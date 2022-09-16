Here are Friday's high school sports results for the Appleton area

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

FOOTBALL

Neenah 21, Appleton North 10

NEENAH - The Rockets improved to 5-0 on the season and 3-0 in the Fox Valley Association with the win over the Lightning at Rocket Stadium.

Neenah is tied atop the FVA with Kimberly (5-0, 3-0).

MORE: Here are the Week 5 high school football schedules and scores

Evan Vanevenhoven had a 32-yard touchdown pass, Kyle Schulz returned a fumble 33 yards for a touchdown and Jase Jenkins scored on a 3-yard touchdown run for the Rockets.

Luke Kritzer had a 1-yard touchdown run and Caden Popp booted a 47-yard field goal for North (3-2, 1-2).

North 0 7 3 0 - 10

Neenah 7 0 7 7 - 21

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

N - Luke Keller 32 pass from Evan Vanevenhoven (Liam Wasco kick)

Second Quarter

AN - Luke Kritzer 1 run (Caden Popp kick)

Third Quarter

N - Kyle Schulz 33 fumble return (Wasco kick)

AN - Popp 47 field goal

Fourth Quarter

N - Jase Jenkins 3 run (Wasco kick)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: North - Jack Robinson 22-79, Jeremy Nelson 5-21. Neenah - Jenkins 17-60, Vanevenhoven 19-38, Grant Dean 2-37.

Passing: North - Kritzer 14-25-1-113. Neenah - Vanevenhoven 6-10-0-140.

Receiving: North - Damien Borland 5-53, Popp 3-24, Owen Hager 1-19, Jack Hamus 3-9. Neenah - Keller 2-48, Chase Collins 1-41, Jackson Schloman 2-41, Jenkins 1-10.

Kaukauna 47, Oshkosh West 9

OSHKOSH - The Ghosts piled up 405 yards of offense while holding the Wildcats to just 95 yards in the victory.

Kaukauna, which scored four second-quarter touchdowns, was led by Finnley Doriot who completed 10-of-14 passes for 259 yards and three touchdowns. Noah Hofmann added 123 yards rushing on 20 carries.

Ethan Mauritz led Oshkosh West with 66 yards passing.

Kaukauna 12 28 7 0 - 47

Oshkosh West 0 0 0 9 - 9

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

K - Nolan Hall 8 pass from Finnley Doriot (kick failed)

K - Noah Hofmann 5 run (run failed)

Second Quarter

K - Garrett Weyenberg 7 pass from Doriot (Osvaldo Soto Sanchez kick)

K - Weyenberg 3 run (Soto Sanchez kick)

K - Hofmann 3 run (Soto Sanchez kick)

K - Maxwell Krueger 70 pass from Doriot (Ava Mau kick)

Third Quarter

K - Hofmann 50 run (Soto Sanchez kick)

Fourth Quarter

OW - Jaxon Galica safety

OW - Jeevan Ambati 25 pass from Ethan Mauritz (Ambati kick)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: K - Hofmann 20-123.

Passing: K - Doriot 10-14-259. OW - Mauritz 4-15-66.

Receiving: K - Weyenberg 3-89, Quinn Buchinger 2-71, Krueger 1-70, Parker Schuh 2-44, Nolan Hall 3-23. OW - Ambati 3-41.

Kimberly 42, Appleton East 13

APPLETON - Gavin Tyson ran for 153 yards on 22 carries and scored three touchdowns and Kimberly scored 21 unanswered points in the second half to get past the Patriots at Pickett Field.

The win improved Kimberly to 5-0 overall and the Papermakers are tied atop the Fox Valley Association with Neenah with a 3-0 mark.

Jaxson Garbisch had five catches for 113 yards and a score, with Abe Coronado also scoring by pass for the Papermakers. Seth Miron finished with 239 yards passing and two scores.

Ethan Doucette had 14 total tackles and Jack Statz had an intereception return for a score for the Kimberly defense.

Chase Nelson scored a rushing touchdown and had a short touchdown pass to Alex Hanneman for Appleton East, which trailed 21-13 at the half.

Marian Central Catholic 34, Appleton West 21

APPLETON - Ben Vallafskey scored on runs of 6 and 42 yards but it wasn't enough as the Terrors fell to Marian Central Catholic.

MCC quarterback Cale McThenia had a pair of touchdown runs and a touchdown pass to lead the Hurricanes.

Xavier 49, Seymour 6

SEYMOUR - The Hawks got four total touchdowns from Nate Twombly in rolling to the win.

Twombly scored on touchdown runs of 15 and 18 yards and he also had touchdown passes of 43 and 33 yards to Peyton Verhagen.

Ben Olvey also had a 35-yard interception return for a score for the Hawks.

Mason Bunnell had 80 yards on 16 carries for Seymour.

Xavier 21 7 14 7 - 49

Seymour 0 0 6 0 - 6

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

X - Nate Twombly 15 run (A.J. Seidler kick)

X - Peyton Verhagen 43 pass from Twombly (Seidler kick)

X - Verhagen 33 pass from Twombly (Seidler kick)

Second Quarter

X - Evan McCormick 73 run (Seidler kick)

Third Quarter

X - Twombly 18 run (Seidler kick)

X - Carter McClone 7 run (Seidler kick)

S - Keanu Chinana 10 run (kick failed)

Fourth Quarter

X - Ben Olvey 35 interception return (Seidler kick)

Freedom 42, Wrightstown 7

FREEDOM - Carter Kriewaldt rushed for 161 yards and scored four touchdowns, including one off a lateral on a Gavin Greiner pass reception, to lead the Irish over the Tigers.

Freedom kept Wrightstown’s offense bottled up with Josh Lewandowski passing for just 52 yards and Isaiah Pennenberg rushing for a team-leading 39 yards.

Wrightstown 0 7 0 0 - 7

Freedom 7 22 7 6 - 42

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

F - Carter Kriewaldt 60 run (Nolan Phillips kick)

Second Quarter

F - Kriewaldt 18 run (Phillips kick)

F - Kriewaldt 4 run (Wyngaard run)

W - Landon Helphrey 1 run (kick good)

F - Kriewaldt 20 pass from Wyngaard (Phillips kick)

Third Quarter

F - Tucker Brockman 2 run (Phillips kick)

Fourth Quarter

F - Greg Westemeier 20 pass from Wyngaard (kick failed)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: F - Kriewaldt 16-161, Brockman 9-64, Wyngaard 7-43. W - Isaiah Pennenberg 10-39, Conlen Lasecki 7-23.

Passing: F - Wyngaard 11-19-121. W - Joshua Lewandowski 5-12-52.

Receiving: F - Westemeier 4-41, Gavin Greiner 3-25, Kriewaldt 3-27, Kyle Wurster 1-27. W - Pennenberg 2-31, Logan Peters 1-16.

Menasha 59, Green Bay East 0

GREEN BAY - The Bluejays put up 52 points in the first half to cruise to an easy victory over the Red Devils.

Menasha quarterback AJ Korth was nearly perfect, completing 12 of 13 passes for 156 yards and four touchdowns. Enock Mulungula ran in two scores and the Bluejays defense accounted for another touchdown on a 38-yard interception return by Quinn Ludvigsen, who also assisted on four tackles.

Menasha 24 28 0 7 - 59

Green Bay East 0 0 0 0 - 0

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

M - Ty Schwartzkopf 34 pass from AJ Korth (Samuel Blansette kick)

M - Enock Mulungula 5 run (Blansette kick)

M - Blansette 29 FG

M - Jon Younger 5 pass from Korth (Blansette kick)

Second Quarter

M - Quinn Ludvigsen 38 interception return (Blansette kick)

M - Owen Aykens 20 pass from Korth (Blansette kick)

M - Ryan Johnson 17 pass from Korth (Blansette kick)

M - Mulungula 2 run (Blansette kick)

Fourth Quarter

M - Elijah Gigl 1 run (Blansette kick)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: Menasha - Mulungula 11-75, Gigl 11-42. Green Bay East - Isaiah Lyons 14-26, C. Frederick 4-15.

Passing: Menasha - Korth 12-13-0-156, Bryce Duszak 3-3-0-25. Green Bay East - B. Anderson 0-2, Enrique Silas 0-1-1-0.

Receiving: Menasha - Schwartzkopf 4-61.

Little Chute 14, Luxemburg-Casco 8

LITTLE CHUTE - Hunter Thiel’s 26-yard touchdown catch from Charlie Vanden Burgt proved to be the deciding score in the Mustangs’ victory over the Spartans.

Drew Joten had a 4-yard touchdown run for the Mustangs in the first quarter.

Ryan Routhiaux’s 32-yard touchdown grab from Max Ronsman and subsequent Ronsman conversion accounted for Luxemburg-Casco’s points.

Lux-Casco 8 0 0 0 - 8

Little Chute 7 7 0 0 - 14

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

LTC – Drew Joten 4 run (Dawson Roseman kick)

LUX – Ryan Routhiaux 32 pass from Max Ronsman (Ronsman run)

Second Quarter

LTC – Hunter Thiel 26 pass from Charlie Vanden Burgt (Roseman kick)

Fox Valley Lutheran 28, Denmark 14

DENMARK - Owen Gerhardt had touchdown receptions of 5 and 29 yards in the second half from Lucas Papendorf to help the Foxes pull away and get the win over the Vikings.

Liam Heiges also had a 23-yard touchdown pass for FVL (5-0, 3-0) in the first quarter and he added a 39-yard touchdown run in the second.

Nolan Perry had touchdown runs of 64 and 54 yards for Denmark.

Fox7 7 7 7 - 28

Denmark 7 0 7 0 - 14

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

FVL – Benett Reader 23 pass from Liam Heiges (Adam Loberger kick)

D – Nolan Perry 64 run (Carl Heezen kick)

Second Quarter

FVL – Heiges 39 run (Loberger kick)

Third Quarter

D – Perry 54 run (Heezen kick)

FVL – Owen Gerhardt 5 pass from Lucas Papendorf (Loberger kick)

Fourth Quarter

FVL – Gerhardt 29 pass from Papendorf (Loberger kick)

St. Mary Catholic 40, Oakfield 0

OAKFIELD - The Zephyrs took a 16-0 lead in the first quarter and shut down the Oaks in the battle between the second- and seventh-ranked teams in the state.

Danny Griffith passed for 168 yards for St. Mary Catholic while Ashton Post rushed for 128 yards and Atticus Johnson had 128 yards receiving.

St. Mary Catholic 16 0 24 0 - 40

Oakfield 0 0 0 0 - 0

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

SMC - Ashton Post 1 run (Danny Griffith run)

SMC - Atticus Johnson 42 pass from Griffith (run failed)

SMC - Safety

Third Quarter

SMC - Johnson 27 pass from Griffith (Dylan Dwyer run)

SMC - Post 3 run (Dwyer run)

SMC - Griffith 14 run (run good)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: SMC - Post 17-128, Griffith 13-33, Sam Todd 2-31.

Passing: SMC - Griffith 10-19-168.

Receiving: SMC - Johnson 5-128.

Shiocton 21, Weyauwega-Fremont 0

WEYAUWEGA- The Chiefs were able to control the clock, possessing the ball for over 29 minutes in the win over the Warhawks.

Shiocton rushed for 227 yards while holding Weyauwega-Fremont to 59 yards rushing.

Cade Stingle did the bulk of the running for Shiocton, finishing with 209 yards rushing on 24 carries.

Both teams were flagged multiple times. Shiocton was penalized 13 times for 110 yards. Weyauwega-Fremont was flagged nine times for 85 yards.

Shiocton 7 7 7 0 - 21

Weyauwega-Fremont 0 0 0 0 - 0

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

S - Cade Stingle 11 run (Bennett Schmidt kick)

Second Quarter

S - Stingle 89 run (Schmidt kick)

Third Quarter

S - Dion Helser 6 run (Schmidt kick)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: S - Stingle 24-209, Helser 5-22. WF - Kameron Zielke 20-43, Cashten Hoffman 4-10.

Passing: S - Dawson Schmidt 16-28-192. WF - Zielke 14-24-166.

Receiving: S - B.Schmidt 5-90, Dylan Herb 8-71, Stingle 3-31. WF - Nicholas Huebner 4-71, Brayden Arndt 5-60, Hunter Meisenhelder 4-45.

Clintonville 49, Fall River/Rio 0

CLINTONVILLE - Kade Rosenow passed for 290 yards and seven touchdowns in the Truckers’ win over the Pirates.

Jordan Wegener caught six passes for 170 yards and four touchdowns.

Clintonville finished with 383 yards of offense while holding Fall River/Rio to 99 yards of offense.

Fall River/Rio 0 0 0 0 - 0

Clintonville 12 24 7 6 - 49

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

C - Jordan Wegener 48 pass from Kade Rosenow (pass failed)

C - Samuel Wegener 16 pass from Rosenow (pass failed)

Second Quarter

C - Drake Lorge 15 pass from Rosenow (J. Wegener pass from Rosenow)

C - Jack Yeager 15 pass from Rosenow (Zach Spaulding run)

C - J. Wegener 23 pass from Rosenow (Rosenow run)

Third Quarter

C - J. Wegener 13 pass from Rosenow (Jonathan Scherschel kick)

Fourth Quarter

C - J. Wegener 47 pass from Rosenow (pass failed)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: FR/R - A.J. Treinen 12-37, D. Foulkes 5-20, Conner Richardson 10-6. C - Zach Spaulding 15-85.

Passing: FR/R - Matthew Miller 4-5-12, Kenny Robbins 2-2-7. C - Rosenow 14-17-290.

Receiving: FR/R - Colin Vieth 4-15. C - J. Wegener 6-170, S. Wegener 4-41, Lorge 2-56, Yeager 2-23.

GIRLS GOLF

Hortonville 185, Appleton West 228

At Grand View, par 35

Appleton West: Lydia Barry 52, Anna Blair 53, Addie Edmunds 61, Chloe Didrickson 62.

Hortonville: Maci McNichols 44, Savannah Teale 46, Taylor Lillge 46, Leah Heraly 49.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Here are Friday's high school sports results for the Appleton area