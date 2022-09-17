Read full article on original website
wamc.org
Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany opens new consolidated central school in Latham
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany has officially opened its first Pre-K to 12 school after a major local restructuring. In an official ribbon-cutting ceremony September 15th, Catholic Central kicked off the 2022-23 school year, welcoming 385 students to the Latham campus of what had been St. Ambrose School, now being expanded to accommodate students who previously attended Catholic Central High School in Troy, which had served students for almost 100 years.
WNYT
Fight leads to Albany High School lockdown
Albany High School was on lockdown for part of the afternoon Tuesday after a fight in the building. Albany Police said the fight was between two students. The school says the lockdown started around 12:50 p.m. Police were called to help the school’s security staff. The school says they...
The Day Steven Tyler Visited Schuylerville, NY! What Did He Discover Here?
Steven Tyler, lead singer for the Boston band Aerosmith, made his way to the Capital Region of New York. This visit wasn't to play a show at Saratoga Performing Arts Center or MVP Arena in Albany. This 2017 visit brought him to a much quieter, peaceful destination, 41 Burgoyne Street in the village of Schuylerville, NY.
Two-time Tony Award winner to perform in Saratoga
Broadway star Beth Leavel will perform her new show, "It's Not About Me," at The Mansion of Saratoga on Thursday, September 22 at 8 p.m. The two-time Tony Award Winner recently starred as Miranda Priestly in the new musical adaptation of “The Devil Wears Prada,” which featured music by Elton John. She's won two Tony Awards, for "The Prom," and "The Drowsy Chaperone," respectively.
Central Warehouse owner misses compliance deadline
The city of Albany is taking the Central Warehouse owner back to codes court after he failed to make certain repairs ahead of a city-imposed deadline.
Glens Falls block party leads to street closure
The Adirondack Balloon Festival "Downtown Block Party" will take place on September 22, from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Due to the event, there will be no parking on Glen Street after 3 p.m. Glen Street will be closed from the Traffic Circle to South Street.
WNYT
Lost Pittsfield veteran buried at Arlington National Cemetery
The remains of a local sailor from Pittsfield who served in Pearl Harbor are being buried at Arlington National Cemetery Monday. Roman Sadlowski, of Pittsfield, worked at GE. He was laid to rest Monday, after DNA helped identify his remains. Sadlowski enlisted in the Navy back in 1940. He was...
New York State Thruway Toll Evaders to Have Registration Suspended
The Thruway Authority is no longer going easy on toll evaders. The New York State Thruway is the fifth busiest toll road in the United States, and it's a major route for Hudson Valley travelers, and long-distance travelers, linking the cities of Toronto and Buffalo with Boston and New York City. Operated by the New York State Thruway Authority (NYSTA), the 496-mile mainline toll road extends from the New York City line at Yonkers to the Pennsylvania state line at Ripley, NY by way of I-87 and I-90through Albany, Syracuse, and Buffalo.
Bolt of lightning blamed for house fire
FULTON CO, N.Y. (News10)-Mother Nature delivered a frightening and devastating blow upon a Fulton County residence this weekend when a bolt of lighting sparked a fire. Igor Lensky captured the intensity of the flames on his cellphone. He grabbed the images and videos as he and his wife were driving from their camp to his […]
WNYT
CDTA begins charging fares on new Montgomery County rides
A reminder for CDTA riders in Montgomery County. You now have to pay to ride the bus. CDTA has been offering free rides on their four new routes. However, they began charging riders the regular fare on Monday, which is $1.50 per ride. The new routes connect Amsterdam to Schenectady...
WNYT
The Crossings in Colonie to host Flames of Hope
The Albany County suicide task force wants to highlight the risk and reality of suicide by inviting out anyone affected or who make be struggling right now. Community leaders want you to know that you are not alone. County executive Dan McCoy and members from the county’s suicide task force...
WNYT
The Dallesandro Brothers
Please join us in saluting The Dallesandro Brothers – James, John and Frank – of Amsterdam. They served in World War II, each in a different military branch. Thank you for your service.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Black Dimensions in Art recreates history from Harlem to Albany
Black Dimensions in Art organized and gathered creatives of the African diaspora to recreate the iconic 1958 photo "A Great Day in Harlem." The group has been celebrating and supporting black artists for nearly 50 years and organized the recreated photo at the Stephen and Harriet Myers residence in Arbor Hill.
Parents work through bus woes, ‘It’s a struggle’
School bus woes continue in Saratoga County, where cancellations are forcing parents to make new plans to get their kids to school.
WNYT
New Troy restaurant offers tacos, tequila
Tatu Tacos and Tequila is now open at the intersection of Congress and 4th streets in Troy. It features cuisine inspired by the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico, with a subtle Middle Eastern influence. The restaurant also offers the largest selection of tequila, mezcal, sotol and raicilla in the Capital Region.
WNYT
New Lenox middle and high school principal appointed
We now know who will replace the outgoing principal at the Lenox Memorial middle and high schools – for the time being. Our media partners at the Berkshire Eagle report Timothy Lee will return to the school district as substitute principal. Lee is the former superintendent of the town’s...
WNYT
Albany man threatens women with handgun
An Albany man is accused of threatening two women with a loaded handgun. Albany police say they were called at noon on September 18 to an apartment on Park Ave. for an armed man inside. Police say they saw someone throw a loaded handgun out of a window upon arrival.
Teens allegedly steal car, run from Bethlehem Police
On August 25, at about 1:17 a.m., an officer with the Bethlehem Police Department was in the area of Route 9W and Corning Hill Road when the patrol car's license plate reader alerted the officer that a car stolen from Saratoga County had just passed him traveling northbound on Route 9W.
WNYT
Memorial service honors Galway firefighter
A service was held on September 18 in the town of Galway to honor the life of firefighter Chad Jazwinski. The 46 year old tragically passed away last Saturday in a motorcycle accident. Jazwinski was a lifelong resident of Galway and an active member of the Galway volunteer fire company...
Owners of closed Notty Pine opening new restaurant
The owners of the closed Notty Pine Tavern are opening up a new restaurant in Troy. The Pine is set to open at 814 Hoosick Road this fall.
