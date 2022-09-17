Read full article on original website
Paterson Kennedy over Passaic - Boys soccer recap
Luis Portillo’s second half goal gave Paterson Kennedy a 1-0 win over Passaic in Paterson. It was Portillo’s fourth goal this season. Javier Sanchez made two saves to earn the shutout. Paterson Kennedy (3-1) has won two in a row, both by shutout. Passaic fell to 1-3. The...
Princeton over Hightstown - Boys soccer recap
Brian Donis scored a pair of goals and Princeton remained undefeated with a 4-3 win over Hightstown in Princeton. Nicholas Matese and James Reynolds also found the back of the net to help Princeton improve to 6-0. Hightstown fell to 1-4. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing...
Central Regional over Brick Memorial - field hockey recap
Junior Emma Bianco scored two fourth quarter goals to lead Central Regional to a 2-0 win over Brick Memorial in Bayville. Bianco increased her team-leading goal total to seven. Haeven Conover assisted on Bianco’s first goal and Kelsey Lowden earned the assist on the second. Goalie Lauren Ciancitto was...
Wayne Valley defeats Wayne Hills - Boys soccer recap
Logan Parzecki’s goal in the 55th minute moved Wayne Valley to 4-0 as it defeated Wayne Hills 1-0 in Wayne. Ferid Zaku tallied an assist for Wayne Valley while Sebastian Sianozecki had two saves. Laith Ahmad recorded two saves for Wayne Hills (1-2-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
Ferris girls soccer gets much anticipated victory, snaps winless streak
Senior Dorchelle Nestro recorded a hat trick as Ferris earned its first win in nearly five years after defeating BelovED Charter, 4-1, at Lincoln Park in Jersey City. The victory snapped a 56-game winless streak for Ferris, which had gone 0-53-3 since its last win on Oct. 18 , 2017.
Girls soccer: Rampone’s hat trick lifts Manasquan past Neptune
Junior Rylie Rampone produced a hat trick to help lead Manasquan to their third straight victory with a 4-1 win over Neptune in Neptune. Junior Kali Saito scored as well while sophomore Ella Condon put up an assist for Manasquan (5-2). Senior keeper Ryann Bannerman finished with six saves. Junior...
Field Hockey: Stars of the Day & Daily Stat Leaders from Sept. 20
South River defeats Roselle - Boys soccer recap
Carlos Bello Gonzalez’s second-half goals lifted South River past Roselle 2-0 in South River. Tiago Capela also recorded an assist for South River (4-0-1) as it finished with 12 shots on goal. Roselle fell to 0-5. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a...
HS football: Every undefeated team in N.J. through Week 3
We’re only four weeks through the N.J. high school football season, but the number of undefeated teams are already beginning to dwindle. We have just 64 remaining unbeatens across the state.
Matawan and St. John Vianney finish in tie - Girls soccer recap
Milani Thompson scored a second half goal for St. John Vianney as it tied Matawan 1-1 in Holmdel. St. John Vianney (3-1-1) outshot Matawan 20-4 in the contest but could only get one shot to find the back of the net. Alexa Scarpinato finished with 12 saves for Matawan (2-2-1).
HS football: Tracking down budding N.J. stars opposing coaches don’t want to see
There were plenty of high school football stars coming into 2022 that New Jersey fans had their eyes on, players who had reached all-state status a year ago and were on everyone’s radar. But every year, a player comes in that starts to open some eyes and light up...
Trenton Times field hockey notebook: Princeton forges ahead, Ravens and Irish follow
Don’t look now but Princeton has begun to pull away as the team to beat in the Colonial Valley Conference this season. The Little Tigers improved to 4-0 on the season with a trio of wins last week, defeating Allentown last Wednesday 4-0, West Windsor-Plainsboro North on Friday 8-1 and Ewing on Monday 6-0.
Rutgers redshirt tracker: Where Scarlet Knights stand after 3 games in 2022
Rutgers is a quarter of the way through the 2022 season, which means it is time for the redshirt tracker to return. BUY RUTGERS FOOTBALL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. A refresher on the rules: Each player is allowed one traditional redshirt year that does not count towards their...
Champion boxer Shakur Stevenson returns home to Newark ahead of big fight
One of the biggest names in boxing is preparing to fight at the Prudential Center in Newark on Friday – and the city’s citizens will be in his corner.
What to look for at Devils’ 1st training camp practice: Goalie battle, Dougie Hamilton’s bounce-back, Alexander Holtz, more
After a long offseason packed with draft pick trade rumors, a Johnny Gaudreau saga, and an exhausting Jesper Bratt contract extension, the 2022-23 Devils will finally glide on the Prudential Center ice Thursday for their first training camp practice. New Jersey will have several different drills taking place –– all...
Streaking Mets win 6th straight to maintain slim lead over Braves in NL East
You cannot stop the New York Mets. You can only hope to contain them. One night after clinching their first playoff appearance in six years, the Mets remained on track for their first division title since 2015 by beating the Milwaukee Brewers, 7-5, at American Family Field. BUY METS TICKETS:...
Former Jets head coach fired again
After Arizona State’s 30-21 loss to Eastern Michigan on Saturday, Sun Devils head coach Herm Edwards was asked how ASU would rebound from a 1-2 start:. “We’ve got to fix it,” Edwards said after the game. “We’ve got to fix it with the players we have. That’s how we’ve got to fix it. There isn’t anyone else coming in the building. We’ve got to find a way to fix it. That’s what I told the team. Going forward, you’ve got to figure out who you are now, what you’re going to become.”
How much is Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s 60th home run ball worth?
As Aaron Judge looks to make history, some fans may be looking to make some cash. The outfielder hit his MLB-leading 60th home run of the season in Tuesday’s 9-8 walk-off win over the Pittsburgh Pirates at Yankee Stadium. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of...
What channel is the Yankees game on tonight? | FREE live stream, time, TV, channel for Aaron Judge’s home run chase vs. Pirates on Wednesday
The New York Yankees, led by right fielder Aaron Judge, who is closing in on Roger Maris’ AL home run record, face the Pittsburgh Pirates in a regular season game on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 (9/21/22) at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York. Local fans can watch the...
Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s 1 regret about 60th home run
NEW YORK — If there was one thing Aaron Judge would have changed about his 60th home run, it would have been its timing. “Kind of like, ‘Damn, I wish I would have done that with the bases loaded earlier in the game,’” Judge said, all smiles after a stunning 9-8 win over the Pirates at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday night.
