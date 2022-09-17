Read full article on original website
Related
Pen City Current
Baxter could be new home for Hounds
FORT MADISON - A plan to move FMHS softball and baseball to the Baxter Sports Complex was unveiled Monday night at the Fort Madison School Board meeting. Fort Madison High School Activities Director Jeff Lamb said he has been in conversations with sports complex director Jeff Woodside about what it would take to move the two programs out to the city's west side.
Pen City Current
HTC girls win tourney without dropping a set
FORT MADISON - The Holy Trinity Catholic girls swept through three matches Monday night to claim the title at the HTC Invitational at Shottenkirk Gym. The girls knocked off Fort Madison 21-5, 21-10, Keokuk 21-18, 21-12, and then dispatched Danville 21-17, 21-2 to take their bracket before rolling through Burlington 21-8, 21-9 in the championship match.
Pen City Current
Barr Memorial Chapel obituary – Stephen Wallace Long, 65, Fort Madison
Stephen Wallace Long, 65, of Fort Madison, Iowa died Sunday, September 18, 2022 at 2:10 am at the Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center, Fort Madison, Iowa. He was born October 24, 1956, a son of Robert and Sherrill (Rings) Long in Fort Madison. He married Jeanine Breuer, they later divorced. On November 3, 1989, he married Julie Ilmberger. She survives.
Pen City Current
DeJong-Greaves-Printy Funeral Home – Mary J. Moore, 81, Fort Madison
Mary J. Moore, 81, of Fort Madison, Iowa, has left this earth on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at her home. She has gone to glory and is dancing in Heaven. Mary was born on September 26, 1940, in Keokuk, Iowa, the daughter of Umberto and Edith (Andrews) Rapagnani. She went on to receive her degree as a Medical Technologist. She worked in the Keokuk hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital in Fort Myers, Florida.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pen City Current
Schmitz Funeral Home of West Point obituary – Linda Sue Powell, 68, West Point
Linda Sue Powell, 68, of West Point, Iowa, passed away at 5:38 a.m. Monday, September 19, 2022, at her home. Born on December 2, 1953, in Bloomfield, Iowa, the daughter of David and Ethel Mae (Davis) Liles. Survivors include her daughter: Angela Sawyer of Winchester, Tennessee; son: Gene (Roxanne Kruse)...
Pen City Current
Banks & Beals Funeral Home obituary – James Franklin May, Jr., 75, Niota
James Franklin May, Jr., 75, of Niota, Illinois, passed away at 3:25 a.m. Friday, September 16, 2022 at the Klein Center in West Burlington, Iowa. Jim was born August 12, 1947 in Bloomington, Illinois, the son of James F. and Frances (Hardest) May Sr. He married Diana Lyn Nixon. They later divorced. On March 21, 1992 he married Vicki Tanner in Pontoosuc, Illinois.
Pen City Current
For the Record – Tuesday, September 20, 2022
09/15/22 – 11:52 a.m. – Fort Madison police arrested Kristen Leelynn Grelk, 26, of Fort Madison, in the 800 block of Avenue G, on 2 warrants for probation violation. She was taken to Lee County Jail. 09/15/22 – 5:22 p.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report...
Pen City Current
Vigen Memorial Home obituary – Albert Eugene Dunn, 61, Keokuk
Albert Eugene Dunn, 61, of Keokuk, IA died Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL. He was born February 1, 1961 in Iowa City, IA the son of Ralph Jr. and Joy Bell Houston Dunn. Albert graduated from Keokuk High School with the class of 1979. On...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pen City Current
County mulls ambulance funding options
LEE COUNTY - A Lee County Supervisor believes the closing of the Blessing Hospital in Keokuk could cost the county a million dollars. Supervisor Garry Seyb said the closure of the hospital and its Emergency Room services will create immediate pressure on the county ambulance operations. "Right now looking at...
ktvo.com
Man arrested following early morning shooting in southeast Iowa
Mt. PLEASANT, Iowa — An arrest has been made following an early morning shooting in southeast Iowa. Around 12:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17, Mt. Pleasant police officers and Henry County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 500 block of Hamlin Street. When they arrived,...
Pen City Current
City ponders rebooting tourism board
FORT MADISON - A proposal to re-establish the tourism board in Fort Madison met with varied responses from the Fort Madison City Council Tuesday night. The discussion followed the regular City Council meeting as part of an hour-long work session. Fort Madison Mayor Matt Mohrfeld presented the proposal to the...
Pen City Current
Residents clash over "homeless' encampment
FORT MADISON - Explicatives were flying about at the start of Tuesday's regular City Council meeting as residents living near what has been called a homeless encampment pleaded with city officials to take action. Lisa Holloway, who lives on the 1300 block of 24th Street, cried as she pleaded with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kciiradio.com
Traffic Violation Leads to Arrest in Henry County
On Wednesday at 10:15 p.m. the Henry County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on US Highway 34 near mile marker 229 in Mount Pleasant on a vehicle for a traffic violation. It was discovered that 32-year-old Oscar Daniel Leyva Sandoval of Ottumwa currently held a suspended driving status...
KBUR
Ottumwa resident arrested following traffic stop
Mt. Pleasant, IA- The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrests of an Ottumwa resident as the result of a traffic stop. According to a news release, on Wednesday, September 14th, at about 10:15 PM, Henry County Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on US Highway 34 in Mount Pleasant on a vehicle for a traffic violation.
KBUR
Burlington man arrested on multiple charges
Burlington, IA- The Burlington police department has announced the arrest of a Burlington man on multiple charges. According to a news release, on Sunday, September 18th, at about 3:51 AM Burlington Police were dispatched to the 1700 block of Lincoln Street for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, police...
KBUR
Six Keokuk residents arrested on drug charges
Keokuk, IA- The Lee County Narcotics Task Force has reported the arrests of three Keokuk men and three Keokuk women on felony and misdemeanor drug charges. On Friday, September 16th, the Lee County Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant in the 1300 block of Cedar Street in Keokuk. As...
khqa.com
Keokuk man pleads guilty to vehicular homicide by eluding
KEOKUK, Iowa, (KHQA) — A Keokuk man pleaded guilty on Monday to vehicular homicide by eluding authorities that resulted in his vehicle hitting a pedestrian who died from his injuries. Colby Manning, 29, was ordered to serve 10 years sentence, his parole was revoked as a result of the...
Pen City Current
Ribbon cut on new $1.2 million SEIRMC Kid Zone
FORT MADISON - Officials met at the new Kid Zone Child Care Center at the Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center Fort Madison campus Tuesday afternoon. "Today you see the $1.2 million commitment we've made at Fort Madison. That money came from the hospital Foundation, so Thank You," said Matt Wenzel President and CEO of Great River Health System.
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Sept. 17, 2022
David Robbins (28) 521 S. 12th Quincy, IL for trespassing at QHA – Harrison DR. NTA. 147. John Montgomery, 28, Hannibal for Felony Retail Theft at Staples – 3100 Broadway – Lodged Jail – 147/178. Cass Tasco, 32, Quincy for OV warrant – FTA – Trespassing...
Bath & Body Works in The Quincy Town Center Gets Ready to Move
Bath & Body Works in the Quincy Town Center has closed as they prepare to move to their new location. Sunday, September 18 was the last day Bath & Body Works will be located in the Quincy Town Center. The store is getting ready to move to its new location at the Prairie Crossing Shopping Center in Quincy.
Comments / 0