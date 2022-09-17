ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyndhurst, NJ

NJ.com

Paterson Kennedy over Passaic - Boys soccer recap

Luis Portillo’s second half goal gave Paterson Kennedy a 1-0 win over Passaic in Paterson. It was Portillo’s fourth goal this season. Javier Sanchez made two saves to earn the shutout. Paterson Kennedy (3-1) has won two in a row, both by shutout. Passaic fell to 1-3. The...
PASSAIC, NJ
NJ.com

Princeton over Hightstown - Boys soccer recap

Brian Donis scored a pair of goals and Princeton remained undefeated with a 4-3 win over Hightstown in Princeton. Nicholas Matese and James Reynolds also found the back of the net to help Princeton improve to 6-0. Hightstown fell to 1-4. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing...
PRINCETON, NJ
NJ.com

Central Regional over Brick Memorial - field hockey recap

Junior Emma Bianco scored two fourth quarter goals to lead Central Regional to a 2-0 win over Brick Memorial in Bayville. Bianco increased her team-leading goal total to seven. Haeven Conover assisted on Bianco’s first goal and Kelsey Lowden earned the assist on the second. Goalie Lauren Ciancitto was...
BRICK, NJ
NJ.com

Wayne Valley defeats Wayne Hills - Boys soccer recap

Logan Parzecki’s goal in the 55th minute moved Wayne Valley to 4-0 as it defeated Wayne Hills 1-0 in Wayne. Ferid Zaku tallied an assist for Wayne Valley while Sebastian Sianozecki had two saves. Laith Ahmad recorded two saves for Wayne Hills (1-2-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
WAYNE, NJ
NJ.com

South River defeats Roselle - Boys soccer recap

Carlos Bello Gonzalez’s second-half goals lifted South River past Roselle 2-0 in South River. Tiago Capela also recorded an assist for South River (4-0-1) as it finished with 12 shots on goal. Roselle fell to 0-5. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a...
SOUTH RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Former Jets head coach fired again

After Arizona State’s 30-21 loss to Eastern Michigan on Saturday, Sun Devils head coach Herm Edwards was asked how ASU would rebound from a 1-2 start:. “We’ve got to fix it,” Edwards said after the game. “We’ve got to fix it with the players we have. That’s how we’ve got to fix it. There isn’t anyone else coming in the building. We’ve got to find a way to fix it. That’s what I told the team. Going forward, you’ve got to figure out who you are now, what you’re going to become.”
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s 1 regret about 60th home run

NEW YORK — If there was one thing Aaron Judge would have changed about his 60th home run, it would have been its timing. “Kind of like, ‘Damn, I wish I would have done that with the bases loaded earlier in the game,’” Judge said, all smiles after a stunning 9-8 win over the Pirates at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday night.
BRONX, NY
