World Reacts To Female Athlete Controversy
South Carolina honored its female athletes during the second quarter of Saturday's game against Georgia. Unfortunately, it didn't appear to be planned very well. Most of the female athletes had to be rushed off the field, leading to some upset football fans. It wasn't on the female athletes, though. "All...
WRDW-TV
Aiken County youth football parents voice concerns on field cost
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Kids in Aiken are having a hard time playing their youth football games, all because of money problems. The youth football team has two options. Pay thousands of dollars in maintenance fees to Aiken County to use the local high school or drive to Wagener-Salley. When...
FOX Carolina
Another earthquake hits South Carolina
ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina’s Midlands were hit by another earthquake on Tuesday. The U.S. Geological Survey said the 1.9-magnitude quake struck four miles southeast of Elgin around 11 a.m. Since December, there have been more than 80 earthquakes recorded in South Carolina.
WLTX.com
More summer-like South Carolina temperatures today
COLUMBIA, S.C. — High pressure will continue to dominate our weather over the next few days. It will be another hot, summer-like day across the area. Record high temperatures are possible Thursday. A cold front will cross the area Thursday. This will bring in cooler air for Friday and for the start of the weekend.
Soda City Biz WIRE
Family Connection of South Carolina Announces Elizabeth Kinney as Board of Directors President
Columbia, SC — Family Connection of South Carolina recently elected Elizabeth Kinney, of School District Five of Lexington and Richland Counties, as president of the board of directors. Mrs. Kinney has served as a board member since 2020. John Roberts, Partner at Burr & Forman, served as president from 2019 – August 2022. Mr. Roberts will remain a member of the board.
WLTX.com
'Follow Me Crusade' gets ready in Sumter
Two years have gone into the planning of the revival. Native and country music star Lee Brice will be in attendance.
WYFF4.com
Woman found dead in Belk store bathroom inside Columbia, South Carolina mall, police say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The body of a woman was found in the bathroom of a Belk store inside a South Carolina mall Monday after not being seen by her coworkers or family since Thursday, according to police. The woman, identified as 63-year-old Bessie Durham, was a janitor at the...
WIS-TV
Five SC Schools recognized as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Five schools across South Carolina were recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. Cardona announced Friday that 297 schools across the country were receiving the award. It recognizes a school’s academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps in student subgroups.
WLTX.com
Tears and disbelief follow Sumter lottery jackpot
SUMTER, S.C. — A South Carolina lottery winner said he couldn't stop crying when he learned that he would be taking home a sizable jackpot. According to South Carolina Education Lottery officials, the winner found out about his good fortune when he was already at home on the couch. It was at that moment, that he began to tear up.
abccolumbia.com
Gas prices in South Carolina and the nation continue to decline
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— In Columbia, prices have fallen 6.1 cents per gallon in the last week coming in at an average of $3.13 a gallon. Gasbuddy also reported that the average gas prices in South Carolina are down over the past week averaging $3.20 a gallon which is 6.2 cents cheaper than a week ago.
WIS-TV
Traffic stalled on I-26 near St. Andrews Road
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Traffic is stalled on I-26 east near St. Andrews Road due to an obstruction in the roadway, according to SCDOT. The incident started around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday. No details have been released on what the obstruction was. Two lanes were closed at 8:30 a.m. Traffic...
coladaily.com
South Carolina native lands dream job at Lexington County Sheriff's Department
Carleisha Gilliam always knew she wanted to work in law enforcement. The Lexington County investigator said she told people she wanted to be an officer when she was around three or four years old. She stuck to that plan and graduated from Lander University and then went on to Columbia College, where she received a Master of Arts in Criminal Justice.
WYFF4.com
Man robs Lowe's in Columbia, South Carolina, with a gun, deputies say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities in South Carolina are asking for help identifying the man they say man robbed a Lowe's with a gun. Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputies say the man came into the store, pulled a gun from his waistband, pointed it at a cashier, then grabbed money out of the cash register on Sept. 9, on Two Notch Road.
This Restaurant Has The Best Burger In South Carolina
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best burger restaurants in the country, including this spot in South Carolina.
